Apple AirTag helps OCSO track down airline worker who allegedly stole over $16K in luggage

EGLIN AFB — An airline subcontractor was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items out of luggage at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Giovanni De Luca, 19, of Mary Esther, is charged with two counts of grand theft, according to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The OCSO Airport Security Unit launched an investigation in July after becoming aware of suspicious activity. A traveler reported her luggage, which contained items worth more than $1,600, had never arrived at her destination.

Her luggage was listed as lost or stolen. However, the victim said an Apple Airtag in her suitcase last showed as active in the area of Kathy Court in Mary Esther.

Another traveler reported more than $15,000 in jewelry and other items had been taken from his luggage on Aug. 9.

Investigators discovered that De Luca lived off Kathy Court after cross-referencing airport employees who lived in the area. While at his home Wednesday, deputies recovered the items reported missing on Aug. 9, according the OCSO.

De Luca also allegedly admitted to rummaging through the first victim’s suitcase and removing an Apple Airtag. Her belongings have not been recovered. The investigation was ongoing Thursday.

"This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our investigators, and the airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible," Sheriff Eric Aden said in the release.

