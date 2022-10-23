Apple, Amazon earnings, Elon Musk, Twitter deal deadline, new home sales top week ahead

Third-quarter earnings season continues this upcoming week with dozens of companies set to report. Wall Street will also be watching for the latest data on home prices, consumer confidence, GDP and more.

On Friday, U.S. stocks rallied with all three major indices climbing more than 2%. The benchmarks showed the biggest weekly gains since June, rising 4.7% apiece.

FOX Business takes a look at the upcoming events that are likely to move financial markets in the coming days.

Kicking off the week for earnings will be Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Brown & Brown, Cadence Design Systems, Crown Holdings, Discover Financial, Packaging Corp, Range Resources, WR Berkeley and Zions Bancorporation after the bell.

As for economic data, investors will be focused on the Chicago Federal Reserve's national activity index and the S&P's U.S. manufacturing and U.S. services PMIs.

Big names leading Tuesday's earnings parade before the markets open will include Coca-Cola, General Electric, General Motors, JetBlue, Kimberly-Clark and UPS.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Microsoft, Spotify and Visa will be among the names in focus after the bell.

On the economic data front, investors will take in the FHFA monthly home price index, the Case-Shiller home price index and consumer confidence.

Boeing, Harley-Davidson, Hess Corp., Hilton Worldwide, Kraft Heinz and Wingstop will be earnings to watch before the markets open on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ford Motor Co., Lending Club, Meta Platforms and VF Corp. will take the earnings spotlight after the bell.

Wednesday's economic data will include new home sales, building permits, weekly mortgage applications and the Energy Information Administration's weekly crude stocks.

In the world of politics, President Biden will host Israel's President Isaac Herzog at the White House, where the two leaders will discuss regional and global challenges of mutual concern, opportunities to deepen Israel’s regional integration, and ways to advance equal measures of freedom, prosperity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

On Thursday, Caterpillar, Comcast, Credit Suisse, Hertz Global, Keurig Dr Pepper, MasterCard, McDonald's, Merck, Northrop Grumman, PG&E, Shopify and Southwest Airlines will all deliver quarterly earnings results before the markets open.

Amazon, Apple, Capital One Financial, Gilead Sciences, Intel, Pinterest, Texas Roadhouse and T-Mobile are all set to report earnings after the bell.

Economic data in focus on Thursday will include durable goods, the advance reading on third quarter GDP, and the latest in initial and continuing jobless claims. The European Central Bank will also hold a press conference following the release of its decision on interest rates.

AbbVie, Charter Communications, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive and ExxonMobil will be among the companies wrapping up the week with earnings before the markets open.

Meanwhile, personal income and consumption, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and pending home sales will finish out the week for economic data.

Friday also marks the deadline for Elon Musk to complete his $54.20 per share buyout of Twitter. If Musk is unable to close the deal in time, he will stand trial in November in the Delaware Court of Chancery for his previous efforts to walk away from his $44 billion deal.