Apple Again Dominates Smartphone Profit, Taking Record 85% Share

1
Vlad Savov
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone set a new high for its share of profits from global smartphone sales in 2022, after navigating a dire year for the industry better than competitors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant collected 85% of operating profit and 48% of revenue from smartphone sales over the course of the year, new Counterpoint Research estimates showed. Both were new peaks for the company, 15 years into the iPhone’s time on the market, and the firm’s flagship device also scored its biggest proportion of global smartphone shipments.

The smartphone industry churns on notoriously thin margins for handset manufacturers — eliminating storied but uncompetitive brands like Nokia, BlackBerry, Palm and HTC over the years. Apple and, to a lesser extent, Samsung Electronics Co., are the notable exceptions. In 2022, worldwide smartphone shipments fell by double digits, most severely in China, and those profits dwindled for the majority of companies.

Apple and Samsung were the only big brands to register revenue growth, of just 1% each, according to Counterpoint, after both sold a higher proportion of premium devices like Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro series. The company’s profit lead on peers would have been even greater if it had been able to ship more of its top-tier devices in the final quarter of the year, the research firm said.

Apple’s 2022 performance comes despite its worst holiday performance in four years, after supply snags and a softening economy hurt iPhone revenue. The iPhone and Mac were particular weak spots for Apple last quarter, dragged down by a broader slump afflicting mobile devices and computers. The Covid restrictions in China added to Apple’s woes, making it harder to ship enough of the most popular versions of the iPhone.

While the end to Covid Zero is spurring optimism for a rebound led by Chinese demand, the outlook is far from certain, cautioned analysts.

“It is currently uncertain whether China’s reopening would help recovery of the global smartphone market,” said MengMeng Zhang, analyst at Counterpoint. A more than 20% smartphone sales rise during the first two weeks of January could be due to pent-up demand from the prior two months, when the pandemic limited mobility in China, she said. “The economic situation does not point to an immediate recovery of the smartphone market in the first half, although we expect to see some level of rebound happening in the second half.”

--With assistance from Sohee Kim.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tim Cook, Apple CEO, weighs in after disappointing first-quarter revenue

    Apple CEO Tim Cook weighed in Thursday on the company missing some financial results estimates and its hiring. He spoke with FOX Business correspondent Susan Li.

  • Apple (AAPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Speaking first today is Apple's CEO, Tim Cook; and he'll be followed by CFO, Luca Maestri. Before turning the call over to Tim, I would like to remind everyone that the December quarter spanned 14 weeks, while the March quarter, as usual, has 13 weeks.

  • Apple offers breadcrumbs for a forecast, but is that enough to reassure Wall Street?

    Needing to calm down Wall Street, Apple executives decided to bring back a forecast of sorts Thursday, though more breadcrumbs than hard numbers.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Google, Amazon Skid, Jobs Report Looms; Market Rally Due For Pullback?

    Apple, Google and Amazon fell late, with January's jobs report on tap. Is the hot market rally due for a pullback?

  • Apple earnings: What investors should be watching

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for Apple earnings.

  • Amazon still grasping for success with supermarkets, CEO says

    Amazon.com Inc, the online retailer long feared to disrupt the grocery sector, believes it has fallen short. The company has paused expansion of its Fresh supermarkets and cashier-less convenience stores until it finds the right recipe for success, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on Thursday, in a rare appearance on the company's quarterly results call. What the company needs is a distinctive store format that's doing well financially before embarking on a major expansion, a formula Amazon hopes to find this year, he said.

  • Apple earnings vibe check: Tech giant stresses bright spots after rare Q1 miss

    In the latest “After the Call,” Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss the vibe of Apple’s earnings call after the tech giant’s execs aimed to sound upbeat on the business despite softer-than-expected Q1 earnings results and economic uncertainty.

  • No Silver Lining In Amazon's Cloud Business As Results Fail To Excite

    Amazon stock fell after the e-commerce giant reported fourth-quarter results late Thursday that beat on revenue but missed on earnings.

  • Adani in Talks to Prepay Share Pledges to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- Embattled billionaire Gautam Adani is in talks with creditors to prepay some loans backed by pledged shares as he seeks to restore confidence in his conglomerate’s financial health, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000How

  • Alphabet stock falls after hours following Q4 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how Alphabet stock is trading on the heels of earnings.

  • Shakira & Miley Follow A Long History of Women Exposing Their Cheating Exes Through Music

    And we are HERE for it.

  • Apple forecasts another drop in revenue, proclaims iPhone production problems over

    Apple Inc on Thursday forecast that revenue would fall for a second quarter in a row but that iPhone sales were likely to improve as production had returned to normal in China after COVID-related shutdowns. While striking an optimistic tone on sales of services and iPhones, CEO Tim Cook said an uncertain economy is expected to hurt categories like gaming and digital advertising. Overall, Apple's leaders tried to reassure investors that despite the firm being buffeted by up-and-down sales cycles for its flagship device and vulnerable to supply chain shocks, the world's largest listed company remains on a steady - if somewhat slower - rise.

  • 2 Cheap Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market in 2023 That Could Be Magnificent Buys Right Now

    These tech stocks have gotten off to a flying start this year, and may spring a positive surprise following a woeful 2022.

  • Who is Mukesh Ambani? He is now Asia’s richest person after Adani’s stock-market tumbles.

    Mukesh Ambani overtook Gautam Adani as India’s richest man on Wednesday as the fallout from a short seller report into the Adani Group continues to erase market value from Adani’s net worth.

  • Big Tech earnings show digital ads market not out of the woods

    After a challenging 2022 in which advertising-dependent companies faced shrinking budgets and cratering stock prices, fourth-quarter results this week from Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Snap showed they were not yet in the clear. The health of the advertising industry closely mirrors the economy, and many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession. Google-owner Alphabet Inc on Thursday reported a slight fall in quarterly ad revenue, missing Wall Street expectations and surprising investors as the world's largest digital ad platform has traditionally been resilient compared to smaller rivals.

  • China’s ‘clean heating’ policies may have saved thousands of lives: study

    The implementation of “clean heating” policies has dramatically improved air quality in northern China — likely preventing about 23,000 premature deaths last year alone, a new study has found. Concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) from heating activities dropped by 41.3 percent from 2015 to 2021 in Beijing and 27 other surrounding cities, according to…

  • Apple earnings: What to watch from the iPhone maker in the quarter ahead

    In the latest “After the Call,” Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith discuss where Apple — and the stock — goes from here after the tech giant reported weaker-than-expected Q1 earnings.

  • Alphabet disappoints on sales as ad business slips after pandemic run-up

    (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profit and sales short of Wall Street expectations as Google's advertising clients pulled back spending from a period of pandemic-led excess. Shares of Alphabet were down nearly 5% in after-hours trading, after losing about 40% of their value in 2022. "We are committed to investing responsibly with great discipline and defining areas where we can operate more cost- effectively," Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told analysts on a call to discuss the company's results.

  • Tech earnings hit pause button on market rally

    Big Tech led U.S. markets on a sharp rebound to kick off 2023. Apple Inc, Google parent Alphabet and Amazon.com all posted results for the end-of-year quarter that left a sour taste in investors' mouths. The reports renewed questions about global economic demand, the effect of higher interest rates and whether the market's January rally got ahead of itself.

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted over U.S. skies, Pentagon says

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley recommended not shooting it down due to danger from debris, a senior defense official said.