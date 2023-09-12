Apple announces IOS 17 update, release date in shadow of iPhone 'Wonderlust' event

As the world focused on Apple's "Wonderlust" event on Tuesday, the Silicon Valley company released the release date for the company's updated internal operating system.

IOS 17 is slated to be released on September 18 and will bring new features to a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 15.

The update spans across the iPhone's functions from the phone, messaging and apps.

IOS 17 will also introduce new features and modes to both the iPhone and Airpod Pro.

Here's what to know about iOS 17.

iZeitgeist: 16 years after the iPhone's launch, why Apple continues to play a huge role in our lives

What new features are a part of IOS 17?

iPhone users will be able to put their phones into standby mode while the phone is charging on its side. In this mode the phone can function as a clock, shuffle through photos or operate widgets.

The new operating system will also introduce live voicemail screening. With this feature a user can read a transcript of a voicemail in real time and decided whether or not to pick up the call.

Facetime users will be able to project their calls to an AppleTV device. The iPhone or iPad will serve as the outgoing camera but incoming video will be seen on the larger screen.

The new NameDrop feature, an outgrowth of the AirDrop feature, will allow iPhone users to exchange contact information by holding their phones close to each other.

What will IOS 17 improve in iPhones?

Facetime users will now be able to leave video messages if the person they are calling does not pick up. The messages will function similarly to a voicemail and callers will have available to them all the assorted video effects that a completed Facetime call would. Users will also be able to program iOS 17 to automatically silence Facetime calls from non-contacts.

For those who use iPhones as a phone, the phone app has added capabilities to create new visuals to alert a person for a call from a contact.

The Autocorrect and predictive text features will also be improved in the update.

The evolution of iPhone: See changes from the original ahead of iPhone 15's unveiling

What will IOS 17 improve in Airpods?

The update will introduce the Adaptive Audio into the Airpod Pro. The mode will modulate the volume of media and noise cancellation to match the user's surroundings.

IOS 17 will also include a Conversation Awareness mode which will customize the volume of what's playing and amplify the voices of the people in front of you.

Users will now be able to mute a microphone, media or end a call directly from the Airpods.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Release date for IOS 17 announced after Apple 'Wonderlust' event