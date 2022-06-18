Apple’s big move into ‘buy now, pay later’ could spell trouble for competitors — and consumers, too

Lauren Bird
·7 min read
Apple’s big move into ‘buy now, pay later’ could spell trouble for competitors — and consumers, too
Apple’s big move into ‘buy now, pay later’ could spell trouble for competitors — and consumers, too

When Apple Pay Later rolls out in September, the service will solidify “buy now, pay later” as more than a financing fad — and up the competition in an already crowded market.

Nowadays, if you shop nearly anywhere online, you’ve probably seen a BNPL option advertised at checkout. Financing is available for even the smallest purchases, allowing you to spread the cost over several payments interest free, assuming you pay on time.

Apple’s entrance is a “validation of buy now, pay later as a payment method and a market segment,” says Jordan McKee, principal research analyst for customer experience and commerce at advisory firm Research 451.

Yet big players in the sector, such as Klarna and Affirm, are already facing big pressures, including layoffs, tumbling stock prices, regulatory probes and a tightening economy.

Then comes Apple, with a clear competitive advantage. Its users won’t require a third party to make a transaction happen, as Pay Later will be integrated with Pay Now and Apple Wallet in the tech giant’s ecosystem.

That will make it even easier for customers to buy now and pay later — and potentially get into trouble.

Don’t miss

Growing pains

The BNPL sector has seen meteoric growth in a very short time. The global market hit $120 billion last year, according to GlobalData. That’s up from just $33 billion the year before.

“Apple has a tendency not to be a first mover and to make a move into a space only when it sees a clear opportunity and the potential for further growth,” says McKee.

Though the sector has seen massive growth quickly, it is facing some new challenges.

Klarna — which saw its gross merchandise volume reach $80 billion last year, up from $53 billion in 2020 — announced plans to lay off 10% of its workforce last month.

Meanwhile, Affirm’s share price has plummeted this year from a peak of $168 in November to about $18 today.

Pressure from rivals and regulators

The industry is also attracting regulatory scrutiny over concerns that BNPL companies are operating outside of consumer protection rules.

“Buy now, pay later is not being positioned to consumers as a form of debt,” says McKee.

Regulators in the U.S., Europe and Australia are investigating several BNPL companies and aiming to put up guardrails in how they do business. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau opened an inquiry into five BNPL companies at the end of last year.

“It's a challenging time for buy now, pay later providers. There's a number of forces that they're working against,” says McKee.

Rising interest rates and a potential recession are also putting pressure on the sector.

“I think for all consumer lenders, like BNPL included, there's certainly more concern as the economy slows,” says Michael Taiano, senior director at credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings.

“And potentially you have the risk of higher unemployment coming, people losing their jobs, and therefore defaults and delinquencies start to increase. I think for BNPL, there’d be a little bit of elevated concern, just because that product hasn't really, in its current form, been through a true credit cycle before.”

Add to that an oversaturated market, McKee says.

“With over 100 different buy now, pay later providers in existence today, it's really a land grab for merchants and consumers, and the buy now, pay later providers don't really have many avenues to increase their margins,” says McKee.

Business go beyond BNPL

That means companies need to diversify, McKee says, arguing that a standalone BNPL service won’t be enough to make a decent profit or keep shareholders happy.

“You're seeing some providers moving into longer-term financing, offering an installment payment capability with an interest rate attached to it,” says McKee.

“So instead of paying off that purchase in four interest-free installments, perhaps the consumer now has 12 months to pay it off … Diversifying the varieties of financial products [a company] has is one avenue.”

Klarna has already done this: It has a shopping app that allows you to search items and brands and connects you to the website to buy it. It also allows you to track your purchases, and any outstanding payments you have.

Many BNPLs are now offering debit cards that link to a customer's existing bank account. Purchases made through the card can be turned into a pay-in-four transaction within a limited time.

“I would say that's another opportunity, just sort of broadening out that commerce value proposition,” says McKee. “So they play a role not just at the end of the purchase, but you know, increasingly towards the beginning of that shopping journey.”

For Apple, that strategy is readymade.

Held in Apple’s ecosystem

Pay Later will allow Apple to create one more service that will keep you in their space for longer, says Rajat Roy, associate professor of marketing at Bond University in Australia.

“Apple is trying to get into consumer finance because that's a win-win situation,” Roy says. “It helps them to sell their product, it also helps them to sell product from other retailers… So it's a tactical and strategic way to grow their market share.”

That wrap-around service will make it even easier for you to make purchases, including ones you might not be able to afford, says Roy.

Studies show that people using BNPL tend to spend more than they would have if they were paying in one full payment.

Easy access to goods with seemingly low consequences is especially tempting for millennials and Gen Z — the biggest users of BNPL services, according to Global Data. And as the price of everything climbs, so does that temptation.

“You can see this will drive the consumerism side of things. You know, it triggers materialistic purchases, it triggers luxury purchases, it triggers a consumerism culture, right? But what also Apple has cleverly done, it has facilitated behavior by making the behavior much easier,” says Roy.

'A very risky situation'

Roy argues the danger of overspending with BNPL is significant, and what seem like innocuous purchases can quickly get out of control.

“Even without realizing, small purchases here and there, it all adds up,” Roy says.

“So ultimately, when you look at your financial situation, you realize, ‘Oh my God, now I have racked up a huge debt, more than I can really afford,’ right. And obviously, if you default payments, your credit rating is not that solid, your future is affected.”

The evidence that putting off payments can be harmful is stacking up.

In Australia, one in five BNPL users missed at least one payment in the past year, according to a 2020 report by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission.

And in the U.K., 40% of people who used a BNPL service in the last year borrowed money to make a payment, according to a recent study by Citizens Advice. Of those people, 23% used a credit card, 9% used a bank overdraft and 7% borrowed from their friends and family.

“It all adds up,” Roy says. “It might lead to a very risky situation. But the power of Apple, the power of consumerism is so huge, and since the pain of payment is gone, with our easy method of Apple Pay Later, people don't realize that.”

What to read next

  • Mortgage rates go flying with the highest jump since 1987 — and still housing prices may keep on rising

  • How to turn your spare change into a diversified portfolio

  • If you owe $25K+ in student loans, there are ways to pay them off faster

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pizza chain took its workers’ tips to pay other employees in North Carolina, feds say

    Cugino Forno also paid workers below the federal minimum wage rate, according to the Labor Department.

  • Joel Dahmen co-leads U.S. Open thanks to not being a 'pro golfer'

    Joel Dahmen has found success in the professional golf world by not being a professional golfer. He explains.

  • Cancer Season Is Chilling Us All Out Just in Time For Summer

    As social, communicative Gemini season wraps up, we move into sentimental, intuitive Cancer season. Ruled by the moon, which serves as the emotional compass of astrology, the cardinal water sign is all about getting in your feelings and connecting with your nearest and dearest.

  • MedPharm rebrands as Bud & Mary's as it expands medical cannabis production in Des Moines

    Without sales of medical marijuana flower, Iowa's sales are still far below other Midwest states.

  • EU recommends Ukraine and Moldova as membership candidates, Kyiv says move benefits Europe

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union's executive recommended on Friday that Ukraine and Moldova become candidates for membership, a milestone in their potential path from ex-Soviet republics to developed economies in the world's largest trading bloc. If the European Commission's decision is ratified as expected next week at a summit, it will be a morale boost for Kyiv and further Western snub for Russian President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine in February. The path to actual membership of the 27-nation bloc for Ukraine and Moldova may take years as it needs reforms to conform with democratic and anti-corruption standards.

  • 'We don’t go by money’: Gas station owner lowers prices to help customers

    A gas station owner in Phoenix is selling gas at nearly a half dollar less a gallon than other stations in the city as prices across the country hit record

  • Ukraine to get thousands of secure radios in latest US package

    The radios will be sourced using Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds and will not be siphoned from existing U.S. stockpiles.

  • U.S. EPA ordered to reassess glyphosate's impact on health, environment

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was ordered by a federal appeals court on Friday to take a fresh look at whether glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer AG's Roundup weed killer, poses unreasonable risks to humans and the environment. In a 3-0 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with several environmental, farmworker and food-safety advocacy groups that the EPA did not adequately consider whether glyphosate causes cancer and threatens endangered species.

  • Gold futures book back-to-back session gains

    Gold futures ended higher on Thursday for a second straight session, extending a rebound from the more than one-month low prices settled at earlier this week. A decline in the U.S. stock market amid concerns about the economic outlook in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s largest interest-rate hike since 1994, helped provide support for the precious metal. August gold rose $30.30, or 1.7%, to settle at $1,849.90 an ounce. Prices on Tuesday marked the lowest most-active contract finish since May 1

  • Singapore hospitality trusts seen as ripe for more take-private deals

    Deals to take private Singapore's real estate investment trusts (REITs) are expected to gain momentum as the companies reel under rising interest rates and fierce competition to buy assets, bankers and analysts said. Singapore had 44 REITs and property trusts with a combined market value of S$117 billion, according to Singapore Exchange research published in May.

  • Hong Kong braces for capital outflow after 75-basis point base rate increase in lockstep with US Fed

    The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) increased the city's cost of money in lockstep with the Federal Reserve's biggest one-time increase in 28 years, taking a step to follow global central banks in tamping down on inflationary pressure. The increase, effective immediately, raised Hong Kong's base rate by 75 basis points to 2 per cent, the city's de facto central bank said in a statement. The move returned the benchmark to March 2020's level, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced central banks int

  • DeSantis administration targets Bucs over employee vaccine requirement

    Officials with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration took to Twitter this week to voice their frustration at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ vaccination requirement for new employees, with Florida’s Department of Health Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern calling a specific job listing illegal. A Bucs hiring announcement for an in-season video production intern stipulates: “All new hires are required to be ...

  • Selling Your House Now Could Leave You Homeless

    Real estate market is getting trickier for buyers and sellers in what is likely the tail-end of an unprecedented boom.

  • Tesla to charge more for cars in United States as inflation bites

    The electric carmaker increased its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990, its website showed on Thursday, after delaying U.S. deliveries of some long-range models by up to a month. The 5% price hike comes as costs of raw materials for aluminum to lithium used in cars and batteries surge, while automakers struggle to source chips and other supplies due to an industry-wide shortage. Credit Suisse said the price hike represents in some cases the fourth one in the United States in 2022.

  • A Quant Shop Builds a Basket of Stocks That Track Inflation

    London-based Quant Insight used a machine-learning tool to pick 40 stocks that over the last five years correlated well with inflation expectations. There are a few surprises in the basket.

  • Mortgage rates hit 6%. Here’s one way to pay about 4%, but there’s a catch

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Mortgage rates continue their upward march, with 30-year fixed rate mortgages crossing the 6% mark this week, Bankrate data reveals. Indeed, the national average for 30-year fixed mortgages hit 6.02%, and the national average for 15-year fixed-rate mortgage loans rose to 5.29%, according to Bankrate data from June 16.

  • White House says Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots after DeSantis says state won't facilitate

    The White House says Florida doctors will be able to order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government.

  • Suspect allegedly pawned diamond ring stolen in smash and grab at JC Penney

    A woman told police she and the suspect drove to Mississippi and pawned the diamond ring for $500, records show.

  • Boeing Gets an Upgrade. The Analyst Still Doesn’t Like the Stock.

    An analyst at Citi upgrades Boeing to Buy but cuts the stock's price target, adding that Airbus remains his top pick.

  • Pakistan to stay on terror financing watchdog's 'gray list'

    An international watchdog said Friday it will keep Pakistan on a so-called “gray list” of countries that do not take full measures to combat money laundering and terror financing but raised hopes that its removal would follow an upcoming visit to Islamabad to determine its progress. The announcement by Marcus Pleyer, the president of the Financial Action Task Force, was a blow to Pakistan's newly elected government, which believes that it has mostly complied with the organization's tasks. Expectations were high in Pakistan that FATF would announce its removal from the list at Friday's meeting in Berlin.