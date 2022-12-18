Apple's AirPods Pro are back on sale for $200

If you haven't finished your Christmas shopping yet, look to Amazon. The retailer has discounted Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro. Right now, you can buy the earbuds for $200, down from $249. Not only is that the best price Engadget has seen for the AirPods Pro since they went on sale for Black Friday, but Amazon says it also will deliver the headphones before Christmas for customers who order today. So act fast if you have a friend or family member who you think will appreciate them as a gift.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - $200

The 2022 AirPods Pro may not look different than their 2019 predecessor, but they're a big upgrade.

Engadget Senior Editor Billy Steele awarded the second-generation earbuds a score of 88 when he had a chance to review them earlier this year. They offer improved audio quality, an even better transparency mode and the addition of touch volume controls. Apple also redesigned the accompanying charging case to make it sweat- and water-resistant and add a built-in speaker to make finding the case easier to find if you ever misplace it. About the only area where the 2022 AirPods Pro disappoint is battery life. You can expect about six hours of use from the earbuds on a single charge. That's more than you could get out of the first-generation model, but less than some competing options offer. Still, the AirPods Pro are among the best earbuds you can pair with an iPhone, and a $50 discount makes them even more compelling.

