Apple Boosts Retail Worker Pay to Cope With Tighter Labor Market

Mark Gurman
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is bumping the pay of many U.S. retail employees in the face of a tightening tightening labor market, inflation woes and complaints from some staffers about working conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The iPhone maker announced the pay increases this week during store briefings and individual meetings with employees, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The increases are catered at least in part to employees who have worked at the company prior to the pandemic’s start in 2020 and are designed to better align veteran staff with more recent hires.

The raises, which have ranged from 2% to 10% depending on store location and role, are going to salespeople, Genius Bar technical support staff and some senior hourly workers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The increases don’t apply to all employees, and not all stores have been notified of the changes yet.

A representative for Cupertino, California-based Apple declined to comment on the raises, which are set to take effect this month. The increases are separate from the company’s normal annual raises, which typically take place in October to coincide with the end of its fiscal year.

The move is Apple’s latest attempt to placate its retail staff during a challenging year. Already, the company is adding a range of benefits for part-time and full-time employees. Apple plans to offer paid vacation time for part-time employees for the first time in April, as well as more sick days and new child- and elder-care benefits, Bloomberg reported earlier this week.

Businesses across the U.S. have struggled to find workers as the economy rebounds from the pandemic. Inflation has added more pressure. The government’s consumer price index rose 7.5% in January, the fastest annual pace since 1982. In Apple’s case, some retail employees have complained about the world’s most valuable company -- with a cash hoard of more than $200 billion -- being slow to boost its compensation.

With the new raises, one salesperson saw compensation rise by about $2 to $25 an hour. Another worker who handles repairs saw an increase of about $3 to $24 per hour.

Though it’s rare for Apple to give raises across its retail chain, the company handed out $1,000 one-time bonuses last September to store employees hired before March 31, 2021. It also gave $500 bonuses to workers hired after that date. The company has tens of thousands of retail employees across the globe and over 500 locations.

Corporate employees have gotten their own perks. At the end of last year, the company paid as much as $180,000 in stock-based bonuses to key engineers to prevent defections to Meta Platforms Inc. and other Silicon Valley rivals.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Spot the Dog: UK's worst performing funds revealed

    Find out if your savings are in the dog house.

  • Apple Takeover Still the Best Option for Peloton, Says Top Analyst

    What’s up with the market? On Tuesday morning, Peloton (PTON) released FQ2’s financial statement and the results and outlook were a mess. Investors appeared to care less, however, and instigated Peloton shares’ best day ever, as the session ended with 25% of gains attached to the ticker. Investors appeared happy that Peloton’s restructuring plan and cost-cutting measures will see the company shed 20% of its workforce (2,800 jobs) and that Peloton Founder and CEO John Foley will step down. Despit

  • Google Fiber Workers to Vote Next Month on Unionization

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. sub-contracted workers at a Google Fiber retail store in Missouri will vote next month on whether to unionize, the U.S. labor board announced Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownBallots will be mailed March 4, th

  • Watch the Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'The Adam Project' Starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo

    One of the movies coming out of Netflix's massive slate of star-studded 2022 films, 'The Adam Project' starring Ryan Reynolds, has received a teaser.

  • PBOC to Encourage Bank Lending to Counter Economic Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- The People’s Bank of China reiterated it will encourage banks to expand lending to meet demand and bolster a slowing economy.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapChicken Wing Crunch Has Restaurants Scrambling Ahead of Super BowlThe central bank will “keep liquidity reasonably ample, guide fi

  • Earnings Preview: DraftKings (DKNG) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

    DraftKings (DKNG) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Coinbase Resumes Trading Feature After Vulnerability Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc., the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, resumed operations of a recently launched advanced trading feature that was halted earlier when an unverified Twitter user warned of a possible vulnerability. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapThe Housing Party

  • Zoe Saldana Had To Delete An Instagram Post After Getting In Trouble With Marvel

    Marvel Security is always watching!View Entire Post ›

  • Soros Cut Stake in Big Tech Stocks Before Selloff, Added Peloton

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management reduced its holdings of big tech stocks prior to January’s market tumult, while disclosing a $2 billion stake in electric pickup maker Rivian Automotive Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownGeorge Soros’s inves

  • Super Bowl ticket prices fall below record-levels leading into game

    This year’s Super Bowl ticket won’t be the most expensive on average unless prices increase.

  • Ja’Marr Chase: Cooper Kupp’s game is like magic

    Two of the game’s best receivers will be on opposite sidelines in Sunday’s game in Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp. Chase was named the AP offensive rookie of the year at Thursday’s NFL Honors ceremony. Kupp received the AP offensive player of the year award. The two will play one another for the first time [more]

  • How Bitcoin’s Lightning Network is creating financial freedom for Latin America

    When El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021, few could have anticipated the shockwaves this decision would make across the globe. Not least in Latin America.

  • Inflation Casts Doubt on Biden Agenda

    Illinois Congressman Sean Casten discusses inflation and the outlook for President Biden's Build Back Better Agenda. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.

  • Equifax (EFX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

    Equifax's (EFX) fourth-quarter 2021 earnings decrease year over year while revenues increase.

  • Turkey’s Sovereign-Debt Rating Cut Further Into Junk by Fitch

    (Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings cut Turkey’s sovereign credit rating further into junk, citing factors including the nation’s vulnerability to high inflation.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveU.S. Warns of Risk That Russia Attacks Ukraine Next WeekU.S. Stocks Extend Losses on Tensions Over Ukraine: Markets WrapThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownFitch lowered Turkey’s score to B+ from BB-, making it four

  • Gold, silver, bronze and panda? Here's why Olympic athletes are taking photos with a stuffed animal

    If you’ve been keeping up with the Winter Olympics in Beijing, you might have noticed Olympians posing with a plush toy panda after they compete.

  • Kansas Senate leader strips 3 Republican dissenters on congressional maps from some committee assignments

    Senate Republican leader Ty Masterson stripped three members from some committee assignments after a standoff over GOP-authored redistricting maps.

  • Beware: Here’s How You Could Be Blocked From Your 401(k)

    From time to time an employer will have to make structural changes to their 401(k) plan. When that happens, they might need to freeze changes to the plan overall. This is called a “blackout period.” During black periods a 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Beware: Here’s How You Could Be Blocked From Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Should You Go Back to Work as a Retiree If Your Nest Egg Isn't Cutting It?

    After leaving the workforce, you'll have to start relying on savings and Social Security to support you. Unfortunately, you may discover these income sources are insufficient -- especially if you were hoping to live on Social Security alone or if you overestimated the amount of money your retirement investments would produce. You can bulk up your retirement investment account: Once you're working again, you can start putting more money away.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Bitcoin Mining Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels

    Bitcoin and its sibling cryptocurrencies have been picking up headlines lately, sometimes scooping them in by the bucketful. That’s inevitable, given the spectacular volatility the cryptos have seen in recent months, more than doubling in value and falling back down again. Bitcoin, the flagship, peaked above $67,000 in November, only to fall as low as $35,000 in the latter half of January. It’s trading at $43,000 now, on an upward tack. These kind of asset movements naturally attract investors –