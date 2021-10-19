Apple’s $19 Screen-Cleaning Cloth Sets High Bar for Brand Extras

Vlad Savov
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s biggest debut on Monday was undoubtedly its MacBook Pro overhaul, but the company also unveiled a polishing cloth with its signature logo debossed in one corner. Price tag? $19.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The accessory, listed as compatible with iPhones as far back as the iPhone 6 and Macs dating back to 2012, is made of nonabrasive material and is already in short supply, requiring 3 to 4 weeks to ship. On Amazon.com, premium microfiber cloths go for $1.50 each, putting Apple’s new Polishing Cloth in the running for its highest-margin physical product.

The Cupertino, California-based company has a history of pushing price boundaries with its products and accessories. The iPhone was the first smartphone to approach and surpass the $1,000 mark and it’s only grown in popularity since then, dragging the rest of the mobile industry along. In 2019, Apple introduced an updated Mac Pro with a top configuration option costing more than $50,000. The accompanying Pro Display XDR monitor sells for $4,999 -- without a stand. The Pro Stand that Apple sells is a further $999.

Purchasing the new MacBook Pro 16-inch model with an M1 Max processor, 8TB of storage and an abundance of memory would set buyers back in excess of $6,000. Like the Polishing Cloth, such a machine would take as long as 4 weeks to ship, though unlike the cloth, the laptop has cutting-edge features and capabilities that have earned positive responses online.

Apple’s New Products Should See Strong Demand: Street Wrap

Apple’s vertiginous pricing doesn’t always work out. In 2015, it introduced the Apple Watch Edition, a $17,000 wearable with 18-karat gold casing. But customers balked at paying so much for technology that would quickly become outdated.

Apple later struck a balance between luxury and practicality with its watches. It now has watch bands for $49 and a Hermès Fauve Barénia Gourmette Double Tour version for $849.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ericsson profit beats expectations on 5G demand despite China setback

    Sweden's Ericsson reported third-quarter core earnings above market estimates on Tuesday, as strong sales of 5G equipment in most of the world offset a loss of market share in mainland China. The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 8.8 billion Swedish crowns ($1.02 billion) from 8.6 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 7.85 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates. While both Ericsson and its rival Nokia has benefited from the ban on China's Huawei in several countries, the banning of the Chinese company in Sweden led to a loss contracts for the Swedish company in China.

  • Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -spokesperson

    Xiaomi Corp Chief Executive Lei Jun said the Chinese smartphone maker will mass produce its own cars in the first half of 2024, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday. Zang Ziyuan, a director in Xiaomi's international marketing department, also posted the news on his verified Weibo account. The date marks the next major target for the company's fledgling electric vehicle (EV) division, which Xiaomi formally announced earlier this year.

  • Bitcoin Pushes Toward Record Before Debut of Futures-Based ETF

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismBitcoin continued its climb toward all-time highs, bolstered by optimism over the upcoming launch of the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund in the U.S. by asset

  • San Bruno OKs massive expansion of YouTube headquarters

    The five phases of the project will generate around $130 million for the Peninsula city and close to two million square feet of new office space.

  • EPA announces plans to regulate cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'

    The EPA on Monday announced a three-year roadmap for regulating PFAS chemicals which have been linked to cancer and thyroid disease.

  • Outsider Marki-Zay to stand against PM Orban in 2022 after winning run-off

    Small-town conservative Peter Marki-Zay, a political outsider with no party affiliation, will go head-to-head with Prime Minister Viktor Orban next year for leadership of Hungary after on Sunday winning an opposition run-off primary. Marki-Zay defeated leftist Klara Dobrev, who pledged to support him at the head of an alliance of six opposition parties that, in the 2022 parliamentary election, will bid to oust Orban after more than a decade in power. "We can only win together," Marki-Zay told a crowd of cheering supporters, accompanied by his wife and seven children.

  • Hungary's new opposition PM candidate wants stronger ties with EU

    Hungary should strengthen ties with the European Union, put its economy on a path to adopting the euro currency and join the European Public Prosecutor's Office to root out corruption, the opposition's joint prime ministerial candidate told Reuters. Peter Marki-Zay, a political outsider with no party affiliation, will challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an election next year after winning an opposition primary on Sunday. Marki-Zay will lead an alliance of six opposition parties against Orban.

  • Apple unveils new AirPods and MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and Max chips

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down Apple’s new product updates.

  • Court rulings free Hong Kong police to probe older offences under security law

    Recent court judgements have freed Hong Kong authorities to use national security powers to deploy tough colonial-era laws in a crackdown against opposition groups, alarming activists and lawyers in the city. Police have launched investigations into acts that took place before the national security law was imposed a year ago, despite assurances by Beijing and Hong Kong that the financial hub's legislation would not be retroactive. "The past is the future," said Simon Young, a professor at the University of Hong Kong's law school.

  • Apple debuts new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

    Apple debuted its new MacBook Pros with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

  • Asian stocks climb ahead of U.S. earnings

    Most Asian bourses spent the day in the green, with a positive session on Wall Street lifting sentiment ahead of another big batch of results.

  • Apple's latest products are 'bending the power performance curve’: Analyst

    R "Ray" Wang, Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder, joins&nbsp;Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest product releases from Apple ahead of the holiday season.&nbsp;

  • ECB Officials Talk About Flexibility. Here’s What They Mean: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismEuropean Central Bank officials seeking “flexibility” for their future st

  • WH: FBI working to rescue kidnapped missionaries

    The White House said Monday the FBI is part of a "coordinated U.S. government effort" to secure the release and bring to safety the 17 American and Canadian missionaries who were abducted over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti. (Oct. 18)

  • These 2 After-Hours Drops Could Be Signs of a Frothy Market

    The stock market was able to sustain its positive momentum on Monday, following through after a big upward move last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) wasn't able to join in on the fun, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) both added to their recent gains. As Wall Street has grown more optimistic, some naysayers have feared that the stock market might be getting frothy.

  • China, Russia navy ships jointly sail through Japan strait

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of 10 naval vessels from China and Russia sailed through a strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido on Monday, the Japanese government said, adding that it is closely watching such activities. It was the first time Japan has confirmed the passage of Chinese and Russian naval vessels sailing together through the Tsugaru Strait, which separates the Sea of Japan from the Pacific. While the strait is regarded as international waters, Japan's ties with China have long been plagued by conflicting claims over a group of tiny East China Sea islets.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • The Tiny Tassel's big business plans

    Boasting steadily rising sales, a newly opened flagship in Charleston, SC and an eye for vibrantly colored jewelry and accessories, founder Mimi Striplin talks about her small business, The Tiny Tassel.

  • Alibaba Unveils One of China’s Most Advanced Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled a new server chip that’s based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp.-owned Arm Ltd., according to a statement Tuesday. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, said the silicon will be put to use in its own data centers in the “near future” and will