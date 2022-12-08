Apple adding end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups, photos

Apple plans to roll out several new security features for customers by the end of the year, including end-to-end encryption for iCloud data.

The tech giant said Wednesday that it will expand the security options for iCloud, which allows iPad, iPhone and Mac users to back up data on the cloud. Users can now choose "Advanced Data Protection" to encrypt information such as device backups, photos and notes.

"At Apple, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide our users with the best data security in the world," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said in a statement. "We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and in the cloud.”

What is end-to-end encryption?

End-to-end encryption is a security feature that prevents anyone from reading protected data. In the case of an iMessage, for example, only the sender and the recipient can read the message. Not even Apple can view the contents of encrypted data. For iCloud, any data that goes back and forth between the cloud and a user's devices is inaccessible to outside parties.

What else is covered by Apple encryption?

Apple already encrypts information such as passwords and Health app data. The only data it does not encrypt is iCloud Mail, Contacts and Calendar "because of the need to interoperate with the global email, contacts, and calendar systems," the company said.

iMessage will be more secure

Apple's signature messaging service will add Contact Key Verification to confirm the identity of the person users are communicating with through their device. Apple said the feature is meant for users who face extraordinary digital threats such as human rights activists, journalists or government members.

Why it matters

The features are among the latest moves Apple has launched to give users added privacy and security.

Earlier this year, Apple introduced Lockdown Mode for iOS 16. The feature blocks iPhone functions to protect users from hackers or spyware attacks.

Apple has faced criticisms for how well it protects user privacy through its products. Two women have filed a class-action lawsuit against Apple over AirTags – small devices used to track items like keys or luggage – claiming they are "dangerous" products used by stalkers.

