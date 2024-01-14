The Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club had a very nice turnout for its annual Breakfast with Santa at Loby's Bar and Grille. Many thanks to Santa for making that long trip from the North Pole. A great big thank-you to our brothers of the Second Brigade Motorcycle Club for their continued support in helping with this event. A big thank-you to the Leathernecks Nation Motorcycle Club for joining us and enjoying a great breakfast with Santa. A big thank-you to Mrs. Claus for making that long trip with Santa. Thank you, Victor Pergola for taking the time to do all the pictures for the families. To the elves who made that long trip, thank you.

But most of all, a very heartfelt thank-you to all the families who came out to support this event and have breakfast with Santa. A special thank you to JB and his fantastic staff at Loby's, especially the cooks and kitchen staff − you always go above and beyond what is expected. Christian and Logan, thank you for supporting us vets; we truly appreciate it. Better count on us next year; we'll be back. On behalf of Brother MadDog and Brother Nitro and all the brothers from Chapter E Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club Ohio.

Bill Madden, Perry Township

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Applause: Thanks to all who helped with Breakfast with Santa event