Apple, Amazon earnings, Elon Musk, Twitter deal deadline, new home sales top week ahead

Lucas Manfredi
·3 min read

Third-quarter earnings season continues this upcoming week with dozens of companies set to report. Wall Street will also be watching for the latest data on home prices, consumer confidence, GDP and more.

On Friday, U.S. stocks rallied with all three major indices climbing more than 2%. The benchmarks showed the biggest weekly gains since June, rising 4.7% apiece.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

STOCK MARKET NEWS: SNAP SHARES PLUNGE, OIL INCHES HIGHER, 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD ABOVE 4%

Kicking off the week for earnings will be Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Brown & Brown, Cadence Design Systems, Crown Holdings, Discover Financial, Packaging Corp, Range Resources, WR Berkeley and Zions Bancorporation after the bell.

As for economic data, investors will be focused on the Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index and the S&P's U.S. manufacturing and U.S. services PMIs.

READ ON THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Big names leading Tuesday's earnings parade before the markets open will include Coca-Cola, General Electric, General Motors, JetBlue, Kimberly-Clark and UPS.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Microsoft, Spotify and Visa will be among the names in focus after the bell.

On the economic data front, investors will take in the FHFA monthly home price index, the Case-Shiller home price index and consumer confidence.

US BUDGET DEFICIT CUT IN HALF TO $1.38T AS PANDEMIC SPENDING SLOWS DOWN

Boeing, Harley-Davidson, Hess Corp., Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz and Wingstop will be earnings to watch before the markets open on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co., Lending Club, Meta Platforms and VF Corp. will take the earnings spotlight after the bell.

Wednesday's economic data will include new home sales, building permits, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

Biden with Herzog
President Joe Biden and Israeli President Isaac Herzog during an arrival ceremony at Ben Gurion Airport on July 13, 2022, in Lod, Israel.

In the world of politics, President Biden will host Israel's President Isaac Herzog at the White House, where the two leaders will discuss regional and global challenges of mutual concern, opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration, and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

On Thursday, Caterpillar, Comcast, Credit Suisse, Hertz Global, Keurig Dr Pepper, MasterCard, McDonald's, Merck, Northrop Grumman, PG&E, Shopify and Southwest Airlines will all deliver quarterly earnings results before the markets open.

Amazon, Apple, Capital One Financial, Gilead Sciences, Intel, Pinterest, Texas Roadhouse and T-Mobile are all set to report earnings after the bell.

Economic data in focus on Thursday will include durable goods, the advance reading on third quarter GDP, and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims. The European Central Bank will also hold a press conference following the release of its decision on interest rates.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

AbbVie, Charter Communications, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive and ExxonMobil will be among the companies wrapping up the week with earnings before the markets open.

Meanwhile, personal income and consumption, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and pending home sales will finish out the week for economic data.

Friday also marks the deadline for Elon Musk to complete his $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. If Musk is unable to close the deal in time, he will stand trial in November in the Delaware Court of Chancery for his previous efforts to walk away from his $44 billion deal.

Recommended Stories

  • 15 Biggest Hedge Funds in USA

    In this article, we will take a look at 15 of the biggest hedge funds in the USA. If you want to see more of the biggest hedge funds in the USA, go directly to 5 Biggest Hedge Funds in USA. Hedge funds are pooled funds that trade in relatively liquid assets and that can […]

  • Global Climate Summit Is Heading for a Geopolitical Hurricane

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time world leaders got together for a climate summit, the backdrop was thoroughly menacing. A pandemic had decimated national budgets. Poor countries were up in arms over the hoarding of Covid-19 vaccines by the same wealthy nations whose fossil fuel consumption did most to warm the planet. Relations between the two largest emitters, the US and China, had devolved into zero sum skirmishes over everything from trade to Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stoc

  • Airbus eyes Saudi deal for almost 40 A350 jets - sources

    Saudi Arabia is in advanced negotiations to order almost 40 A350 jets from Europe's Airbus as part of strategic efforts to launch a new airline and challenge heavyweight carriers in the Gulf, industry sources said. If confirmed, the purchase by the sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), worth $12 billion at list prices, could be announced as early as this week when Riyadh hosts a major forum, the Future Investment Initiative (FII), the sources said. It remained unclear whether Boeing would also seize part of a substantial shopping list for the new airline, which will be named RIA, the sources said.

  • Australia Will Bank Windfall as China Wobbles, Treasurer Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia will save an unexpected windfall in commodity prices rather than risk spending it and adding to inflation, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, as concerns grow in Canberra about the economy of its largest trading partner China.Most Read from BloombergAfter $13 Trillion Stock Crash, Signs of a Turn Are Now MountingSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Sta

  • One Man’s 65 Year Love Of Bugattis

    Owning three and racing one, this man has so much respect for these cars.

  • Egypt to develop new currency indicator to wean people off U.S. dollar

    Egypt will develop a new currency indicator partly to wean people off the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, the new central bank governor said on Sunday. Hassan Abdalla, appointed in August, told an economic conference that the central bank was also working to introduce currency hedging and had already finished futures contracts as it revamps its currency trading system. The indicator would be based on a basket of several currencies and possibly gold, he said.

  • The U.K. Is Worrisome. But Japan Looms Larger.

    The yen’s weakness, and the Japanese central bank’s actions to counter it, appear to have washed up on the shores of the U.S. market.

  • River pollution: New phosphate rules hit thousands of planned new homes

    Scrapping some new builds in England and Wales due to poor water quality could cost economy £16bn.

  • ‘He was terrific’: Pacers’ Andrew Nembhard impresses in NBA debut

    Nembhard was a healthy scratch in the season opener but stepped in and performed on Friday when his number was called.

  • Utah Senate race: Referendum on direction Trump has led GOP

    Just weeks before the Nov. 8 vote, Utah's senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real reelection threat from Evan McMullin, an anti-Donald Trump independent and former Republican challenging him in the state's most competitive Senate race in decades. Lee's campaign insists it is confident heading into Election Day, but there are unmistakable signs of anxiety in a race shaping up as a referendum on the direction that Trump has taken the Republican Party. Lee recently sent out fundraising emails with the subject line: “I’m losing.”

  • Tesla Stock Could Rebound in 3 Months. Here’s What it Would Take.

    Tesla’s stock has been in a tailspin. But if the electric-vehicle maker is able to navigate a few bumpy months, it will be a signal that it’s headed in the right direction.

  • Beijing party chief Cai, Xi loyalist, vaults to top rank

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Cai Qi catapulted to the top rung of China's leadership on Sunday, capping a late career rise that overcame a less than ideal stretch as Beijing's Communist Party boss. Cai, 66, was not on everyone's list for the elite Politburo Standing Committee, but he is seen as one of Xi's closest political allies, having worked with him for 20 years in the coastal provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang. His leap to the party's top governing body was reminiscent of a jump in 2017 into the Politburo without the typical first stop on the larger Central Committee.

  • Left to Democrats: It’s the economy, stupid

    Progressives are urging Democrats to lean more heavily into the economy in the last weeks before the midterms, arguing the party needs a course correction from its effort to motivate voters through warnings over abortion rights and a GOP beholden to former President Trump. The plea for a sharper focus comes as recent polling has…

  • Amazon is having a massive sale on these adorable kitchen gadgets — get up to 40% off, but only 'til midnight

    These kitchen critters sell out fast! Get them now for less than $20.

  • This Unstoppable Dividend Growth Stock Is Becoming a Powerful Passive Income Producer

    A falling share price and rising dividend set it up to generate lots of passive income in the coming years.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Monster Growth Stocks You Can Buy With $150 Right Now

    Opportunities ahead of these stocks could be huge even if the amount of attention they're receiving right now is less than thrilling.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Be Passive-Income Machines

    Typically, a lot of effort is required to make the money needed initially to generate passive income. Investing in stocks that pay high dividend yields is one of the easiest ways to make money without working for it. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could be passive-income machines.

  • 2 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certainly Buying in Q4

    There's no way to know for sure which stocks Buffett is buying. But these two are probably at the top of his list.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Terrific Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These bargain-priced growth stocks are ripe for the picking with the Nasdaq Composite plunging by as much as 38%.