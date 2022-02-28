AppHarvest recorded a $166 million loss in 2021. It’s set to open 3 farms this year.

Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com
Liz Moomey
·4 min read

Mega-greenhouse company AppHarvest plans to open three more farms this year, despite facing some challenges in its first year selling tomatoes.

AppHarvest’s Morehead greenhouse opened in fall of 2020 and harvested its first tomatoes in January 2021 with the goal to produce 45 million pounds annually. In 2021, the farm produced more than 18 million pounds of tomatoes. The company had net sales of $9.1 million in its first full year and a loss of $166.2 million, and an adjusted EBIDTA loss of $69.9 million.

Founder and CEO Jonathan Webb said in an investor call last week he expects AppHarvest will more than double its total company sales this year.

The Kentucky-based controlled environment agriculture company is on track to quadruple the number of farms in 2022 with the opening of a 15-acre Berea salad green facility, a 60-acre Richmond tomato facility and a 30-acre Somerset berry facility. Hiring began for leadership and administrative positions, and AppHarvest plans to start hiring crop care and packhouse specialists within the next couple of months to fill 550 additional positions this year.

“Though we’ve had some challenges as we ramped up over our first two growing season, we’ve applied those lessons learned, and we remain on track to complete one of the biggest CEA build-outs in the world in 2022,” Webb said.

AppHarvest had a low-profit second quarter due to tomato prices hitting a 10-year low and a lower quality tomatoes harvest that had little to no value. The company in August announced it recorded a net loss of $32 million, which caused its stock APPH to plummet. Webb attributed the quality problems to the hiring of 400 employees at its Morehead farm.

Leadership implemented a summer refresh, which it will continue for upcoming seasons, and provided productivity bonuses for its employees. AppHarvest also hired Julie Nelson as the executive vice president of operations at the Morehead facility who previously worked at PepsiCo and McKinsey. She was recently promoted to chief operating officer.

For its third quarter, AppHarvest recorded a net loss of $17.3 million and sold 1.5 million pounds of tomatoes. Leadership saw promise in a good fourth quarter as it began producing higher quality tomatoes, which are ranked as USDA No. 1 and lead to a higher selling price.

Though AppHarvest previously announced a second Morehead farm, the company decided to hold off on the development on the 10-acre leafy green facility to adapt the design of the farm based on lessons learned at the Berea facility and maintain financial flexibility. The company still aims to open 12 farms.

“We believe that completing our current development phase puts us in a prime position to deliver positive operating cash flow with our four farm network,” AppHarvest President David Lee said in the Thursday call. “Beyond the four farms, we plan to develop additional facilities only after securing the required capital. We remain confident in our ability to do that and be self-sufficient.”

AppHarvest’s fourth quarter net sales were $3.1 million on 4.4 million pounds of tomatoes sold. The net sales price was 69 cents per pound, which is almost double the price achieved in the third quarter. The company recorded a net loss of $88.4 million and a non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.3 million.

Based on results from this quarter already, AppHarvest projects it will produce 3 million more pounds of tomatoes compared to its fourth quarter. The quality of the tomatoes and tomato prices are similar to the fourth quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Loren Eggleton said they expect to deliver $24 million to $32 million in total company net sales in 2022, with the Morehead farm driving production. The three farms to open this year will profit in the “mid-single digit million range,” he said

Eggleton said the adjusted EBIDTA loss is projected to be $70 million to $80 million, which is higher than the 2021 report at $69.9 million. He attributed the projected loss to the cost hikes with freight and health care and significant increases in cost for electricity, natural gas and paper products used with packaging.

A disease is impacting some of Morehead’s tomato plants, which could reduce yields by 10 percent to 15 percent, but the decrease has been factored into the company’s outlook, he said.

Eggleton said AppHarvest expects to invest $140 million to $150 million in capital expenditure, which accounts for the completion of the three farms.

“I remain confident in our team’s ability to operate efficiently,” he said. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made to streamline the organization, position the company and our shareholders for future profitable growth.”

Recommended Stories

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • A Morgan Stanley investing chief says the Russia/Ukraine conflict is 'a big deal' for markets and anyone trying to trade it on a short-term basis will likely struggle

    In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Morgan Stanley's Lisa Shalett discussed the risks of taking a short-term approach to long-term investing.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Down More Than 25% in 2022: 3 Top Stocks Worth Buying This March

    With the highest inflation seen in decades, looming interest rate hikes, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and other market destabilizers, investors have had a dizzying array of risk factors to consider this year. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three top growth stocks that have fallen more than 25% across 2022's trading and are worth pouncing on. Read on to see why they think these companies are primed to rebound and deliver big wins for investors.

  • 3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Wall Street thinks all three of these stocks could jump by double-digit percentages over the next 12 months.

  • 3 Popular Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Piling Into

    Feb. 15 marked the deadline for money managers with over $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In simple terms, a 13F provides a detailed snapshot of what the most successful money managers were buying and selling in the most recently ended quarter (i.e., the fourth quarter of 2021). If there's one trend that stood out in the fourth quarter, it's that billionaire money managers took a liking to popular dividend stocks.

  • This #1 (Strong Buy) Computer and Technology Stock is a Smart Buy Right Now

    The Zacks Rank offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks and build a winning investment portfolio. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Consider After Their Sharp Declines This Year

    After a stumbling start to 2022, the Nasdaq Composite is still trading well into correction territory. The tech-heavy market index is down 14%, highlighting the punishment many tech stocks have endured recently. Of course, many growth tech stocks have been slammed even worse during this period.

  • If You Invested $25,000 in AbbVie In 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is one of the top healthcare companies in the world, with a market cap of $256 billion. The stock debuted on Jan. 2, 2013, as a spin-off from Abbott Labs, and it was priced at $35. AbbVie's dividend payout is 3.8%, which is well above the S&P 500 average of 1.3%.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • 3 REITs That Could Soar in 2022

    There are different ways you can make money within the realm of real estate investing. REITs, or real estate investment trusts, are companies that derive revenue from their portfolios of properties. One leader within the self-storage sector is Public Storage (NYSE: PSA).

  • W. P. Carey to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 in cash-and-stock deal valued at about $2.7 billion

    W. P. Carey Inc. , a net lease real estate investment trust, said Monday it has agreed to merge with Corporate Property Associates 18 -- Global Inc. in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion, including the assumption of debt. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter. Under the terms of the deal, CPA:18 shareholders will receive 0.098 of a W. P. Carey stock and $3 in cash for each share owned. That's equal to $10.45 a share based on the trailing three-day volume-weighted average price for

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Crashed Today

    After a tumultuous last year, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is getting closer to beginning commercial production of its Endurance pickup truck. Lordstown shares fell as much as 19% in early trading Monday and remained down 17.1% as of 11:08 a.m. ET. Lordstown has been working to turn the corner after its former CEO Steve Burns overpromised investors on customer interest and its production timeline.

  • Nasdaq Composite loses altitude and Dow sheds 300 points as investors assess Russia sanctions

    The Nasdaq Composite slips after briefly trading positive on Monday as stocks struggle and markets digest the latest sanctions against Moscow.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Master limited partnerships (MLPs) can be great for generating passive income. While these vehicles have more tax complications -- they issue a Schedule K-1 for tax purposes instead of the more familiar Form 1099 -- they must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors to maintain their tax advantages. Three MLPs that provide big-time yields that they should be able to sustain in the coming years are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Warren Buffett Has News Likely to Please Shareholders

    Berkshire Hathaway's 2021 vintage is like a good bottle whose consumption will undoubtedly delight fans and admirers of Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of the company he runs with his right-hand man Charlie Munger. The conglomerate used these profits to pamper shareholders. At $27.1 billion, Berkshire Hathaway sets a new annual record in terms of share buyback program since 2018, when the conglomerate became aggressive in terms of share repurchase.

  • Dow Tumbles, Oil Surges—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Oil and gold prices surged as crude markets were rattled by supply fears and investors sought a haven in the precious metal.