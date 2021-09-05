You can get Apple AirPods Pro for $60 off during Labor Day weekend

Apple's excellent AirPods Pro are on sale right now

We test and review headphones all year round, so when we say that the Apple AirPods Pro are some of our favorite earbuds ever, you can trust it's for darn good reasons. Right now, you can snag those top-rated earbuds for a massive discount on Amazon—in fact, it's one of the best AirPods deals we've ever seen.

The Pro version of the ubiquitous Apple AirPods continues to rank amongst the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, thanks to their solid sound profile, minimalist design, active noise canceling and intuitive pairing process. They're an almost perfect Bluetooth accessory for devices of all stripes, but especially for iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks. And best of all, they're on mega sale.

Normally listed at $249, right now you can pick up the magnificent AirPods Pro for just $189.99 at Amazon. Saving nearly $60 on these little buds is an awesome deal—here's why.

If you haven't used true wireless earbuds before, you're likely to be pleasantly surprised. The buds live in a small, pocketable charging case that keeps them secure and juiced up while you go about your day. When you want to listen to music, podcasts, or take a call, simply plunk the AirPods Pro into your ears and they'll automatically connect with your phone—it's really that simple.

Apple's AirPods Pro are some of our favorite earbuds, so getting them at a deep discount is a major win.

Where the Pro version of the AirPods really stand out is by way of small but essential improvements over the original's design. They're much more comfortable, making it more enjoyable to wear them throughout the day. They also add Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home.

While you only get 5-6 hours of use out of a single charge, the charging case can refill the buds' batteries three or four times before you need to charge it, too, netting you around 24 hours of total playback time. That's not bad at all for something so tiny.

Speaking of, if you ever misplace your AirPods Pro, you can use a connected device to track them down again.

However, our favorite thing about the AirPods Pro is that—unlike the original AirPods—they actually sound good, delivering a better fit, better bass, and a more spacious soundstage overall.

The total package comes together into a final product that folks have been raving over since it launch, which is what makes this big discount so exciting.

