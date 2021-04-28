Apple blows past quarterly estimates

Apple's latest quarterly results greatly exceeded Wall Street expectations, as sales of the iPhone, Mac and iPad all came in far ahead of expectations. The iPhone maker saw total sales outside the U.S. account for more than two-thirds of its nearly $90 billion in quarterly revenue.

Why it matters: Apple is seen as a bellwether for the broader tech industry and is also a huge driver of demand for chips, screens and other components.

The company turned in record March quarter revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54% from the prior year, with per-share earnings coming in at $1.40, compared with estimates of around 99 cents.

Shares of Apple rose in after-hours trading after the report was released, changing hands recently at $137.60, up $4.02, or about 3%.

By the numbers:

iPhone revenue: $47.9 billion

Services revenue: $16.9 billion

Mac revenue: $9.1 billion

iPad revenue: $7.8 billion

Wearables and accessories revenue: $7.8 billion

Between the lines: The Mac and services segments posted all-time sales records, while iPhone, iPad and wearables all set March quarter records. Sales also reached record levels in all geographic regions, Apple said.

What they're saying:

Apple CEO Tim Cook: "This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us."

