Apple Asking For More iOS 15 Beta Testers

Michael Cohen
·1 min read

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is asking for help from iPhone users to test IOS 15 before its anticipated release in the latter half of September.

What happened: Apple is trying to enlist additional beta testers to join the ongoing program that is testing iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12 Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. It’s an opportunity to check out the new features while helping “shape Apple software by test-driving pre-release versions and letting us know what you think," according to the Apple email.

Although the tech giant advises against installing the beta operating system on a primary daily device since early releases can be unstable and drain battery life.

What else: Apple says iOS 15 makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences. Apple Maps introduces new upgrades.

Weather is redesigned with full-screen maps and more graphical displays of data, Wallet adds support for home keys and ID cards, and browsing the internet with Safari is simplified with a new tab bar design and Tab Groups. iOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri and Mail.

Any iPhone user considering beta testing iOS 15 is reminded to make a new backup of the data on their phone just in case they need to downgrade to iOS 14.

Apple closed at 146.14 on Friday, the stock set an all-time high of 150.00 on July 15.

Related story: Why Apple's Plan To Scan iPhones For Child Sexual Abuse Content Is Worrying Experts

