Apple’s Big Rally Gives Stock Bulls Something to Cheer About

Jeran Wittenstein
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- For investors trying to decipher if the stock market rebound has staying power, Apple Inc. holds a clue.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The world’s most valuable company has the biggest influence in the S&P 500 Index and its participation in the market-capitalization weighted benchmark is essential to any sustainable rally. Apple shares are on pace to beat the S&P for a ninth-consecutive week and have helped fuel a 21% rebound in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 from a June low.

Apple is a so-called tent-pole stock that dominates investor attention and can help define investment narratives, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of research firm DataTrek. In that respect, he said, Apple’s recent performance is “quite heartening.”

The S&P 500 is still down 11% in 2022 despite rallying since June. Apple’s shares, on the other hand, are on the cusp of turning positive for the year after tumbling with other technology stocks in the first half. Its shares have outperformed in both of the bull markets since the 2008 financial crisis.

In snapping up Apple shares, investors are betting that the iPhone maker’s strong balance sheet will allow it to continue returning cash to shareholders and wring big profits out of its more than 1 billion users despite the potential for a recession in the US with the Federal Reserve bent on fighting soaring inflation.

“Apple is a safe haven that people flock to when uncertainty abounds in the rest of the market,” said Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust. “Apple shares are driving the rally in the S&P 500 based on the durability of its model.”

Like the broader market, risks to Apple’s ascent abound. Inflation is weighing on consumers while China’s stringent Covid-19 policies pose a lingering threat to its supply chains. While Apple has reportedly asked suppliers to maintain last year’s pace of iPhone production, some of Apple’s suppliers are sounding alarms over a pullback in demand.

Micron Technology Inc. this week warned that sales in the current quarter are expected to be weaker than it expected when the maker of memory chips gave its forecast less than six weeks ago. That followed disappointing revenue projections from Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corp. and Nvidia Corp.

The sobering news from chipmakers, however, didn’t stop technology stocks from rallying this week after a US consumer price gauge came in lower-than-expected, a result widely interpreted as easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking interest rates to tame inflation. The Nasdaq 100 is on pace for a 2% gain with more interest rate sensitive stocks like cybersecurity company Zscaler Inc. jumping more than 10%.

For Apple, the rising stock price has put the shares back in expensive territory. It’s now priced at 27 times profits projected over the next 12 months, compared with an average of 17 over the past decade. That’s making investors like David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at the Bahnsen Group, wary of buying the stock at current levels.

“Apple is probably the safest of the FAANG plays, but it isn’t an attractive entry point,” he said, referring to the cohort of mega-cap technology companies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mastercard Faces Retailer Backlash Over Installment Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. is facing pushback from retailers over a new product that allows customers to pay off their purchases in installments. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single QuarterThe payments giant has begun te

  • MakerDAO Founder on Upcoming Ethereum Merge

    MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen discusses his plans for a major governance proposal ahead of Ethereum's highly-ancitipated switch from the energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) system, also known as the "merge." Christensen explains why staked ETH will be a "very attractive type of decentralized collateral."

  • Micron (MU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Micron (MU) closed at $62.32, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day.

  • Biden administration to rethink Trump-era China tariffs

    Yahoo Finance Contributor Kevin Cirilli joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Biden administration evaluating Trump-era tariffs on China and what that means for trade.

  • Oil Refiners Slip as Margins Fall from Record Highs

    The difference between the cost of a barrel of oil and the value of the products that can be made from it had soared in the second quarter.

  • Apple Stock Higher After Report Indicates iPhone Demand Confidence

    Apple is asking assemblers to put together 220 million iPhones this year, Bloomberg reported, a tally that largely matches 2021 levels.

  • Gold ends higher Friday to score fourth week in a row of gains, the most since December

    The shiny metal on Friday closes higher, with the most-active contract clinching its longest weekly win streak in more than seven months.

  • Fake Advisor Pleads Guilty in $4M Ponzi Scheme Dating to Mid-90s

    Charles Richard Burgess, who was not registered as an investment advisor, faces up to 20 years in prison for a long-running fraud.

  • Apple Stock Rises Ahead Of iPhone 14 Debut, Fall Product Launch

    Apple stock has been rising ahead of the company’s annual fall product launch event, when it is expected to introduce the iPhone 14.

  • Crops Swing in Chicago as US Report Signals Record Soy Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop futures in Chicago swung wildly after the US Department of Agriculture signaled a record domestic soy output while also slashing Europe’s drought-hit corn crop.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single QuarterU

  • Arizona won't wait for feds, starts filling border wall gaps

    Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area. The move by Arizona comes without explicit permission on federal land, with state contractors starting to move in 60-foot-long (18.3-meter-long) shipping containers and stacking two of the 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) containers on top of each other early Friday.

  • Republicans saw Trump's end finally looming. Then the FBI gave his message a jolt of life.

    Republicans might one day move Trump along, but they will be damned if they are going to let Biden, Garland, the FBI or the news media do it for them.

  • Kuleba to Scholz: This isnt just Putins war Russians overwhelmingly support it

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 11 AUGUST 2022, 20:18 European Pravda reports that Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has taken to Twitter to express his disagreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who has not supported the initiative to ban all Russian citizens from entering the EU.

  • Russia renews attempts to advance in Donetsk Oblast, General Staff says

    Russian forces resumed their attempts to advance along several directions in Donbas, with Ukraine successfully halting some of these attacks, while other flashpoints remain hotly contested, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • Stock Market Rally Rises On Inflation Data; Nvidia, Micron, Tesla, Disney In Focus: Weekly Review

    The stock market rally continued to move higher, despite some intraday reversals and key warnings. Can the major indexes keep advancing?

  • Kim Jong Un Was ‘Seriously Ill’ in North Korea Covid Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un’s sister revealed the North Korean leader suffered from a “high fever” during a recent Covid outbreak, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korean authorities if they continued to tolerate propaganda leaflets the regime blames for spreading the virus.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself I

  • California’s Newsom Escalates GOP Jabs to Build National Profile

    (Bloomberg) -- The fate of Democrats vying for congressional seats in November is uncertain. But Election Day almost certainly will result in a great night for one party member: California Governor Gavin Newsom.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy

  • Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.55 on the...

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.