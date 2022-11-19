AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH investor one-year losses grow to 77% as the stock sheds US$31m this past week

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 77% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because AppHarvest hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 60% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

With the stock having lost 19% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

See our latest analysis for AppHarvest

Given that AppHarvest didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year AppHarvest saw its revenue grow by 119%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 77% over twelve months. There's clearly something unusual going on here such as an acquisition that hasn't delivered expected profits. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

This free interactive report on AppHarvest's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We doubt AppHarvest shareholders are happy with the loss of 77% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 21%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 60%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AppHarvest better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for AppHarvest that you should be aware of.

Of course AppHarvest may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here