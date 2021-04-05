Apple Brings 'Timeless Classics' To Arcade As It Looks To Boost Gaming Subscriptions

Madhukumar Warrier
·2 min read

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has expanded its gaming subscription service Apple Arcade by introducing two new game categories and adding more than 30 new games. Apple Arcade now has more than 180 games in its catalog.

What Happened: Apple said it has introduced two new game categories – “Timeless Classics” and “App Store Greats”, all with no ads or in-app purchases. Earlier, Apple Arcade had only one category called “Arcade Originals.”

The “Timeless Classics” category includes new board games and classic puzzle games like "Good Sudoku by Zach Gage," "Chess - Play & Learn," and "Backgammon." The “App Store Greats” category brings award-winning games from the App Store to Apple Arcade, including "Threes!," "Mini Metro," and "Fruit Ninja Classic.”

“Arcade Originals” are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, while “Timeless Classics” and “App Store Greats” are available on iPhone and iPad.

The Cupertino, California-based company has also introduced new games in the Apple Arcade catalog, including "NBA 2K21 Arcade Edition," "Star Trek: Legends," and "The Oregon Trail." Titles coming soon to the service include "Legends of Kingdom Rush," "Frenzic Overtime," and "Leo's Fortune."

Why It Matters: The expansion is the biggest since Apple launched the Apple Arcade service in September 2019. The launch of the new game categories will enable people to find the games they want more easily.

Apple’s services business, which includes subscription offerings in music, video, gaming, and fitness, is now the tech giant’s second-largest segment after the iPhone. The company has increased its focus on the segment amid sluggish iPhone sales over the past few years.

Apple Arcade offers benefits like no ads, fully unlocked games, no in-app purchases, and a subscription offer with access for up to six family members.

The service is included as part of the “Apple One” subscription or for a monthly fee of $4.99 with a one-month free trial. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.7% higher on Thursday at $123.00.

Photo by Seymour Lemieux on Flickr

