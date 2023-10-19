Apple Automotive group being sold to another dealership

Apple Automotive is being sold to to Ciocca Dealerships.

The Stewart Companies, a family-owned company based in York County that encompasses businesses across the building products, construction and real estate industries, has reached an agreement to sell its automotive division, Apple Automotive, to Ciocca Dealerships, according to a news release. The final transaction is expected to be completed in February 2024.

As part of the agreement, Ciocca Dealerships, a family-owned company operating 42 dealerships and 12 collision centers that represent 25 automotive brands across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, will maintain continuity across all Apple Automotive operations, according to the release.

Apple Automotive encompasses 10 auto dealerships across York County, representing 10 automotive brand franchises, as well as two used auto dealerships, six collision centers, two car washes and a wholesale parts business, per the release.

The Stewart Companies’ decision to transition ownership of the automotive division is part of a long-range strategic effort focused on further expanding the company’s building products, construction and real estate businesses, while ensuring a thriving future for Apple Automotive, according to the news release.

