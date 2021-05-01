Apple’s App Store Had 78% Margin in 2019, Epic Expert Says

Mark Gurman
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s App Store had operating margins of nearly 78% in fiscal year 2019, according to testimony from an Epic Games Inc. expert witness based on documents obtained from the iPhone maker.

The figures come from the testimony of Ned Barnes, a financial and economics researcher, on behalf of the video-game maker. He said he obtained documents “prepared by Apple’s Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis group and produced from the files of Apple CEO Tim Cook.”

“I understand that the day before my expert report was due, Apple produced additional documents that I obtained and reviewed after submitting my report,” Barned wrote. “These documents show that Apple calculated its own operating margin percentage for the App Store to be 77.8% for FY2019 and 74.9% for FY2018.”

As part of the discovery process, Barnes said that an Apple employee told him that the numbers from Apple’s internal documents don’t show the full picture. Barnes said he then made additional calculations which resulted in higher margin estimates of 79.6% for both 2018 and 2019. The Information reported the new numbers earlier.

In a statement Saturday, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant refuted the calculations, saying “Epic’s experts calculations of the operating margins for the App Store are simply wrong and we look forward to refuting them in court.”

Barnes said he also obtained documents prepared inside Apple that show profit and loss estimates for fiscal year 2020. He said Apple had been tracking App Store profits for years and that he also obtained such statements for 2013 through 2015.

Apple generates revenue from the App Store by charging either a 15% or 30% commission to developers for paid app downloads, in-app-purchases and subscriptions. The App Store’s profitability is at the heart of Epic’s accusation in this upcoming week’s trial that Apple’s download store is a monopoly.

Read more: Apple Trial Threatens to Reveal App Store’s Commission Bounty

Analysts believe that Apple’s margins on the App Store may have grown since 2019. Sensor Tower estimates the App Store generated $22 billion in commissions last year for Apple, while Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi believes Apple will run the App Store this year with a gross profit of 88%.

Apple executives had earlier testified that Apple doesn’t track such profit and loss statements for individual business units.

“When we look at the App Store, it’s not a separate standalone business for us,” Kyle Andeer, Apple’s chief compliance officer, told a congressional hearing last month. “It’s an integrated feature of our devices. And so we don’t have a separate profit and loss statement for the App Store.”

Cook said similar in court filings that “Apple’s business is not structured that way that allows a person to push a button and obtain an App Store” profit and loss statement.

Earlier this week, the company said that it doesn’t allocate costs for the App Store, and that internal documents discussing revenue for the marketplace typically don’t include costs. That means, according to the company, any margins or profits don’t show the entire picture.

In an expert witness testimony on behalf of Apple, Richard Schmalensee, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology economics expert, said that Barnes’ “estimate of the App Store’s operating margin is unreliable because it looks in isolation at one segment of the iOS ecosystem in a way that artificially boosts the apparent operating margin of that segment.” He added that “any accounting measure of the App Store’s stand-alone profitability is also arbitrary and thus unreliable as an indicator of anything.”

In a request to the judge to bar Epic from referring to App Store financial data in open court, Apple said the information may “unduly confuse the securities markets and participants in those markets, including the many pension funds, mutual funds, and other ordinary investors who own Apple stock.”

(Updates with Apple response, context from other testimonies throughout)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian Pacific files objection with U.S. regulator over Canadian National's bid for Kansas City rail

    Last week, the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB) granted waiver to CP's $25 billion agreed bid for Kansas City Southern, which means the deal would not be subjected to the tougher railroad merger rules the regulator put in place in 2001. CP and larger rival Canadian National (CN) are in race to take over U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern (KCS), which would create the first direct railway linking Canada, U.S. and Mexico.

  • Here's What Callon Petroleum Company's (NYSE:CPE) Shareholder Ownership Structure Looks Like

    Every investor in Callon Petroleum Company ( NYSE:CPE ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Warren Buffett on the evolution of the world's largest companies

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett breaks down the evolution of the world's largest companies

  • IBM Is Now a Slightly Better Dividend Stock

    Tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) has been undergoing a turnaround effort for the better part of a decade. The company has dumped legacy businesses, invested heavily in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, loaded up on debt to acquire software company Red Hat for $34 billion, and announced a spinoff of its $19 billion managed infrastructure services business. IBM's strategy, which revolves around hybrid cloud computing, makes sense, and it has the potential to drive revenue and earnings growth in the years ahead.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Just Reported Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

    Here's what investors should (and shouldn't) focus on in the conglomerate's latest report.

  • How Joe Biden became the unlikely climate president

    President Biden campaigned on a climate platform vastly stronger than any major party nominee in history, and now the White House is making its enactment a major priority.Why it matters: It's a remarkable turn, given that Biden entered the race as a moderate and climate wasn't a top priority during his Senate career.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.No White House has put climate so high on its governing agenda since global warming burst onto the political scene in the scorching summer of 1988.Catch up fast: The White House has offered a formal pledge under the Paris climate deal to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.It's asking Congress for unprecedented investments in climate innovation and infrastructure.Biden is also trying to use agencies government-wide in the service of cutting emissions — and helping other countries do so — in a way that's never been attempted.The big picture: Here's why Biden became the unlikely climate candidate and president:1. Politics. Democratic voters have become more motivated by the topic. Going big helped Biden woo Bernie Sanders backers to vote in the general election. It also helped appease activists who pressed Biden for steps like trying to ban fracking (though Biden rebuffed them there).Biden even moved left after securing the nomination, adding a target of 100% zero-carbon power by 2035 and other provisions to his platform.2. Opportunity. Democrats' unexpected Senate control, combined with the pandemic, create an opening for big economic recovery legislation packed with climate spending.3. Science. Major reports in the last few years have revealed the immense dangers if the world fails to act aggressively and rapidly.Yes, but: It's too early to know whether Biden can transform his proposals into steep emissions cuts.Go deeper:Biden pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030The Biden climate doctrine emerges at summitMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Germany Could Be Nio's Next Stop After Norway Foray, Reports Say

    NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) confirmed last week it will hold a press conference May 6 to announce plans regarding its entry into Norway. The EV maker's international ambitions are about much more than making a landing in Norway, if reports are to be believed. What Happened: Nio is planning to enter into Germany in the second half of 2021 and then move into U.K. and other countries in Europe, Chinese media outlet Autohome reported, citing Zhang Hui, VP of NIO Europe. A German entry would mean the company is ready to give a tough fight to storied German automakers, including Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BMWYY) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). Nio, however, has not finalized the models it plans to sell in these markets, the report said, citing Hui. The company is also reportedly contemplating whether to deploy its battery-as-a-subscription model and power swapping services in Europe. It has found big success with these two in the Chinese market. It is also fleshing out other key details such as distribution. Related Link: Nio Working On Lower-Priced Model With Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery: Report Why It's Important: Nio has found success in China as a seller of premium electric vehicles, so it follows that the company is aiming to replicate this success in international markets. The company says it has superior technology with respect to its product platform and autonomous driver assistance system. It also says it has been proactive in implementing several services to make its vehicles cost competitive. Nio's CEO William Li said on the company's first-quarter earnings call that it is nicely positioned in the premium segment, and vis-à-vis legacy automakers, it has an edge with respect to technology. Reacting to its quarterly results, Nio's shares rallied 2.18% to $39.84 Friday. Related Link: Investment Arm of World's Second-Largest Reinsurer Swoops In On Nio, Tesla Stock In Q1 Photo courtesy Nio. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Nio Will Hold An Extraordinary Meeting Of Shareholders On June 38 Takeaways From Nio's Q1 Call For EV Stock Investors: Chip Shortage, Margins, International Plans And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 10 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best virtual reality stocks to buy. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Virtual Reality Stocks to Buy. Game developers often steal all the attention in conversations around virtual reality but there is more to […]

  • Cloud infrastructure market keeps rolling in Q1 with almost $40B in revenue

    Conventional wisdom over the last year has suggested that the pandemic has driven companies to the cloud much faster than they ever would have gone without that forcing event, with some suggesting it has compressed years of transformation into months. This quarter's cloud infrastructure revenue numbers appear to be proving that thesis correct. With The Big Three -- Amazon, Microsoft and Google -- all reporting this week, the market generated almost $40 billion in revenue, according to Synergy Research data.

  • Novavax Vaccine Results Will Put 1,190% Stock Surge to Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The upcoming release of Novavax Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine trial results may not only help provide additional pandemic relief across the globe, it could also validate investor support that buoyed the stock by 1,190% over the past year.The biotech firm said in March its shot could get cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use as early as May. To hit its May target, Novavax may need to submit data to the FDA within the next week or so. It may take regulators then several weeks to review the results and decide on whether to grant an authorization, based on timelines of previous U.S. Covid-19 vaccine clearances.If that materializes, the company will have the fourth Covid-19 vaccine in the U.S. in addition to shots from Pfizer Inc. with its German partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson.Novavax representatives declined to comment on the upcoming results and timeline for the release of trial data.Novavax may have lost the race on vaccinating millions of Americans with more than 230 million doses administered stateside but a successful trial can still help developing nations like India and Brazil where shots are in high demand as infections hit record levels. U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that upcoming vaccines, including one from Novavax, could be shared with other countries.Novavax’s shares skyrocketed last summer when it became one of the front-runners in the race to develop an inoculation against the coronavirus. But it has since trailed behind U.S. market leaders both on production and on a valuation standpoint.Moderna, which secured an emergency authorization in December, now trades at roughly four times Novavax’s market value of about $17.6 billion, while Germany’s BioNTech is worth $43 billion. CureVac N.V., another vaccine hopeful that’s also been buoyed by its ties to Tesla Inc., has a valuation of about $21 billion.Encouraging OutlookVaccine results outside of the U.S. have shown promise. In a 15,000 person U.K. trial, Novavax’s shot demonstrated 89.7% effectiveness in preventing symptoms of the disease. And with the rise of resistant variants, the bar for the upcoming North American trial has been set lower, where 80% effectiveness would be a “home run,” according to Sam Fazeli, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.“What’s very encouraging is the efficacy of 96.4% versus the previous versions of the virus and 86.3% against the U.K.-prevalent B.1.1.7 variant -- 57% of infections in the trial. There were five cases of severe Covid-19 in the final analysis, suggesting the vaccine has 100% efficacy similar to other vaccines being rolled out, which is not surprising given its success against milder disease,” Fazeli said.Novavax fell 2.8% to $237.53 on Thursday, after closing at a high of $319.93 in early February. The shares had six buy ratings, one hold and zero sell recommendations among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Expectations for further gains in the stock has added pressure on short sellers who have more than $1.1 billion worth of outstanding bets against the company as of April 29, according to S3 Partners data. So far this year Novavax short sellers have lost more than $800 million, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3’s managing director of predictive analytics.“Price strength will probably force even more shorts out of their positions,” Dusaniwsky said in an interview.(Updates with closing share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big tech’s trillion-dollar pandemic year may be just the beginning

    This week concludes the first quarter earnings reports of the five biggest giants in tech, illustrating how much bigger Big Tech actually grew since the pandemic began a year ago, and their results are mind-numbing.

  • Berkshire Hathaway-owned See's Candies delivers record first quarter, e-commerce growth explodes

    Berkshire Hathaway-owned (BRK-B, BRK-A) See's Candies, the 100-year-old maker and seller of chocolates, lollipops, toffee, and Warren Buffett's favorite treat — peanut brittle — had its best quarter ever at the start of 2021, according to CEO Pat Egan.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Firing of U.S. Ambassador Is at Center of Giuliani Investigation

    Two years ago, Rudy Giuliani finally got one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine: The Trump administration removed the U.S. ambassador there, a woman Giuliani believed had been obstructing his efforts to dig up dirt on the Biden family. It was a Pyrrhic victory. Giuliani’s push to oust the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, not only became a focus of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, but it has now landed Giuliani in the cross hairs of a federal criminal investigation into whether he broke lobbying laws, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The long-running inquiry reached a turning point this week when FBI agents seized telephones and computers from Giuliani’s home and office in Manhattan, the people said. At least one of the warrants was seeking evidence related to Yovanovitch and her role as ambassador, the people said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In particular, the federal authorities were expected to scour the electronic devices for communications between Giuliani and Trump administration officials about the ambassador before she was recalled in April 2019, one of the people added. The warrant also sought his communications with Ukrainian officials who had butted heads with Yovanovitch, including some of the same people who at the time were helping Giuliani seek damaging information about President Joe Biden, who was then a candidate, and his family, the people said. At issue for investigators is a key question: Did Giuliani go after Yovanovitch solely on behalf of Trump, who was his client at the time? Or was he also doing so on behalf of the Ukrainian officials, who wanted her removed for their own reasons? It is a violation of federal law to lobby the United States government on behalf of foreign officials without registering with the Justice Department, and Giuliani never did so. Even if the Ukrainians did not pay Giuliani, prosecutors could pursue the theory that they provided assistance by collecting information on the Bidens in exchange for her removal. One of the search warrants for Giuliani’s phones and computers explicitly stated that the possible crimes under investigation included violations of the law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. Giuliani has long denied that he did work at the behest of the Ukrainians, or that he accepted any money from them, and he has said that he did not expressly urge Trump to fire the ambassador. Giuliani’s work to oust Yovanovitch was part of a larger effort to attack Joe Biden and tie him to corruption in Ukraine, much of which played out in public. But intelligence officials have long warned that Giuliani’s work in Ukraine had become ensnared with Russia’s efforts to spread disinformation about the Biden family to weaken Trump’s election rival. The FBI stepped up its warnings about Russian disinformation before the 2020 election, including giving a defensive briefing to Giuliani, cautioning him that some of the information he was pushing on the Biden family was tainted by Russian intelligence’s efforts to spread disinformation, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI’s defensive briefings are given by its counterintelligence officials and are separate from the criminal inquiry of Giuliani’s activities. The defensive briefing was reported Thursday by The Washington Post. But the warnings to Giuliani are not surprising. Senior officials had warned Trump in late 2019 that Giuliani was pushing Russian disinformation, and the intelligence community had warned the American public that Moscow’s intelligence services were trying to hurt Biden’s election chances by spreading information about his family’s work in Ukraine. On Wednesday, after FBI agents seized his devices, Giuliani again denied any wrongdoing. He said the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” on the part of the Justice Department, which he accused of ignoring “blatant crimes” by Democrats, including Biden. Asked about the search warrants Thursday, Biden told NBC’s “Today” show that he “had no idea this was underway.” He said he had pledged not to interfere in any investigation by the Justice Department. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said his client had twice offered to answer prosecutors’ questions, except those regarding Giuliani’s privileged communications with the former president. The warrants do not accuse Giuliani of wrongdoing, but they underscore his legal peril: They indicate a judge has found that investigators have probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that the search would turn up evidence of that crime. The investigation grew out of a case against two Soviet-born businessmen, who had helped Giuliani search for damaging information about Biden and his son, Hunter. At the time, Hunter Biden served on the board of an energy company that did business in Ukraine. In 2019, the businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged in Manhattan, along with two others, with unrelated campaign finance crimes. A trial is scheduled for October. In the Giuliani investigation, the federal prosecutors have focused on the steps he took against Yovanovitch. Giuliani has acknowledged that he provided Trump with detailed information about his claim that she was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump, and that Trump put him in touch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After a few aborted attempts to remove her, Yovanovitch was ultimately recalled as ambassador in late April 2019 and was told that the White House had lost trust in her. Giuliani said in an interview in late 2019 that he believed the information he had provided the Trump administration did contribute to Yovanovitch’s dismissal. “You’d have to ask them,” he said of the Trump officials. “But they relied on it.” He added he never explicitly requested that she be fired. The prosecutors have also examined Giuliani’s relationship with the Ukrainians who had conflicts with Yovanovitch, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. While ambassador, Yovanovitch had taken aim at corruption in Ukraine, earning her quite a few enemies. The investigation has zeroed in on one of her opponents, Yuriy Lutsenko, the top prosecutor in Ukraine at the time, the people said. At least one of the search warrants for Giuliani’s devices mentioned Lutsenko and some of his associates, including one who helped introduce him to Giuliani. The relationship had the potential to become symbiotic. Lutsenko wanted Yovanovitch removed, and as the personal lawyer to the president, Giuliani was positioned to help. Giuliani wanted negative information about the Bidens, and as the top prosecutor in Ukraine, Lutsenko would have had the authority to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings with the energy company. Giuliani also saw Yovanovitch as insufficiently loyal to the president, and as an impediment to the investigations. Lutsenko hinted at a potential quid pro quo in text messages that became public during the impeachment trial. In March 2019, Lutsenko wrote in a Russian language text message to Parnas that he had found evidence that could be damaging to the Bidens. Then he added, “And you can’t even bring down one idiot,” in an apparent reference to Yovanovitch, followed by a frowny-face emoji. Around that same time, Giuliani was in negotiations to also represent Lutsenko or his agency, The New York Times has previously reported. Draft retainer agreements called for Giuliani to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the Ukrainian government recover money it believed had been stolen and stashed overseas. Giuliani signed one of the retainer agreements, but he said he ultimately did not take on the work, because his representation of Trump at the same time could constitute a conflict of interest. When Yovanovitch testified during Trump’s impeachment hearings in late 2019, she told lawmakers that she had only minimal contact with Giuliani during her tenure as ambassador. “I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me,” she said. “But individuals who have been named in the press who have contact with Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal and financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Panthers’ 4 trades Friday were a chaotic move to find what Carolina needed most

    The Panthers’ 4 trades Friday? Forget ‘em. What matters is the 3 players they got.

  • Crowds gather for Holy Fire ceremony at Jerusalem's Holy Sepulchre

    Orthodox Christians flocked to Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Saturday to celebrate the Holy Fire ceremony, gathering in far greater numbers than last year because coronavirus restrictions have eased. This season's religious holidays in the Holy Land, home to religious sites sacred to Christians, Jews and Muslims, have been overshadowed by tragedy, as Israel mourns the death of 45 Jewish worshippers killed in a stampede overnight between Thursday and Friday at a religious festival in the north of the country.

  • Trump only learned about Mike Pence’s heart surgery from media, report says

    Pence has not met Donald Trump in person since leaving the office in January

  • Security fears after BBC reveals Boris Johnson’s phone number can be found online

    A BBC report highlighting that Boris Johnson's mobile number could be found online was not "appropriate", a Home Office minister has suggested amid security concerns. The Prime Minister's number was at the bottom of a press release published in 2006 when he was a junior shadow minister. It is thought to have remained online for the past 15 years. The gossip newsletter Popbitch first discovered the document and dropped hints about Mr Johnson's phone number in its weekly email on Thursday. The BBC then ran a report about the story, sparking criticism from Victoria Atkins, the safeguarding minister. "I'm slightly surprised that a national broadcaster felt it appropriate to advertise the fact that that mobile phone is on the internet," she told Times Radio. Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser, warned that "hundreds, if not thousands" of people could have the number, including hostile actors and criminal gangs with "sophisticated cyber capabilities". He said the easy availability of the number had put Mr Johnson at "increased risk" of snooping. But Ms Atkins insisted: "The Prime Minister, more than anyone, knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security." Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, leapt to Mr Johnson's defence, saying "all security protocols have been followed". He added that Mr Johnson was an "incredibly approachable individual" and people "feel they can relate to him, they can talk to him, they can tell him what's on their mind". In recent weeks, a row over the direct access foreign leaders and business tycoons have enjoyed to Mr Johnson via his mobile phone has engulfed Downing Street. Critics have described the phenomenon as "WhatsApp Government". The controversy was sparked by the revelation that both the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the entrepreneur Sir James Dyson had texted Mr Johnson last year to lobby him. The Telegraph reported earlier this month that Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, advised Mr Johnson to change his long-held phone number due to concerns about how widely known it was and the ability for individuals to lobby him. Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, said the publication of the phone number online was a "security risk", adding: "I think a lot of people will be concerned, not just about who's got the number but who's been using it." Sir Richard Dearlove, a former head of MI6, said the security concerns over Mr Johnson's phone were "not a unique problem" due to the "nature of political life". Speaking before the reports about Mr Johnson's number being online emerged, the ex-intelligence chief told LBC: "Politicians and phones have always been a problem. Every single politician I have ever known, foreign and British, have used their phones in a way which probably is unwise." The Telegraph approached the BBC for comment.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • Manchin pans DC statehood bill in another break with Dems

    A long-shot bid to pass legislation that would make the District of Columbia the nation’s 51st state got a little longer on Friday. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said that he opposes unilateral action by Congress to make the nation’s capital a state and that he believes it needs to be done through a constitutional amendment.