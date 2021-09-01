Apple asks U.S. employees to report vaccination status - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Apple Inc is asking its U.S employees to report their vaccination status as COVID-19 cases spike in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The iPhone maker has asked its staff to report their status "voluntarily" by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-09-01/apple-asks-all-u-s-employees-to-report-vaccination-status?sref=vEQJzSks.

New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking.

Big tech firms are also delaying their return-to-office timelines as the highly contagious Delta variant drives a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ripple claim another victory in SEC courtroom saga

    In another win for Ripple in the ongoing courtroom saga against the SEC, Judge Sarah Netburn has sided with arguments put forward by the XRP legal team and will rule decisively on deliberative process procedures on September 28.

  • Exclusive: Amazon CEO unveils 55,000 tech jobs in first hiring push under his watch

    Amazon.com Inc is planning to hire 55,000 people for corporate and technology roles globally in the coming months, Chief Executive Andy Jassy told Reuters. Jassy, in his first press interview since he ascended to Amazon’s top post in July, said the company needed more firepower to keep up with demand in retail, the cloud and advertising, among other businesses. With Amazon's annual job fair scheduled to begin Sept. 15, Jassy hopes now is a good time for recruiting.

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Jobless Americans share why they're unemployed

    Businesses across the country are looking for workers, but millions of workers can't find jobs. We talk with four people to find out why they're still unemployed and what they want Americans to know.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and 2020 has only expedited that trend. This data...

  • China’s Corn-Buying Binge May Fall Short as Bumper Harvest Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s record corn-buying spree -- a cornerstone of its trade deal with the U.S. -- may be running out of steam, with risks growing that imports by the top buyer will fall short of U.S. official estimates. The domestic harvest season is looming and China is expecting a bumper crop after farmers sharply boosted corn planting this year. This is already starting to weigh on Chinese corn prices, narrowing the gap with overseas prices and hurting the attractiveness of imports, accordi

  • All You Need To Know About Collecting Social Security While Still Working

    Social Security retirement benefits are meant as a supplemental income source, to be used in conjunction with personal retirement savings or pensions. As such, many "retirees" continue to work...

  • Apple's crumbling wall of silence

    Long-quiet Apple employees are beginning to speak their minds. In recent weeks they've talked publicly about experiences with harassment and discrimination, concerns about business decisions, and objections to policies that some feel open their personal lives to corporate scrutiny.Why it matters: Employee activism has been on the rise across Silicon Valley, but until recently, Apple workers have largely avoided public criticism of their employer. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Ma

  • A third of UC nurses polled say they'd quit over vax mandate

    Despite a looming deadline to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs, a new survey conducted by an Ohio nurses union suggests a significant number of nurses at one local hospital would rather quit than be required to get their shots.

  • There are millions of job openings in the U.S., yet millions of people still remain unemployed

    CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger explains why people are still unemployed and what those searching for a job should do.

  • Fidelity Unveils Big Hiring Spree, Hybrid Work Strategy

    Fidelity Investments unveiled plans this week to expand its hiring efforts and add 9,000 employees by year’s end to cater to a surge of new investors that have pushed the company’s assets to record heights. Fidelity, which has 47,000 employees and assets under administration of $11.0 trillion, says it needs the help. Fidelity serves retail clients and also provides investment and technology support to more than 13,500 wealth management firms and institutions.

  • Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming — it means being strategic and focused on...

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • The face of America's auto industry is changing

    Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosForeign automakers and suppliers now employ more U.S. workers than domestic carmakers do, according to fresh data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Why it matters: The American auto industry is not the Detroit-based monolith it used to be. The shifting landscape now counts Chrysler as part of the Dutch giant Stellantis and Tesla as one of America's Big Three. Meanwhile, global carmakers and suppliers have been steadily expanding

  • U.S. Factory Growth Improves Even as Global Supply Woes Linger

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded at a stronger-than-expected pace in August, reflecting faster orders and production growth as well as rising backlogs consistent with global supply chain challenges. The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of factory activity rose to 59.9 from 59.5 in the prior month, according to data released Wednesday. Readings above 50 indicate expansion. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the measure to fall to 58.5. While the

  • Procter & Gamble is running its toilet paper mills 24/7 as the spread of the Delta variant prompts Americans to stockpile again

    The largest US toilet paper maker is boosting production amid concerns about the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the WSJ reports.

  • Southwest Airlines pilots are suing the airline, claiming the company withheld pay in violation of the union contract

    The Southwest Airlines Pilot Association claims the company violated the union contract by implementing an "emergency extended time off" policy.