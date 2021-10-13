Apple’s Balancing Act in China Gets Trickier During Xi’s Crackdown

Vlad Savov
·8 min read

(Bloomberg) -- In less than a year, China has upended the world’s largest internet sphere, throwing its biggest players from Alibaba to Tencent into a tailspin with a storm of regulatory measures to loosen their stranglehold over data and content. Yet Apple Inc., the largest of them all and an American icon, has sailed through mostly unscathed.

Most Read from Bloomberg

That may be changing. President Xi Jinping has over the past year launched a broad offensive against Big Tech, directing the dismantling of digital walls around platforms like WeChat that stifle competition. Last month, China’s top court effectively granted consumers the right to sue Apple for alleged abuse of market power -- a setback for a company whose App Store pioneered the walled-garden model of centralizing user data and publishing control.

Xi’s campaign threatens a delicate balance Apple has cultivated in China, a market that underpins much of its $2.4 trillion value as both the foremost producer and one of the biggest consumers of iPhones. Apple is among the most profitable American players in China, a country that’s shut out rivals from Alphabet Inc.’s Google to Facebook Inc., navigating between Beijing’s increasingly rigid demands and anti-China sentiment back home.

Regulators have thus far focused on whittling down the influence of China’s biggest tech firms, fearing their immense and growing influence could pose a long-term threat to the Party. But the powers-that-be have never been shy about going after American interests, and tensions with the U.S. are running high.

“It just needed to play differently to adapt to the Chinese market conditions,” said Nicole Peng, vice president of mobility research at Canalys. “It will need to be really careful not to fall into any kind of monopoly activities. That’s something the Chinese government will be closely watching.”

Read more: Why China is cracking down on tech giants

Added scrutiny from Beijing would introduce another major element of uncertainty for a company already grappling with supply-chain system shocks. Apple is slashing its projected iPhone 13 production target for 2021 by as many as 10 million units as its suppliers struggle to secure enough components, people familiar with the matter said this week.

For now, the world’s most valuable company is seeing its software operations thriving in China. The iPhone’s App Store -- over which the company exerts almost total control and collects a typical 30% cut from all payments -- is the quintessential closed ecosystem. Epic Games Inc. this year sued Apple for monopolistic behavior, blowing the lid off a longstanding complaint of developers the world over: that the iOS model squeezes creators unfairly with its so-called Apple tax. South Korea in August passed a law compelling Apple and Google to open their mobile stores to different payment options. U.S. lawmakers are urging similar measures.

China’s Supreme Court in September gave the green light to a case filed by an individual consumer alleging Apple’s app fees are unfair, allowing it and similar lawsuits to proceed. Apple declined to comment on the decision or for this article. The company says the App Store fees it charges are justified by the security and peace of mind it provides users, while giving developers a global showcase for their apps.

“Apple is standing on the opposite side of consumers and developers,” said Wang Qiongfei, a lawyer with the Hangzhou-based Kinding Law Firm representing Jin Xin, the plaintiff. “Because of the enclosed monopolistic system it created, Apple can raise the price as it wishes.”

It’s hard to overstate Apple’s reliance on China, where partners like Foxconn make most of the world’s iPhones and a consumer market that yields about a fifth of its $275 billion in annual revenue. The local App Store has generated more revenue than its U.S. equivalent in four of the past five years. Consumer spending on the iOS platform surpassed $9.1 billion in China during the first half of 2021 alone, up 25% on the previous year, according to App Annie.

The country’s internet population rose above 1 billion this year and it is already the world’s biggest gaming arena and electric-vehicle market, making it essential to Apple’s present and future ambitions.

That’s partly why Apple makes sure to stay on Beijing’s good side. It runs a series of social and education programs, employs millions across its supply chain and grants coveted contracts to Chinese firms like Luxshare Precision Industry Co. and BOE Technology Group Co. It lets a state-backed firm handle all its local data and complies with censorship requests. That’s helped shield it from the broader assault on tech giants, observers say.

Read more: China still loves Apple, politics aside

Read more: What ‘common prosperity’ means and why Xi wants it

At a time when China seems intent on molding model citizens, Apple has acted like one for years -- but only after some early clashes with authorities.

State media, which typically reports along lines sanctioned by the government, has gone after Apple as far back as 2013, when Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook was forced to apologize after state broadcaster CCTV criticized the firm’s customer-service standards. A year later, the same outlet accused the iPhone of posing security risks. In 2017, Beijing investigated antitrust complaints relating to Apple’s dominant smartphone position. In between, pressure from regulators also forced Apple to shut down key services like iTunes Movies and iBooks -- which remain down.

Since agreeing in 2017 to host Chinese user data with a state-owned firm in Guizhou, the Cupertino, California-based company has shown itself a willing partner to Beijing, complying with censorship and takedown requests and resisting pressure from Washington to decouple its business from China.

“These actions by Apple have bought it some favor from Beijing,” said Doug Fuller, associate professor at City University of Hong Kong.

In the first half of 2020, Apple complied with 94% of the Chinese government’s requests for user device information -- the highest in the world for any country with more than a handful. That’s versus 82% in the U.S., 81% in Germany and 48% in Australia. Many related to “tax and customs investigations,” it said in its most recent transparency report.

Last year, the company purged more than 140,000 unlicensed games from its China App Store and it now requires developers to enter a valid license registration before their game can be published, according to Niko Partners.

The company “claims that respect for privacy and human rights are its guiding principles -- something that is hardly reconcilable with its current approach to China,” said Nicholas Bequelin of the Yale Law School Paul Tsai China Center.

Read more: Nationalization is coming to China’s data centers

Beijing’s internet crackdown, entering its 12th month, is already exerting an indirect impact on Apple. Curbs on gaming like a three-hour weekly time limit for minors and slowing new-game approvals will eat into revenue growth. But there are longer-term causes for concern.

The administration has gone after tech firms in part because officials have grown uneasy about their sheer potential to destabilize society, given the trove of data they hoover up from hundreds of millions of users. Apple’s data is regarded as valuable because its users tend to be early adopters and more affluent.

The same sprawling China-centric supply chain that underpins Apple’s success also marks another potential area of concern for regulators.

Apple’s manufacturing partners from Foxconn, known also as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., and Catcher Technology Co. to Luxshare and BOE collectively employ millions to assemble the different parts that go into iPhones, Macs and iPads. The blue-collar factory jobs they provide are considered lucrative for those without higher education, such as migrant laborers looking to earn a living in the city for family back home.

Yet the sheer numbers and the lack of visibility into the supply chain are also a risk. Labor unrest from the growing wealth gap is considered one of the key threats to stability, and Apple partners including Catcher and Hon Hai have dealt with large-scale protests in the past, particularly after the suicides of several Foxconn workers in 2016 drew attention to what critics say were inhumane working conditions.

Read more: Apple claims progress in supply chain, no child labor cases

Beijing has already criticized its own tech firms for excessive work. In Apple’s case, its army of assembly-line workers -- who often make less than the U.S. minimum wage -- is key to maintaining its 40% profit margin.

To date, Apple’s stance and tight controls on content have suited Beijing, with the company imposing restrictions and removing apps as and when authorities demand. But the iOS ecosystem itself could invite scrutiny.

“Apple, as a distribution platform, will have to abide by content rules and make sure they don’t employ anticompetitive practices,” said Rui Ma, founder of Tech Buzz China.

(Updates with lower production target in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Quarles to End Role as Chief Watchdog of Wall Street Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will be removed from his role as the main watchdog of Wall Street lenders after his title officially expires this week.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mou

  • Hong Kong Cancels Morning Trading Because of Typhoon Kompasu

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong suspended schools and the city’s $6.3 trillion stock market canceled morning trading as strong winds and rain from typhoon Kompasu lashed the financial hub.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Inve

  • CME Says It May Introduce 20-Year Treasury Futures Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- CME Group Inc., the dominant provider of futures tied to U.S. Treasuries, took a step toward introducing contracts tied to the 20-year bonds that were brought back in 2020 by the federal government.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $

  • Apple shares drop on reports of iPhone 13 chip shortage

    Bloomberg reported that Apple could produce up to 10 million fewer iPhones due to the chip shortage.

  • Japan Investors Cheer ‘Good Listener’ Kishida’s Tax-Policy Reversal

    (Bloomberg) -- Asked to describe himself in the race to become Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida often gave one answer: that he was a “good listener.” His quick retreat on plans to raise the country’s capital gains tax shows that he is certainly listening to stock traders.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a

  • China Faces Tough Trade-off in Dealing With Evergrande, IMF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China faces tough trade-offs in dealing with the fallout from the financial troubles at property developer China Evergrande Group, the International Monetary Fund said.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey In

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street closes lower on jitters ahead of earnings, Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday, with investors jittery in the run up to third-quarter earnings, while a jump in Tesla shares helped support the market. Adding to investor caution, the Federal Reserve is expected to release minutes on Wednesday from its last policy meeting, which market participants will scour for hints about when the U.S. central bank could begin tapering its massive bond-buying program. Analysts expect to see strong U.S. profit growth for the third quarter, but investors are worried about how supply chain problems and higher prices will affect Corporate America as businesses emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • More Trouble Brews For Alibaba, Tencent As China Ramps Up Anti-Monopoly Bureau

    China's competition watchdog, the State Administration for Market Regulation, will ramp up staffing at its anti-monopoly bureau, Bloomberg reports. The bureau will split into three separate divisions focusing on antitrust investigations, market competition, and mergers oversight. The bureau aims to increase the number of antitrust officials from over 40 currently to 100 before reaching 150 within five years. The moves signal the SAMR, which has extracted billions in penalties from Alibaba Group

  • The hedge funds that left wildfire victims holding the bag on PG&E stock

    Billionaire David Tepper and his Appaloosa Management led a group of hedge funds netting at least $2 billion by dumping PG&E stock awarded by a bankruptcy court, according to a KQED and the California Newsroom report.

  • Turkish Lira Slides to Record Low on Rising Tensions, Rate Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s lira dropped to a record low on Monday as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on emerging-market currencies, adding to bearish momentum on the lira since the nation’s central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates last month.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era P

  • Steelmakers Criticize ‘Hostile’ U.K. in Bid for Energy Crisis Help

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. steelmakers said there’s a “hostile” environment for industrial investment in the country as they put more pressure on Boris Johnson’s government to help them weather the energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billio

  • Copper Slides as Traders Weigh Inflation Risks Against Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices fell in London as investors weighted inflationary pressures against prospects for corporate profits amid an economic recovery that may be losing steam.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Inven

  • She turned ADHD into a career: ‘Talking about our challenges is very important,’ says host of ‘How to ADHD’

    Founder and Host of 'How to ADHD' Jessica McCabe&nbsp;joins A Time For Change to discuss her story of how she turned her ADHD diagnosis into a career, advice for others living with ADHD, and the importance of choosing the right career.

  • Bitcoin Tops The $57k Resistance Level And Could Head For $60k Next

    Bitcoin has finally broken the $57k resistance level and could rally towards the $60k point despite altcoins underperforming over the past few days.

  • Apple Stock Slips on Report of iPhone Parts Shortages

    The company will reduce its iPhone 13 production target by up to 10 million units due to ongoing component shortages, according to a report.

  • Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics

    Japan's stock market has surged and luxury cars are selling fast in Tokyo after eight years of economic stimulus under Abenomics, but that new wealth is concentrated in a small slice of society rather than broadly distributed, data show. Addressing that divide has become a high priority for new prime minister Fumio Kishida, who promised to tackle income disparity made worse by the pandemic. "It's like everyone has become poor," said Masanori Aoki, 62, who owns a small coffee shop in a working class district of northeast Tokyo.

  • Mastercard-Backed AvidXchange Upsizes IPO to Raise $660 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial technology company AvidXchange Holdings Inc. raised $660 million in an initial public offering, pricing its shares at the top of a marketed range, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9

  • Chinese 'shock' troops storm beach near Taiwan in training exercise

    China's military has revealed it carried out beach-landing and assault drills "in recent days" directly across the sea from Taiwan.

  • Taper Conditions Have ‘All But Been Met,’ Fed's Clarida Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. isn’t headed for the kind of “stagflation” that developed in the 1970s, when unemployment and inflation rose in tandem, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt Mounta

  • Facebook (FB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Facebook (FB) closed at $323.77, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day.