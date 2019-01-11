Apple Can't Keep Raising Prices Forever

Since the iPhone X was launched in late 2017, iPhone pricing has been by far the most important aspect of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) growth strategy for its most significant business. That's how the Mac maker has been able to grow iPhone revenue despite unit volumes being mostly flat. The ironic effect is that expensive smartphones only elongate upgrade cycles, as consumers hold on to those $1,000 iPhones for longer, which inevitably impacts iPhone unit sales.

With Apple's recent admission that it will miss its revenue guidance in the December quarter, it's become clear that the company can't keep jacking up prices forever.

Chart comparing iPhone revenue and unit growth over time More

Data sources: SEC filings. Chart by author. Calendar quarters shown.

HSBC slashes Apple price target

That's one of the main reasons why HSBC has just cut its price target on Apple shares, from $200 to $160 -- just 5% upside from current levels. iPhone average selling prices (ASPs) have marched higher in recent quarters, driven by the price increases, but HSBC does not think Apple can meaningfully increase ASPs going forward.

For years, iPhone ASPs would fluctuate between $600 and $700, but have recently been able to approach $800. For context, here is iPhone ASP going back to 2011:

Chart showing iPhone ASPs since 2011 More

Data sources: SEC filings. Chart by author. Calendar quarters shown.

Apple had also primarily blamed the slowing Chinese economy for its lackluster performance in the Middle Kingdom. "Although we had expected challenges for Apple in China and other economies, the intensity has surprised us to the downside," HSBC said in its research report. That largely echoes CEO Tim Cook's sentiments, who wrote in a shareholder letter, "While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China."