Apple AirPods Pro are $69 off at Amazon—you can still shop this Memorial Day deal today

One of the best Memorial Day deals are Apple AirPods Pro for $180 at Amazon.

We are tracking all the best Memorial Day sales and deals that you can still shop today. We've scoured the web for all the discounts and found the Apple AirPods Pro on sale at Amazon for an impressive discount. Need to upgrade your on-the-go listening experience? Keep scrolling for this Amazon deal you can still shop right now.

The latest model of the new AirPods with MagSafe are currently on sale for just $179.99—a whopping $69.01 markdown from the full $249 retail price. Not only is this the best deal on these earbuds right now, it's also one of the lowest prices we've seen this year.

In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the included silicone ear tips come in multiple sizes to fine-tune your preferred fit.

Shop this Memorial Day deal on Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon and save $69.

The AirPod Pros have Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home. If you do plan on taking your headphones on the go, you may want to consider Apple's AppleCare+ for headphones—while it doesn't cover loss, AppleCare+ does provide repair or replacement for $29.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are undoubtedly an impressive pick. Just be quick: We expect this Memorial Day deal to sell out fast.

