The apple of my I-15: Overturned truck spills fruit across Las Vegas roadway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A truck carrying apples crashed on a Las Vegas valley roadway Wednesday, spilling the fruit and shutting down a southern Nevada traffic artery.

According to Nevada State Police officials, at approximately 8 a.m., a semi-truck traveling south on I-15, and transferring to 515 southbound, crashed, spilling its haul all over the roadway.

Officials say no one was substantially injured in the crash, and the driver was not taken to the hospital. The semi-truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the I-515 ramp between I-15 and I-515 was still closed, NSP officials said. A tow truck and a clean-up crew were still on the scene.

