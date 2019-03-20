Apple's Week of Surprises Continues With Updated AirPods

Continuing its week of surprise hardware announcements, Apple on Wednesday announced an updated version of its AirPods, the company’s wireless earbuds. While the second-generation model brings expected improvements like increased talk time, the kicker comes in the form of an optional wireless charging option that partially fulfills a two-year-old promise. The new AirPods also make it easier to go truly hands-free thanks to some updated internals.

Apple’s second-generation AirPods are largely unchanged on the outside, but ditches the company’s previous W1 processor in favor of a new chip called the H1. The new processor promises 50 percent more talk time, and allows the new AirPods switch from device to device up to twice as fast as the previous generation. The H1 chip also powers new hands-free Siri functionality, so you can get ahold of your virtual assistant by saying “Hey, Siri,” instead of tapping your ears like some kind of Secret Service agent.

“The first generation AirPods doesn’t have the internal chip plumbing to take Siri directly into the main [system on a chip], and so there’s a limitation that you have to physically interact with the device to cause that to happen,” says Apple vice president of hardware engineering Kate Bergeron. “With the new chip, we used the microphone in the device, and we’re basically able to plumb an entire system concurrently, and so we use some accelerometers that detect the acceleration of the bud and your voice at any time, and then can turn that entire engine on.”

Bergeron adds that the H1 chip is “optimized for wireless technology” and has less latency when used for casual iPhone gaming. Apple executives wouldn’t say whether the new chip will come to other headphones in Apple’s lineup, like the BeatsX, which shares the W1 chip found in the original AirPods.

Bergeron also said that using Siri with the new AirPods should eat up less battery life, and it should be easier for people to hear you on calls when you’re outside in the wind. The new AirPods advertise up to five hours of listening on a single charge, with three hours of talk time.

Apple is also keeping a promise made during a 2017 event by making the new AirPods available with an optional wireless charging case, meaning your headphones can now avoid Lightning cables for as long as they live. Besides the obvious feature difference, you’d be hard-pressed to tell which case is which, though the tiny LED on the wireless charging case’s exterior gives it away. The charging case uses the same Qi wireless charging standard found in smartphones like the iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy S10+, and competing wireless earbuds like Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds. (Apple’s wireless charging case still has a Lightning port as a backup option if there’s no wireless charging mat in sight.)

The new AirPods retain the same overall shape and design as the previous model, meaning if you had trouble getting a good fit with them, these won’t be any better. Greg Joswiak, Apple vice president of product marketing, says that Apple did extensive research into various ear shapes and other factors when designing AirPods’ predecessors, the wired EarPods. Apple, he says, went to work “studying hundreds of different ear types in order to come up with the design that would work across the broadest population of people, and I think we’ve achieved that better than anyone.” Still, there’s a thriving market for third-party accessories meant to help keep AirPods more secure in users’ ears, suggesting that one size doesn’t always fit all.