Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for the lowest price we've seen this year at Amazon—save $74 now

Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
·2 min read
Pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for one of the best prices we've ever seen right now at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're planning a spring road trip or a last-minute getaway, a good playlist can help you unwind and pass time when traveling. Luckily, you can listen to all your favorite songs and podcasts on to go with a pair of Apple AirPods Proone of the best headphones we've ever tried. The best-selling ear buds have plenty of impressive features and they're on mega sale right now at Amazon.

The latest model of the new AirPods with MagSafe are currently on sale for just $174.98—a whopping $74.02 markdown from the full $249 retail price. Not only is this the best price on the web right now, it's also the lowest price we've seen for these buds since Black Friday last year.

In our testing, the previous model of the AirPods Pro earned a place on our list of the best wireless headphones, as well as our ranking of the best headphones overall, for their great battery life, incredible noise cancellation and comfortable fit for most ears. The Pros connect to devices easily and the included silicone ear tips come in multiple sizes to fine-tune your preferred fit.

The Apple AirPods Pro rank among our all-time favorite headphones and they're on mega sale today at Amazon.

Better still, the AirPod Pros have Active Noise Cancelation, which registers environmental noise around you and automatically dampens it, making them an excellent companion for both traveling and working from home. If you do plan on taking your earbuds on the go, you may want to consider Apple's AppleCare+ for headphones—while it doesn't cover loss, AppleCare+ does provide repair or replacement for $29.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro are hard to beat. Just be quick: We've seen this one sell out a few times now—and this epic deal is sure to go fast.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for $174.98 (Save $74.02)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Apple AirPods Pro: Get these popular earbuds at Amazon for $74 off

