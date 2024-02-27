Apple abandons electric car efforts, will prioritize AI: report

The News

Apple is reportedly gutting its electric vehicle program and will shift many of the employees working on the decade-old project to its artificial intelligence division, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The move, if confirmed, would mark the end of a much-anticipated, multi-billion dollar effort by the tech giant to enter an entirely new industry. Layoffs are expected but the number is not yet known, sources told Bloomberg.

Launched in 2014, Apple envisioned building a fully autonomous electric vehicle that would eventually compete with Tesla in the luxury space. But the team went through multiple leadership changes over the years, and executives feared a mooted price-tag of around $100,000 would bring in scant profit margins, even as investors poured millions into development each year.

Apple declined to comment on the Bloomberg report.