Get Apple AirPods Pro for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen

Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for less than $200 right now

Looking for a stylish, reliable and comfortable pair of ear buds? Apple has your back. The Apple AirPods Pro rank among our favorite pairs of headphones, and, right now you can pick them up at a can't-beat price.

Usually ringing up between $200 and $230, Amazon is selling the Apple AirPods Pro with wireless charging case for just $179—one of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

In our testing, the AirPods Pro earned a place on the our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as our ranking of the best headphones overall, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancellation and a comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the silicon ear tips that come with purchases come in multiple sizes to match your preferred fit. The AirPod Pros also add Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home.

If upgrading your earbuds is on the agenda, don't wait—with a price this good, this deal won't last.

