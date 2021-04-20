Apple's AirTag tracks your items for $29

Apple unveiled the long-awaited AirTags at its "Spring Loaded" virtual event today, introducing them as accessories that join the company's Find My service. The fobs can be customized with engravings of characters, letters and emoji. An Hermes edition will also be available, and the regular versions will cost $29 each when they arrive on April 30th. A four-pack will cost $99.

You'll use the Find My app to locate your AirTags and any Apple phone with a U1 chip (like the iPhone 12 series) can give you AR overlays to direct you to your lost item. The company is calling this feature Precision Finding and it can They're rated IP67 for water and dust resistance so you won't have to worry too much about them getting damaged outside, and Apple promises the battery will last over a year.

Apple AirTag summary

It's designed to track items, not people, Apple said during its event, so there are features built in like unwanted tag detection, rotating identifiers and audible alerts from unknown tags. Apple isn't the first to do this — Samsung unveiled a similar feature with its SmartThings network recently, too.

