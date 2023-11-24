Apple Black Friday deals: The 9th-gen iPad is $99 off and down to a record-low price

Some folks genuinely need a high-powered iPad to boost their productivity and help with tasks such as video editing and image processing. But many others are content to have an Apple tablet just so they can browse the web, catch up with friends and stream movies and TV shows.

If you're in the latter camp, or you're looking for an entry-level iPad for another reason, it's worth considering a slightly older model that's on sale for Black Friday. The ninth-generation iPad currently starts at $230 for a model with 64GB of storage at Target and Amazon. That's $99 off the regular price of $329. This is the best price we've seen for the tablet all year.

This is our pick for the best budget iPad and we gave it a score of 86 in our 2021 review. Sure, the design is pretty dated, but the 9th-gen iPad is still more than capable of handling casual tasks thanks to its A13 Bionic chip. That's the same chipset Apple used in the iPhone 11.

The 9th-gen iPad has a 10.2-inch display, but it's unfortunately somewhat susceptible to glare. Unlike newer iPads, which have switched to a USB-C charging port, you'll still need a Lightning cable to top up this one's battery. It's one of the last iPads to feature a Home button and while the 12MP front-facing camera is capable enough, it's positioned along a portrait edge of the screen, which makes video calls a little more awkward. One major plus point of this model: it's the only iPad still on sale that features a headphone jack.

If you're looking for something with extra power and a more refined design (but aren't ready to pony up for an iPad Air or Pro), consider snagging the 10th-gen iPad. That's $100 off for Black Friday as it's down to $349 for a configuration with 64GB of storage. This tablet has Apple's A14 Bionic chip. Other pros include USB-C charging and the front-facing camera moving to the landscape edge of the screen. We gave this model a score of 85 in our review.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.