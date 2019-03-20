Apple’s $79 AirPods wireless charging case is finally here – buy this $19 case instead

Want to charge your AirPods wirelessly so you never have to fuss with cables and connectors again? Good news, Apple’s Wireless Charging Case for AirPods is finally here! You can buy it right now on Apple’s website for $79… but you definitely shouldn’t. Huh!? Why not!? Because the NeotrixQI Wireless Charging Cover for Apple AirPods slides right over the AirPods case you already have, and it adds wireless charging for just $19. That’s $60 less than Apple’s new case!

【WIRELESS CHARGING】: Enjoy Wireless Charging for your AirPods! Place your AirPods into wireless charging case and put it on Qi wireless charger for wireless charging experience. It prepares your AirPods for Apple AirPower wireless charger.

【FULL PROTECTION】: The AirPods original case perfectly fits into the wireless charging case. It can be used as protective case and protects your AirPods from scratch and dirt. Hard plastic made not like silicon material and it doesn’t collect dust and lint.

【COMPATIBILITY】: The case and AirPods will continue to work just like normal. You’ll still have access to the sync button. Works with all Qi standard wireless chargers. It can share with the same wireless charger for your iPhone8/X.

【SAFE CHARGING】: Eliminate safety concerns with overvoltage protection, temperature control, and more, by using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.

【WARRANTY】: 12 months defective warranty, 30-days replacement guarantee and friendly customer service.

