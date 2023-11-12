Appetite for ultra-luxury Japanese food fuels surge in £200-plus a head restaurants

Shinji Kanesaka in the restaurant Sushi Kanesaka where the chef decides what diners will be served

The number of restaurants charging more than £200 a head has surged by more than 50 per cent in the past year as Britain’s appetite for ultra-luxury Japanese food increases.

Those with expensive tastes pay more than £200 for a meal at some 46 restaurants in the UK, up from 30 in 2022, research by Harden’s restaurant guides revealed.

More than half of these are in London, where 11 restaurants charge more than £250 per guest.

About 100 across the UK offer meals costing more than £150, double the number in 2022.

Among some of the priciest are Japanese omakase restaurants where the chef decides what to serve, with a couple of ultra-luxurious outlets having opened in the past 12 months.

Sushi Kanesaka in the Dorchester Hotel on 45 Park Lane opened in July 2023 and offers an 18-course omakase menu for a minimum of £420 per head. Its sample menu includes such dishes as Ebifurai of Scottish Lobster with Japanese Tartar Sauce and Binchotan Grilled Kobe Beef with Wasabi And Shio.

Restaurants offering omakase, which means “I’ll leave it up to you” in Japanese, generally offer just two or three sittings a day and have very limited seating.

The growth in popularity in sushi omakase menus, as well as other types of luxe tasting menus, has helped fuel the surge in extravagant eating.

Aragawa, a Japanese restaurant recently opened in the capital, outstrips the costs of even these with diners offered five choices of steak costing up to £900 for a 14oz serving.

Peter Harden, editor and co-founder of the Harden’s restaurants guide, said: “It is tempting to conclude that the capital is becoming a playground for what used to be called ‘the jet set’.

“But historically one of the striking features of the London restaurant scene has been its lack of a top tier of splurgy, expensive destinations such as those that have long characterised top-end dining in Paris and Tokyo.

“Perhaps it is perverse to complain if London can now hold its own internationally.”

In 2016, there was just one restaurant in London and five across the UK that charged more than £150 per head.

But that figure has soared to 110 in 2023, up from 77 in 2022.

The research also revealed that inflation and energy price hikes had caused restaurants which charge customers £100 per head or more to raise prices by an average of 10.7 per cent in London and 14.7 per cent outside the capital.

The annual London guide from Hardens, due to be released in December 2023, will note 123 newcomers, the lowest number since its 2012 edition.

There were 77 restaurant closures in 2023 reflecting “tepid” growth and putting it on a par with 1990 levels, according to the guide.

