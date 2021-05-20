Apple Accuses Microsoft of Using Epic in Legal Attack

Mark Gurman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. injected a new level of intrigue in its bitter court fight with Epic Games Inc., suggesting the Fortnite maker was acting as a stalking horse for Microsoft Corp. and withholding evidence.

The iPhone maker made the accusations Wednesday night in a filing asking a judge to make an adverse credibility finding against Lori Wright, an Xbox executive who testified in the trial on behalf of Epic. That would mean the judge could ignore her testimony.

Apple asked for such a ruling earlier, but upped its accusations in the new filing. “A reasonable observer might wonder whether Epic is serving as a stalking horse for Microsoft,” Apple said. “Microsoft shielded itself from meaningful discovery in this litigation by not appearing as a party or sending a corporate representative to testify.”

Read more: Apple, Microsoft Rivalry Heats Up Again Amid Trial Fisticuffs

Epic sued Apple claiming its cut of revenue from businesses selling wares at its App Store is too high and that its rules are unfair and anticompetitive.

But Apple claims Epic used as many witnesses associated with Microsoft at trial as it did its own -- five each -- including Susan Athey from Stanford University.

Athey, who testified for Epic May 11, was grilled by Apple’s attorneys on her consulting work for Microsoft. She said she refrained from reviewing confidential documents in the case submitted by Apple due to that work.

“Apple is trying to distract from legitimate concerns from many companies across the industry about its App Store policies and practices, including its refusal to allow game streaming in the Apple App Store,” Microsoft said in a statement Thursday. “Epic speaks and acts for itself, and Microsoft and many other companies have raised concerns through our own voices, including directly with Apple itself.”

In an an earlier filing Microsoft said it complied fully with its legal obligations.

Wright testified involuntarily and she was forthright and thoughtful in her trial testimony, Microsoft said.

“That Apple does not like Ms. Wright’s testimony is clear,” Microsoft said. “That Apple has no basis to challenge the substance of her testimony is equally clear.”

In the Wednesday filing, Apple also complained that Microsoft withheld internal communications and held discussions with Epic about its decision to circumvent Apple’s payment rules. “Such internal communications are particularly relevant in light of Microsoft’s relationship with at least five Epic witnesses and the potential that Microsoft is using Epic as a proxy plaintiff in litigation that it refuses to prosecute in its own name,” Apple wrote.

In responses to Apple’s motions about Wright, Epic said Apple was “not surprised” at the trial and Wright’s testimony was “predictable.” The company also said Apple had ample opportunity to gather discovery during a deposition of Wright and that Wright provided documents to Apple and Epic in the same “paltry” manner.

The case is Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc., 20-cv-5640, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).

(Updates with Microsoft statement)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oatly Rises 18% in Debut After Raising $1.4 Billion in IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Oatly Group AB, the vegan food and drink maker, climbed 18% in its debut after pricing its initial public offering on the high end to raise more than $1.4 billion.The shares closed Thursday at $20.20 in New York trading, giving the company a market value of about $12 billion. The company and its investors sold more than 84 million American depositary shares on Wednesday at the top of a marketed range of $15 to $17 each.In July, the Swedish company secured $200 million in new capital from investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. The group also included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, as well as Starbucks Corp. founder Howard Schultz. The company was valued at about $2 billion in that round.Both Jay-Z, through his company Roc Nation, and Schultz also participated in the IPO, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. A representative for Oatly declined to comment. Roc Nation and Schultz didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The IPO underscores plant-based products’ jump into the mainstream, as environmental and health concerns spur consumers to seek alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products. Investors have been looking for ways to replicate the public-market success of Beyond Meat Inc., whose shares have surged more than 300% since it went public in May 2019.Oatly’s biggest obstacle might be its own popularity. Since its entrance into the U.S. market in 2017, finding Oatly in coffee shops and supermarkets has become something of a treasure hunt for shoppers.The company opened a $15 million Millville, New Jersey, plant in 2019 to help meet the growing demand, but even now, shortages are frequent, as Covid-related delays have kept a planned second U.S. production from coming online.In March, supermarkets across the U.S. -- and even its big new customer Starbucks -- reported trouble procuring orders.While the current shortage won’t end overnight, Chief Executive Officer Toni Petersson sounded an optimistic note.Fulfilling Orders“This year, we will bring on board new capacity every single quarter,” he said in an interview ahead of the first trade. The company is expanding its Netherlands plant, putting out commercial products from its Utah plant, and is doing test runs in Singapore, where the factory will be “up and running” in the second quarter, he said.For now, Oatly is only filling 70% of orders in its key markets, so it is “not really” taking on new customers, Petersson said, adding that the gap is between supply and orders, not supply and demand. “First we will close the gaps, then expand with new retail partners,” he added.Oatly was started in 1994 by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. Using technology based on research from Sweden’s Lund University, the company turns fiber-rich oats into liquid food.Oatly’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTLY.(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Strong Stock Market Rally, But Don't Rush In; Applied Materials Earnings Top As Five Chip Stocks Flash Bullish Signals

    Thursday's market rally was encouraging, but can you trust it? Applied Materials earnings beat as chips flash buy signals.

  • Gold Rises Near Four-Month High as Bond Yields, Dollar Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, holding near the highest price in more than four months as bond yields gave up early gains and the dollar extended its slump.The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined, and the dollar headed for its fifth loss in six sessions. Falling rates boosts demand for non-interest bearing bullion, while a soft dollar makes the precious metal for attractive for investors holding other currencies.Gold was on its way to a sixth straight gain, with buyers shrugging off concerns over Federal Reserve minutes Wednesday that showed some policy makers open to talking about tapering bond purchases. Rising inflation expectations and the Fed’s pledge to keep rates low for longer have revived interest in gold, highlighted by rebounding holdings in exchange-traded funds backed by the metal.“The inflation issue is top of mind for gold and silver, given both metals’ reputation as inflation hedges, with the debate being primarily about the question of whether rising prices are transitory or permanent,” Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “We firmly believe they will be transitory.”Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,874.70 an ounce by3:04 p.m. in New York. Prices reached $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since early January, but pared gains after the release of the Fed minutes. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose less than 0.1% to settle at $1,881.90.Silver was steady and platinum advanced on Thursday, while palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was down 0.4%.A U.S. report showed applications for state unemployment insurance in the U.S. fell last week to a fresh pandemic low, rekindling optimism in the economic recovery.”After the claims data, we saw gold pushing back above $1,880 behind rallying stocks, lower yields and a softer dollar,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives at BMO Capital Markets.The extreme price swings in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday may also have helped support bullion. Bitcoin has been seen by some investors and analysts as a replacement for gold, particularly during the metal’s rocky start to the year.“It appears as though the recent weakness in Bitcoin is seeing some investors shifting to gold,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Robinhood to allow users to buy into IPOs, ahead of its own market debut

    The popular online brokerage startup, which is preparing to make public its own IPO paperwork in the coming weeks, is rolling out the investing platform in phases for users of its trading app, a step in its quest to "democratize" finance. Reuters was first to report plans for the new product, called IPO Access, in March. Robinhood will work with Wall Street investment banks to get allocations for retail investors, it said.

  • May 26 at 1PM ET: IPO Edge & Latham & Watkins Host Parenting and Digital Health Roundtable with Owlet, TytoCare, Kinsa

    While the Covid pandemic turbocharged digital health like nothing else, other areas including parenting and childcare are also seeing new ways of doing things. The digital transformation unfolding in these sectors is building up a new crop of companies and attracting major investment dollars. IPO Edge, Latham & Watkins and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association […]

  • Intel shareholders reject executive compensation plan -filing

    The decision, on a nonbinding advisory basis, was taken at the company's annual stockholder meeting on May 13. In a statement, Intel said it "has a long-standing commitment to pay-for-performance, which holds executive officers accountable for business results and rewards them for consistently strong corporate performance and the creation of stockholder value ... The board also finds it incredibly important to ensure that it has a meaningful dialogue with our investors throughout the year so it can get their feedback on important matters affecting Intel." Intel shareholders also rejected a proposal for a report on median pay gaps across race and gender within the company.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street rallies after jobless claims; Oatly jumps in debut

    Equities are struggling to catch a break as soaring prices remain at the center of the market's attention.

  • WeWork Lost $2.1 Billion on Closings, Neumann Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork lost $2.06 billion in the first quarter, overwhelmed by effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a settlement with the ousted co-founder Adam Neumann, according to a person familiar with the financials.The mounting loss was due largely to a variety of one-time costs, which also include office closings and other restructuring, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private. The settlement with Neumann resulted in a non-cash writedown of nearly $500 million, the person said.The quarterly loss was almost four times larger than it was in the same period a year ago, according to the Financial Times, which reported the details earlier Thursday. A representative for WeWork didn’t immediately have a comment, and a spokesman for Neumann declined to comment.Neumann resigned in 2019 after a plan to take the company public imploded. SoftBank Group Corp. bailed out the business and clashed with Neumann in court over an unfulfilled stock transaction. They agreed to settle in February.Under a new chief executive officer, Sandeep Mathrani, WeWork is refocusing on its core business of renting office space and is seeking to shed costs. The adjusted loss before interest, tax and other expenses narrowed from the fourth quarter to $446 million, the person said.The pandemic was tough on WeWork’s business, but executives have said the company is well-positioned for a post-outbreak economy. Marcelo Claure, WeWork’s executive chairman, said at a Bloomberg conference this week that customer demand now exceeds pre-pandemic levels. Customers have committed $1.9 billion in future sales, the person familiar with the financial details said.After its failed attempt at an initial public offering, WeWork plans to try again this year by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, BowX Acquisition Corp. WeWork had liquid assets of $2.2 billion in the first quarter and is expected to have $3 billion when its merger closes sometime in the third quarter, the person said.(Updates with response from Neumann spokesman in the third paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Defends Dividend Cut

    Since surprising the market with its plan to spin off WarnerMedia, the phone giant’s stock has fallen 8%. While AT&T (ticker: T) has talked about creating two stronger companies—a telecom giant focused on 5G and broadband and a streaming business that merges HBO, CNN, TNT and more with Discovery—many investors have spent the week focused on the dividend cut that came with the news. A plan to reset the dividend, to use AT&T’s words, will reduce the company’s total dividend payout to an estimated $8 billion after the deal closes, from about $15 billion last year.

  • Summer 2021 travel trends: From Airbnb’s fee fiasco to a ‘crazy’ short-term rental market

    A tweet on Monday went viral with a screenshot showing fees and cleaning, combined, surpassing the nightly rate. There is a big difference between cleaning a small studio apartment as opposed to cleaning a five-bedroom house. Airbnb really was criticized by speaker after speaker at the summit, from the limits of its technology to the quality of its guests.

  • Ford wires its electric trucks for business customers

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's newly revealed electric version of its best-selling F-150 pickup doubles down on a bet that the company can beat Tesla Inc and other rivals by giving new technology a familiar face and convincing long-time fleet and business customers that going electric saves money. Ford officially unveiled the battery electric F-150 Lightning model on Wednesday evening, after giving it a cameo appearance during President Joe Biden's visit on Tuesday to the Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn, Michigan, where the trucks will be assembled beginning next year. Based on customer response, Ford has already moved to increase planned manufacturing capacity https://www.reuters.com/article/autos-ford-electric-idUKL1N2HV3DW for the electric F-150 by "tens of thousands" of vehicles a year, Ford's head of Americas and International Markets, Kumar Galhotra, told Reuters ahead of Wednesday's official debut.

  • ByteDance CEO to step Down, Amazon sued over alleged discrimination, Microsoft plans to end Internet Explorer

    Julie Hyman&nbsp;breaks downtime Wednesday’s business headlines, including: Owner of ByteDance stepping down to transition into a new role, Amazon being sued by five women alleging bias, and Microsoft putting plans in motion to end Internet Explorer

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Passengers applaud as pilot gives emotional speech on final flight after 43 years

    Nearly 18 million watch Delta Airline captain bid farewell to four decades of flying, in emotional video

  • Mike Pence’s brother opposes Capitol riot probe despite mob threats to ‘hang’ former vice president

    ‘Hanging Judge Nancy Pelosi is hellbent on pushing her version of partisan justice,’ Indiana representative says

  • ‘Lori Lightfoot is a monster’: Tucker Carlson compares Chicago mayor to Nazi over policy favouring Black journalists

    ‘Yes, that was a Nazi reference. It was deserved,’ says Carlson

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Mitch McConnell opposes commission on Capitol riot despite denouncing Trump for inciting it

    Kentucky Republican says he will reject ‘slanted and unbalanced proposal for another commission to study’ events of 6 January

  • ‘The second bite broke the bones’: Man reveals how he survived horror bear attack

    ‘I realised I was in pretty bad shape because I had all this blood everywhere’

  • Fox News describes their hosts as ‘responsible journalists’ in defence against Dominion lawsuit

    Citing first amendment rights to free speech, cable network says ‘a free press must be able to report both sides of a story’