Apple books 50 daily flights to China, spends $150 million a year with a single airline

Twitter More

Facebook More

The increasing cost of the latest iPhone models may be starting to make sense.

An internal United promotional sign has leaked with details about the company’s top business accounts. The most notable takeaway: Apple spends $150 million a year with the airline.

That’s a lot.

With $150 million in revenue generated for United, Apple is the airline’s largest global account. To put things into perspective, the next highest air travel spending by major tech companies like Facebook and Google are listed as only spending “over $34 million.” Read more...

More about Apple, Travel, China, United Airlines, and United