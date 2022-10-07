Apple AirPods Pro are $79 off ahead of Amazon Prime Day October 2022—snag this deal today

Snag AirPods Pro for $79 off for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming back next week with hundreds of deals during the first-ever Amazon Prime Early Access event. One of Amazon's most popular early Black Friday deals right now is from Apple. Though the tech giant recently released an updated version of its Apple AirPods Pro you can get the well-reviewed previous model currently on sale for just $169.99—a whopping $79.01 markdown from the full $249 retail price. This is the lowest price we've seen on Amazon to date so if you're thinking about purchasing them, now's a great time.

$169.99 at Amazon

In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as inclusion on our lineup of the best headphones of 2022, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancelation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the included silicone ear tips come in multiple sizes to fine-tune your preferred fit.

The AirPod Pros have Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for traveling and working from home. If you do plan on taking your headphones on the go, you may want to consider Apple's AppleCare+ for headphones—while it doesn't cover loss, AppleCare+ does provide repair or replacement for $29.

The AirPods Pro has strong battery life and keeps pesky surrounding chatter away from your favorite songs and podcasts.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are undoubtedly an impressive pick. Just be quick: We expect this amazing deal to disappear fast. And if you're looking for a great way to break in some new headphones, you can try Amazon Music Unlimited streaming to your mobile devices for four months free.

$169.99 at Amazon

