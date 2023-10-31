Apple announces new MacBook Pros, chips at 'Scary Fast' event

Apple announced upgrades to its MacBook line of laptops in the company's first ever nighttime Apple event Monday.

The "Scary Fast" themed event, whose introduction video featured Issa Rae and reigning Major League Soccer Champion Los Angeles Football Club head coach Steve Cherundolo, emphasized that the new machines offer a marked improvement over previous versions with Intel bases.

The event, which had a plethora of Halloween references throughout, also put forward new processing chips that Apple claims are, "the most advanced chips ever for a personal computer" and an upgrade to the company's desktop offering.

Here's what was announced at the "Scary Fast" Apple Event.

M3 Chips

The Silicon Valley giant debuted the new line of M3 chips which the company says will provide users significant improvements in performance.

The line includes the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max which have 25 billion, 37 billion, and 92 billion transistors respectively.

Every part of the chip uses three nanometer technology. The company said that the way the chip's GPU is managed will be transparent to developers.

MacBook, iMac upgrades

Apple announced that it will upgrade multiple models in the MacBook Pro line.

Each new MacBook will come with a version of the new M3 chip, with the 14-inch base model starting with the standard M3 chip and options to upgrade to the M3 pro and M3 Max for the 14-inch and 16-inch models.

The company says that all models of the MacBook Pro will be able to maintain performance, whether on or off the charger, and that the laptop can have up to 22 hours of battery life. The MacBook Pros will also include an advanced thermal system to maintain performance.

The event also debuted a "Space Black" color for the laptop made with an aluminum finish that the company claims will be fingerprint resistant.

All models can be ordered Monday.

M3 and M3 Pro models will be available November 7.

M3 Max models will be available later in November.

Prices begin at $1599 for the 14-inch model and $2499 for the 16-inch model.

The company also announced that its desktop computer will receive its first update since 2021.

The new iMacs will also receive the M3 chip but will retain the same design but be offered in a 24-inch screen size.

The iMacs are available to be ordered Monday and start at $1299.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New MacBook Pros, upgrades, new chips unveiled at Apple event Monday