AppFolio Inc (APPF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ: APPF)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 4:30 p.m. ET

Erica Abrams -- Investor Relations Officer

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today as we report AppFolio's second quarter 2019 financial results. I'm joined today by Jason Randall and Ida Kane of AppFolio to discuss these results.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ida. Ida, please go ahead.

Ida K. Kane -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Erica and welcome to everyone joining us on the call today for AppFolio's second quarter 2019 financial results. Total revenue for the quarter increased by 35% over the same period one year ago to $63.6 million. GAAP net income was $23.2 million or $0.65 per diluted share, which includes an income tax benefit of $21.3 million, primarily related to the release of our valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

Our second quarter performance reflects our continued investment in growth initiatives in advance of expected revenue generation. We believe these growth initiatives will positively impact long-term shareholder value and include the following; AppFolio Property Manager PLUS, our offering that serves larger, more complex real estate property manager customers; AppFolio Investment Management, which serves real estate investment managers; LISA AppFolio's AI Leasing Assistant which we developed from the technology acquired through the Dynasty acquisition and is now offered as a value plus service to our real estate customers; and AppFolio Utility Management, which we develop from technology acquired through the WegoWise acquisition and is now also offered as a value plus service to our real estate customers.

Also included in our second quarter results is $1.7 million in non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation. For those of you who track non-GAAP results, our Form 10-Q that was filed today, includes more detailed information that you might find helpful in calculating non-GAAP results.

Core solutions revenue was $21.6 million in the second quarter, a 27% increase year-over-year, primarily due to a 19% increase in property manager units under management related to a 12% increase in the number of property manager customers. We closed the second quarter with 13,737 property manager customers managing 4.23 million units. As a reminder, we define real estate property manager customers as the number of customers subscribing to our core solutions. Customers that are not subscribing to our core solutions are not included in our customer and unit counts.

In our legal vertical, customer count increased 6% year-over-year to 10,631. Second quarter value plus services revenue was $39.1 million, a 36% increase year-over-year. Revenue from each of our value plus services increased year-over-year, and the new value plus services were introduced in the quarter. The majority of growth in value plus services was derived from increased usage of our electronic payments, screening and insurance services by a larger base of property manager customers and a higher number of units under management.