Apple, Amazon Going Big On Solar

Apple is leading the way for corporate support for solar power, with Amazon right behind it, according to new information provided by the industry’s leading trade group. Sun Chips According to a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association, Apple has been leading the way, last year installing or procuring technology generating 393.3 megawatts. Amazon was no slouch at 329.8 megawatts, and Target garnered 242. The increased push for solar technology is being seen as evidence of corporate America’s continued interest in renewable energy, combatting climate change and the importance of ESG investing. Taking Measure SEIA came up with its rankings by looking at onsite installations of solar panels and other technology, as well procurement from offsite projects, made from power purchasing and other energy-swapping agreements. Interestingly, if only onsite technology was tallied, the top 3 would be Target, Walmart and Prologis. Big Picture, Big Sky For reference sake, 1 megawatt is equal to one million watts, or 1,000 kilowatts. Depending on who you ask, 1 megawatt is roughly enough to power between 750 to 1,000 homes at once. Collectively, the 7,000 MW of commercial solar installations created last year will generate 10.7 million megawatt-hours (the measurement of usage) of electricity annually, enough to power 1.4 million homes, according to the report. -Michael Tedder Rodrigo Garrido / REUTERS {AAPL, AMZN, NASDAQ}