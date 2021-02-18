Appian: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Appian Corp. (APPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The business process management software provider posted revenue of $81.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $73.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $33.5 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $304.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Appian expects its results to range from a loss of 15 cents per share to a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $81.7 million to $82.7 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Appian expects full-year results to range from a loss of 64 cents per share to a loss of 60 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $353 million to $355 million.

Appian shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $216.65, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

