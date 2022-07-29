Apple, Alphabet Earnings Fuel Megacap Stock Recovery

Apple, Alphabet Earnings Fuel Megacap Stock Recovery
Ryan Vlastelica and Subrat Patnaik
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Earnings reports from the biggest technology companies show that the group is navigating the tough economic environment better than smaller rivals, fueling a rebound in stock prices and encouraging investors about the outlook for the second half.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Results from companies including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have lifted the Nasdaq 100 Index by 11% in July, adding about $1.5 trillion to its market value and putting it on a pace for its biggest monthly advance since November 2020. Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. has been the notable exception.

“The leading companies have been putting up some of the better numbers this season, and their position as secular growth leaders still seems intact,” said Mitch Rubin, chief investment officer at RiverPark Funds. “It has been an incredibly painful road, in terms of sticking it out and owning these names, but I think this quarter marks an important inflection point.”

Here’s a look at the megacap results that came out this week:

Apple Inc.

The iPhone maker’s results beat expectations, in what was seen as a relief given concerns over supply chain issues and falling consumer spending. The stock gained 2.1% on Friday. It has risen 18% in July, its biggest monthly gain since August 2020.

Apple is showing signs of supply chain improvements in China, which bodes well for the coming period, which are seasonally its biggest quarters, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Anurag Rana said.

Microsoft

The initial reaction to Microsoft’s report was decidedly mixed, after both sales and earnings came in below expectations, hurt by foreign-exchange headwinds, an issue it had warned about in early June. However, the stock saw a dramatic turnaround after it gave a robust forecast for the fiscal year, with revenue and operating income seen increasing at a double-digit pace.

That Microsoft, which has a market value above $2 trillion, can steadily deliver such sizable growth is a key reason why investors continue to gravitate toward the stock.

“We’re still looking for growth, but the number of choices we have for that is rapidly narrowing,” said Patrick Burton, a portfolio manager at Winslow Capital Management, which oversees about $26 billion. “In this uncertain environment, we’re narrowing our focus to the names that can meet expectations or guide in line. That means names like Microsoft, Alphabet or Amazon.”

Shares rose 0.3% on Friday.

Alphabet

The Google parent reported revenue that was roughly in line with expectations, easing concerns about the market for online advertising. Those concerns had risen after a disastrous report from Snap Inc., although Alphabet’s Search business pointed to resilience even in a weaker backdrop.

“Search is doing much better than other forms of digital ads, so it didn’t see the weakness that Meta or Snap saw,” said Winslow’s Burton. The stock is attractive at about 17 times estimated earnings, he said. That’s below its 10-year average and the Nasdaq 100’s multiple of 21 times.

“I think you’ll see both growth and value investors moving into Alphabet,” he said.

Alphabet Rises With Search a Bright Spot of Results: Street Wrap

Shares fell 0.1% on Friday but are up 4.6% in July. It is on track for its first positive month since March, as well as its biggest monthly gain since October.

Amazon.com

The e-commerce company delivered a blowout report and gave a strong sales forecast, easing concerns about the impact that inflation is having on consumer spending. The stock gained 11%. For the month, it is up about 28%, putting it on track for its biggest one-month gain since 2007.

Meta Platforms Inc.

The Facebook parent has struggled throughout 2022, and this week’s results did little to change that narrative. The company reported its first drop in revenue ever and forecast a further fall in sales in the current period.

Meta’s outlook did not look as dire as that of Snap, but it is also not proving to be as resilient as Alphabet’s Search business as the economic backdrop weakens.

Shares fell 1.8% on Friday. For the month, Meta is down 2% and on track for a fourth straight monthly decline. That would represent its longest such streak since 2018.

Tech Chart of the Day

Meta’s losses have pushed the company out of the country’s list of the 10 largest companies by market value. Meta is down almost 60% from its peak in September; the market value lost by the company since then would represent the sixth-biggest company in the US, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Top Tech Stories

  • Apple’s fiscal third-quarter revenue and profit narrowly topped analysts’ estimates, with iPhone sales holding up better than expected. Though Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook decried a “cocktail of headwinds” hampering Apple’s business, he predicted that sales would begin to pick up in the coming months.

    • Apple will be “deliberate” with spending decisions as it confronts an economic slowdown, Cook said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

  • Global smartphone shipments fell to their lowest quarterly number in two years after consumer confidence was sapped by inflation and recession fears.

  • Amazon showed its e-commerce and cloud-computing businesses can churn out revenue even as consumers worry about inflation and the company gets serious about curtailing expenses.

    • Amazon will continue to hire software engineers, particularly for its Amazon Web Services and advertising businesses, but will be cautious about hiring for other departments, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said.

  • Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger slashed sales and profit forecasts for the rest of the year, conceding that the struggling chipmaker needs more time to make its products competitive while assuring investors that the current quarter will be the nadir.

  • Xiaomi Corp. is facing difficulties getting regulatory approval for its electric vehicle project in China, an unexpected hurdle for the smartphone giant’s $10 billion carmaking endeavor.

  • Elon Musk said in Twitter posts that inflation might be trending down, noting that more Tesla Inc. commodity prices are trending down than up.

  • Roku Inc. slumped 25% in late trading after saying advertisers are pulling back on spending due to economic concerns, adding to jitters about the slowing growth of marketing budgets.

  • Hollywood movies will start playing in China again this year, with one of the most anticipated new films, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” among those likely to get released there, Imax Corp. Chief Executive Officer Rich Gelfond told investors Thursday.

  • Hosiden Corp., a major assembler of Nintendo Co.’s Switch console, withdrew its fiscal year sales forecast, citing difficulties procuring electronic components.

  • Krafton Inc. plunged its most in more than five months after India ordered Google to remove its blockbuster Battlegrounds Mobile game from app stores, spurring concerns about whether foreign firms can compete in the growing market.

(Updates to market open.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin and Ether Are on Track for Their Best Month Since 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin and Ether, the world’s two largest digital tokens, are headed toward their best month since 2021 amid a revival of risk appetite in global markets and optimism about an Ethereum network upgrade.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision The Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Marke

  • Hillary Clinton Endorses LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton endorsed US Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass in Los Angeles’ mayoral race Thursday, in the latest sign the Democratic party establishment is rallying around her campaign.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And

  • NatWest Tops 2Q Estimates, CEO 'Optimistic About Growth'

    NatWest CEO Alison Rose sees "no signs of distress or default" among the bank's customers as she discusses second-quarter results which beat expectations. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets Europe."

  • Senate Bill Takes Aim at Visa, Mastercard Credit-Card Fees

    Two U.S. senators are preparing legislation that would give merchants power to process many Visa and Mastercard credit cards over different networks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Microsoft didn't shoot the lights out with its fiscal 2022 financial results, but they offered plenty of reasons to buy the stock right now.

  • Boeing Reported Another Big Loss. 737 MAX Concerns Are Hitting the Stock.

    FEATURE Boeing’s quarterly earnings were messy, again. And on the company’s earnings conference call, more bad news related to the 737 MAX caused the stock to pare all its gains after a strong start to Wednesday’s session.

  • Amazon stock jumps 14% as sales beat and AWS growth overcome a second straight quarterly loss

    Amazon.com Inc. decided to cut back after years of pouring money into growth, and the result was a second consecutive quarterly loss, but a beat on sales and continued strong growth from Amazon Web Services helped push the stock higher in late trading Thursday.

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Apple stock rises in after-hours following a Q3 earnings beat

    Apple shares are up after an impressive third quarter that was led by iPhone and services.

  • Microsoft Army-Goggle Concerns Remain, Senate Funding Panel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate panel that oversees defense spending made deep cuts to the US Army’s fiscal 2023 procurement request for Microsoft Corp.’s combat goggle system, citing unresolved technical concerns.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Sta

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In July: Apple Rises Ahead Of Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded just a little more than halfway through the month of July after ending June back near its recent lows. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in July are Apple, Merck, Microsoft and UnitedHealth.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting S

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • The Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- George Boubouras was at his home in east Melbourne, taking in a cricket match, when his phone suddenly blew up.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupIt was late on

  • The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation

    The US central bank raised its interest rate 0.75 percentage points Wednesday, aiming to discourage American spending and ease inflation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.