AirPods Pro drop back down to $180 at Amazon

If you missed last week's sale on AirPods Pro, you have another opportunity to grab them at close to a record-low price. Apple's advanced wireless earbuds are down to $180 again on Amazon thanks to an automatically applied coupon that knocks $17.01 off the buds' $197 sale price. While we do expect to learn more about new regular AirPods during Apple's event tomorrow, it's unclear if we'll see a brand new version of the Pros.

Buy AirPods Pro at Amazon - $180

These are Apple's most powerful earbuds and we gave them a score of 87 when they first came out. Yes, it's been nearly two years since then, but the AirPods Pro remain the best wireless earbuds for those with iPhones. That's due in part to how easily they pair and switch between Apple devices thanks to the H1 chip inside the buds, a piece of tech that also enables hands-free Siri access. Connecting the AirPods Pro to your iPhone for the first time is a quick and seamless process, and after that, you can go from listening to music on your Mac to taking a call on your iPhone with little hassle.

The AirPods Pro also have a better fitting design than standard AirPods, although that could change if Apple announces an updated model of its standard buds tomorrow. The Pros support ANC and Transparency Mode, which lets you hop in and out of conversations easily, and they support spatial audio along with Apple Music's new Dolby Atmos format. And if you want a pair of AirPods with wireless charging, the Pros are a good option because, unlike regular AirPods, their case has wireless charging support by default.

If you're more concerned about getting the latest earbuds Apple has to offer, it's worth it to wait until after tomorrow's event to see what the company has in store. However, if you're more concerned about your budget, this sale on the AirPods Pro is one of the best we've seen in recent months.

