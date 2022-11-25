Apple Store Black Friday sale has begun: Get these better deals instead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been waiting for all the Apple Store Black Friday 2022 deals the company has planned, we have two important updates for you. First, Apple finally kicked off all of its holiday deals, so the wait is over. And second, you must be new at this because Apple’s own Black Friday deals are always awful.

Seriously. They’re truly, deeply terrible deals.

Featured deals in this article:







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Price: $199.99

You Save: $49.01 (20%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…

Price: $349.99

You Save: $49.01 (12%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Green Alpine Loop…

Price: $739.00

You Save: $60.00 (8%)

Buy Now On Amazon







2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray

Price: Only $269

You Save: $59.01 (18%)

Buy Now On Amazon







2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B…

Price: Save $200

You Save: $200.00 (20%)

Buy Now On Amazon

The simple fact is that Apple doesn’t do discounts. Any Apple fan can tell you that. Instead, the company has its own interpretation of Black Friday deals.

In a nutshell, all of Apple’s prices remain the same, but you get gift cards of varying denominations depending on what you purchase. And yes, they’re Apple Store gift cards, so you can’t spend that money anywhere else.

It’s a shame that Apple doesn’t have better deals each year for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But the good news is that it doesn’t really matter. Thankfully, other retailers have stepped in with amazing Apple deals!

Here, we’ll show you tons of Apple Black Friday 2022 deals that are so much better than what Apple is offering. And be sure to visit our other guides covering the best Apple Watch deals and AirPods deals. Also, check out all the best Apple deals in one place!

Apple Store Black Friday 2022 deals

Apple Store Black Friday deals

Before we get to the good stuff, let’s take a look at all the Apple Store Black Friday deals that Apple is offering for 2022. These deals are available from November 25 through the end of the day on November 28.

$50 gift card when you buy an iPhone

Up to a $75 gift card when you buy AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max

$50 gift card when you buy an Apple Watch SE

$50 gift card with iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Mini

Up to a $200 gift card when you buy a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or iMac

Up to a $50 gift card with Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, and more

Up to a $50 gift card when you buy a Smart Keyboard Folio, MagSafe Duo Charger, Apple Pencil, or Magic Keyboard

If you zoned out halfway through reading those deals, we can’t blame you. The good news is that there are MUCH better Apple deals out there for Black Friday 2022. And you can get them right now!

Better Apple deals for Black Friday

Apple Store Black Friday 2021 deals

There are tons of amazing deals out there right now that are so much better than the official Apple Store Black Friday sale.

The best example is probably 1st-gen AirPods Pro on sale for just $159 at Best Buy! Everyone knows how great AirPods Pro are, and now is your chance to pick up a pair at the lowest price of 2022.

But you might want to skip that AirPods Pro deal because the 2nd-generation model is down to the best price ever!

Upgrade to brand-new AirPods Pro 2 instead and you can save big if you get them from Amazon. They’re currently on sale for an all-time low price of just $199.99! AirPods Pro 2 are brand-new, having just been released last month. This is a crazy deal for a brand-new Apple device this popular.

Or, if you want to spend as little as possible, AirPods 2 are down to just $79! That’s a new all-time low price, but they keep selling out so you’ll need to get lucky to catch them at that price.

Other AirPods models are also discounted right now, including a massive $100 discount on AirPods Max. Be sure to check out our roundup of the best AirPods deals for more info on all of these great Black Friday discounts.

Also, if you don’t mind refurbs, you’ll find even lower prices on Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods 2, and Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro at Best Buy.

AirPods Pro







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada…

Price: $199.99

You Save: $49.01 (20%)

Buy Now On Amazon

Price: Only $159

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation)

Price: $169.99

You Save: $79.01 (32%)

Buy Now On Amazon

AirPods 3







Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea…

Price: $139.99

Buy Now On Amazon

AirPods 2







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…

Price: $79.00

You Save: $80.00 (50%)

Buy Now On Amazon

AirPods Max







Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spa…

Price: $449.00

You Save: $100.00 (18%)

Buy Now On Amazon

Even more Apple deals

Apple Store Black Friday 2022 deals

There are so many more great Black Friday deals in 2022 available right now that are better than anything from the Apple Store.

You’ll find some of our favorites below, including up to $150 off the Apple Watch Series 8 and the MacBook Air for $799. There are also a bunch of terrific iPad deals that you should definitely take advantage of.

Of note, the Apple Watch Ultra is currently on sale for just $739, a new all-time low!

iPhone deals

See our Apple Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for all the hottest iPhone deals available now.

Apple Watch deals









Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…

Price: $349.99

You Save: $49.01 (12%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS +Cellular 44mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight S…

Price: $309.00

You Save: $20.00 (6%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Green Alpine Loop…

Price: $739.00

You Save: $60.00 (8%)

Buy Now On Amazon







Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case & Midnight Sport Band…

Price: $229.00

You Save: $20.00 (8%)

Buy Now On Amazon

iPad deals









2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray

Price: $269.99

You Save: $59.01 (18%)

Buy Now On Amazon







2021 Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray

Price: $399.99

You Save: $99.01 (20%)

Buy Now On Amazon







2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (5th Generation)

Price: $549.00

You Save: $50.00 (8%)

Buy Now On Amazon







2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation)

Price: $759.00

You Save: $40.00 (5%)

Buy Now On Amazon

MacBook deals









2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, B…

Price: $799.00

You Save: $200.00 (20%)

Buy Now On Amazon







2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM,…

Price: $1,999.99

You Save: $499.01 (20%)

Buy Now On Amazon

These deals are all so much better than the Apple Store Black Friday 2022 sale that Apple announced. Hurry up and get in on the action before they sell out!

Why we recommend these Apple deals

Apple Store Black Friday deals: We we recommend these alternatives

Apple products are always wildly popular ahead of the holidays. But the Black Friday deals at the Apple Store aren’t very good at all.

Other top retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target, are offering much better Apple deals for Black Friday 2022. That includes deep discounts on iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watch models, iPad tablets, MacBook laptops, and plenty more.

Meanwhile, Apple charges full price for all of these items. The only bonus is that you’ll get an Apple Store gift card with your purchase.

Some people shop at the Apple Store all the time, and they might be okay with getting a gift card instead of a discount. Even still, we recommend taking advantage of the other deals we’re mentioned here instead.

It’s just simple math: top retailers have bigger discounts than the value of the gift cards Apple is offering. You’ll simply never come out ahead shopping official Apple Store Black Friday deals in 2022.

Be sure to check out our guide on Apple Black Friday 2022 deals for more.

More Black Friday 2022 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2022, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s best Black Friday 2022 deals roundups. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year.

