Appian Announces Acquisition Requirements Management Solution to Modernize Federal Systems

New government solution improves how contracting and program teams collaborate, optimizes federal acquisition processes, and reduces procurement action lead time

MCLEAN, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the Appian Requirements Management Solution (RM) which allows government organizations to more effectively manage the acquisition process to drive better outcomes. With Appian's latest solution, government agencies can more quickly address their specific needs, leading to more on-time delivery of their acquisition requirements and saving millions of dollars in the process.

"The acquisitions process is fundamental for every government organization and there is a need for a better way to manage it," said Jason Adolf, Vice President of Global Public Sector, Appian. "Appian's Requirements Management solution breaks down the existing silos by providing a single view of the entire acquisition process, which increases staff productivity, improves program outcomes, and reduces costs. Most importantly, it optimizes federal acquisition processes and reduces Procurement Action Lead Time (PALT)."

Appian's RM Solution provides complete visibility into the requirements management process, allowing program teams, functional organizations, and contracting professionals to collaborate, update, and execute on requirements from a single application. This eliminates the need for users to work with multiple applications and windows, which streamlines information and reduces errors. Managers are able to track department performance, monitor all acquisition activities, and prioritize or reassign assignments based on backlog and workload, supported by real-time reporting and analytics. The solution also enables agencies to configure their requirements to comply with the Federal Acquisition Regulation and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (FAR/DFARS), agency supplements, and agency policies.

Key capabilities of the Appian RM Solution include:

Quickly Input Requirements: Wizard driven interface that guides acquisition customers through the process of entering an acquisition requirement. Requirements packages need fewer revisions and are immediately actionable by the contracting team.

Wizard driven interface that guides acquisition customers through the process of entering an acquisition requirement. Requirements packages need fewer revisions and are immediately actionable by the contracting team. Build Complete Requirements Packages: Intelligently collect required documents from the customer. Contracting staff are guided through the steps, documents, and approvals needed for acquisition requirements to ensure on-time delivery.

Intelligently collect required documents from the customer. Contracting staff are guided through the steps, documents, and approvals needed for acquisition requirements to ensure on-time delivery. Accelerate Requirements Review and Approval Processes: Track and report on all reviews and approvals while capturing feedback and actions in the application. Automatically submit the requirements package for review and send the package to the correct contracting group.

Track and report on all reviews and approvals while capturing feedback and actions in the application. Automatically submit the requirements package for review and send the package to the correct contracting group. Automated Checklist Management: Plan, monitor, and execute on all required customer and contracting checklist items. Contracting staff collaborate on the requirements package to ensure all tasks, checklists, and approvals are completed by team members in a timely manner.

Plan, monitor, and execute on all required customer and contracting checklist items. Contracting staff collaborate on the requirements package to ensure all tasks, checklists, and approvals are completed by team members in a timely manner. Integrated and Intelligent Document Management: Collaboration on acquisition documents directly from the RM application is supported through a pre-built Office 365 integration. A document management framework creates documents and forms that fully comply with the FAR/DFARS, agency supplements, and agency policies.

Collaboration on acquisition documents directly from the RM application is supported through a pre-built Office 365 integration. A document management framework creates documents and forms that fully comply with the FAR/DFARS, agency supplements, and agency policies. Integration with Any Application: Appian is integrated with federal financial systems, SAM.gov, PSCTool.us, and USASpending.gov. RM provides no-code integration with databases, web services, and applications such as Office 365, SharePoint, Oracle, and SAP.

The new solution is built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, which enables agencies to easily integrate robotic process automation (RPA) and artificial intelligence (AI) into their processes for automatically classifying documents, populating forms and documents, and supplying additional information for next steps. RPA, AI, and Robotic Workforce Management (RWM) allows agencies to dramatically improve their acquisition management processes, productivity, customer experience, and staff engagement.

Appian has a proven history of modernizing and transforming federal acquisition management, helping organizations like the United States Air Force deploy a digital solution for its CON-IT program . In addition, Appian allows agencies to deploy secure, scalable, seamless applications in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment—with native mobile and offline capabilities. Acquisition and program executives have complete, secure access to procurement information and activity status - anytime, anywhere. The platform's extensive security architecture complies with federal standards and certifications including FISMA, FedRAMP, HIPAA, SOC 2, and SOC 3. Federal infrastructure options include a FedRAMP Authorized Cloud, fully managed IL4 services, AWS GovCloud, and Microsoft Azure.

For more information, visit Appian Government Solutions .

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appian-announces-acquisition-requirements-management-solution-to-modernize-federal-systems-301089899.html

SOURCE Appian