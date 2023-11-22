The 3 most popular editions of Apple AirPods are on sale for Black Friday on Amazon — as low as $80
Sales on Apple products are hard to come by, but right now, Amazon is coming in clutch with the Black Friday deals. The three top-selling editions of AirPods are on sale right now for as low as $80, marking the best Black Friday deals on AirPods in years.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds With Lightning Charging Case$80$129Save $49
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$190$269Save $79
Apple AirPods Max$450$549Save $99
While there are certainly tons of cheaper earbud alternatives to AirPods, there's something about the luxe quality and performance of Apple's most popular accessory line that keeps folks coming back.
Though Apple is known for keeping the prices of its products the same throughout the year, Amazon is one of the few authorized third-party sellers to significantly reduce the prices of these headphones and earbuds during its biggest sales event.
Learn more about all three editions below to make sure you choose the one that's right for you.
Best Black Friday Deals on AirPods
These best-selling AirPods have over 500,000 ratings on Amazon and shoppers say they're one of the most reliable editions to date. They have a universal fit for all-day comfort, last over 24 hours on a single charge and setup seamlessly with your smartphone.
Arguably Apple's most popular headphones and overall accessory, the 2022-released AirPods Pro have active noise cancellation technology to block out surrounding noise. These also have personalized spatial audio, a customizable fit and come with a MagSafe charging case.
When Apple launched its first over-ear headphones in December 2020, everyone was shocked — in all of the best ways. The Apple AirPods Max come in five different colors and provide high-fidelity audio, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, spatial audio and all of the best features of the other editions wrapped into one.
