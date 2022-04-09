Will Apple build its own blockchain?

Lucas Matney
·6 min read

Hello readers, and welcome back!

Last week, I wrote about the issues facing Axie Infinity in the wake of a $625 million heist. This week, I'm talking about Apple and crypto.

If you like my ramblings, follow me on Twitter and subscribe to my new crypto newsletter Chain Reaction

Image Credits: Apple

the big thing

This week my colleague Sarah wrote an interesting story on an "NFT" app in the App Store that Apple seemed to suddenly ban despite the fact that it had already operated in plain sight for months. Apple had argued that the app was misleading consumers by selling "NFTs" that could not be resold and furthermore weren't even stored on a blockchain. The app seems a little dodgy in my opinion, but that's not particularly the fault of the app developer at hand; the app seems built to live in the gray area of Apple's non-existent guidance for NFTs. (It's worth noting that within an hour of our story going live, Apple had somewhat surprisingly reinstated it in the App Store.)

This whole minor saga triggers a more interesting question: What exactly are Apple's plans for NFTs?

On one hand, I'm sure Apple would like nothing more than to explicitly ban NFTs on the App Store. Apple has argued a key area of the App Store's utility is in protecting users from scams -- something that's a pretty difficult thing to do in today's NFT environment. Regulating the industry inside the walled garden of its App Store sounds like a nightmare, something that would require Apple to essentially build out its own internal SEC.

But, and it's an important but, Apple also loves money; more specifically, services revenue from the App Store.

Gaming is the most popular vertical in the App Store, which brings Apple tens of billions in revenue annually. The prospect of gaming companies embracing NFTs in a major way over the next decade seems increasingly likely, and losing out on that revenue would be destructive to Apple's hold on in-app payments in mobile gaming.

But how does Apple reckon its IAP in-app payments system with NFTs and blockchain assets?

While individual apps might be able to justify the Apple tax on primary sales of NFTs, there's no way that those same fees will fly for secondary peer-to-peer sales of already-owned NFTs. NFT storefronts like OpenSea and Rarible have released apps on the App Store already, but these native apps only allow users to view NFTs -- not engage with their storefronts at all. Most legit NFT startups are weighing how to proceed on mobile, and Apple holding off on clear guidelines could push more developers toward investing in web-based experiences, which bypass App Store rules.

One thing that is pretty clear is that if Apple creates a specific carve-out for NFTs in its own App Store rules, it's going to be on its own terms. They could take a number of different paths; I could see a world where Apple could only allow certain assets on certain blockchains or even build out their own blockchain. But Apple's path toward controlling the user experience will most likely rely on Apple taking a direct hand in crafting their own smart contracts for NFTs, which developers might be forced to use in order to stay compliant with App Store rules.

This could easily be justified as an effort to ensure that consumers have a consistent experience and can trust NFT platforms on the App Store. These smart contracts could send Apple royalties automatically and lead to a new in-app payment fee pipeline, one that could even persist in transactions that took place outside of the Apple ecosystem(!). More complex functionality could be baked in as well, allowing Apple to handle workflows like reversing transactions.

Needless to say, any of these moves would be highly controversial among existing developers. Apple making any mandates on how smart contracts are written and which ones are allowed to be used would mark a major shift in the crypto world and lead to plenty of turmoil in the developer ecosystem. But I do think it's clear that Apple is going to have a tough time ignoring this market much longer.

(Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

other things

Here are a few stories this week I think you should take a closer look at:

Axie Infinity scores $150M in funding following $625M heist
A little follow-up to my newsletter last week... crypto game Axie Infinity, which got hacked in a major way, announced this week that they had raised $150 million from Binance, which it will be adding to its own funds to replace the money stolen last week by a hacker.

Elon promises widespread rollout of full self-driving software this year
Tesla's (more specifically Elon's) promises surrounding the impending release of full self-driving software has been a constant source of controversy. Nevertheless, at the company's Cyber Rodeo event, Musk again reiterated that the software's full release was right around the corner.

Meta is dumping the F8 developer conference this year
Facebook's long-standing developer conference is getting canceled this year, or "paused" in Meta's words. The F8 developer conference was typically the premier spot for Facebook to showcase updates to the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, but following the company's metaverse pivot, it's likely that their flagship event will shift to being its Connect event, which takes place in the fall.

TESLA-elon musk
TESLA-elon musk

(Photo by BRITTA PEDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

added things

Some of my favorite reads from our TechCrunch+ subscription service this week:

3 views on Elon's Twitter investment
"...I’ve been chewing on the matter of major names taking their fans to new platforms since we saw an exodus of certain right-wing figures to alt-Twitter services in recent years. Some left voluntarily, some with a boot firm in their backside. But what they all share is the fact that their new homes have generally failed to challenge Twitter’s hegemony...."

What Fast's demise teaches about the fragility of unicorns
"...It appears that many startups raised money last year beyond the limit of defensible pricing, leaving them in an effectively zero-margin situation. Any startup that raised at a two- or three-figure revenue multiple in 2021 now faces an environment of declining values for technology companies and high-profile investor groups retreating from deal-making. This could lead to down-rounds (or worse)..."

What Binance's bailout of Axie means for web3
"...The hack, which took place on Axie’s Ethereum-based sidechain, Ronin, marks the largest known crypto heist to date. It was a bad look not only for Sky Mavis, but also for investors like a16z that had hyped Axie as the future of crypto. It begins to look even worse when you consider the demographics of Axie players overall — over 25% are unbanked, the company said, and many are low-income workers in developing countries who rely on Axie for a significant portion of their income...."

Recommended Stories

  • Ben Stiller, Creator Dan Erickson on That ‘Severance’ Finale and Plans for Season 2

    After quickly becoming one of this year’s buzziest (and fan-theory-ist) new shows, Apple TV+’s Severance came to an end this week with a cliffhanger finale sure to leave fans with plenty of questions. At a Los Angeles finale celebration for the show on Friday, the cast and creator answered some of them, while hinting that […]

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for A Bull Run

    The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) will be one of the most important trends of the century. Companies that play leading roles in driving this incredible technology shift forward will likely see incredible business performance and deliver market-crushing returns for shareholders. With that in mind, ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) stand out as top stocks for long-term investors looking to benefit from the AI revolution.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett once said his favorite holding period for a stock was "forever." Here are three stocks from my own portfolio that I'd confidently hold forever: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Apple is an evergreen investment for four simple reasons: Its customers are fiercely loyal to its brand, the expansion of its services ecosystem reinforces that loyalty, its massive cash pile ($203 billion in cash and marketable securities as of its latest quarter) gives it plenty of options for growing its business beyond the iPhone, and it consistently rewards long-term investors with stable dividends and well-timed buybacks.

  • Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg Face A Major Challenge

    In 1992 novel "Snow Crash", author Neal Stephenson coined a term to describe a place where human avatars interact with each other. The company formerly known as Facebook went so far as to change its name in October to Meta as Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg described the metaverse as "the next frontier." The metaverse has been defined as a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection, but Meta has been running into some significant obstacles on the road to that next frontier.

  • Westbrook demanding to bring ball up court, other ways his fit at core of Lakers’ troubles

    The Lakers figured out early the Westbrook fit on the court wasn't working, but there was little they could change.

  • Should You Buy Cardano While It's Below $2?

    Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has dropped 63% from its peak last year of nearly $3. Let's take a look at what's on the horizon -- and what features might make this cryptocurrency a good buy. It's a blockchain with a native cryptocurrency called ADA.

  • 3 Unstoppable Cryptos Leaving Ethereum in the Dust in April

    Ethereum is down 1% this past week, while these alternative cryptos have each surged at least 25% over the same time frame.

  • Apple study: People love these rival apps more than ours

    Apple shared the results of a study on Thursday, April 7, about the iPhone maker’s App Store which offers, among other things, an interesting finding about its customers’ preferences. One of the highlights from this Apple-funded study (which you can read about in full right here) that was conducted by economists at Analysis Group is … The post Apple study: People love these rival apps more than ours appeared first on BGR.

  • How nonfungible tokens work and where they get their value – a cryptocurrency expert explains NFTs

    NFTs can be used to prove who created and who owns digital items like these images by the artist Beeple shown at an exhibition in Beijing. Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty ImagesTakeaways · Nonfungible tokens prove ownership of a digital item – image, sound file or text – in the same way that people own crypto coins. · Unlike crypto coins, which are identical and worth the same, NFTs are unique. · An NFT is worth what someone is willing to pay for it, which can be a lot if the NFT is made by a famo

  • Leak reveals Apple’s first dual USB-C charger for iPhone

    Apple makes some of the most popular and powerful mobile devices on the planet, but its chargers are nothing to write home about. The company charges a ludicrous $50 for a 30W USB-C iPhone power adapter. And it doesn’t even come with a cable. Meanwhile, you could get a 45W adapter with a cable for … The post Leak reveals Apple’s first dual USB-C charger for iPhone appeared first on BGR.

  • Elon Musk Builds a Machine to Download Our Brain and Personalities

    Billionaire Elon Musk has ambitions for the future of humanity. The billionaire says it will soon be possible to upload your brain abilities into humanoid robots. "Could you imagine that one day we would be able to download our human brain capacity into an Optimus?", Mathias Döpfner, the CEO of Business Insider's parent company, Axel Springer, asked Musk in a recent interview.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Could Resume Decline, NEAR Reaches Key Juncture

    Bitcoin price is still struggling below $44,000, Ethereum’s ether failed near $3,300, and NEAR is up over 20%.

  • Move over, Dyson: This stick vac might ruin you for all others — and it’s $140 off

    Spring cleaning is about to get a lot breezier for allergy sufferers thanks to this Amazon sale.

  • Mystery of alleged Chinese hack on eve of Ukraine invasion

    A western intelligence official believes the aim was espionage - but questions remain.

  • Walmart has slashed prices on top-rated goodies all weekend with savings over $200!

    Deals are heading your way from Beats, Vizio, Drew Barrymore and more!

  • The top 8 trending tech gadgets to shop this weekend — all available on Amazon

    With new tech dropping almost weekly, it's hard to keep up. These top trending gadgets are so popular that folks keep buying them.

  • Over 16,700 reviewers call these lanterns 'life-saving' during hurricanes and blackouts

    Save nearly 30 percent on a four-pack at Amazon — just $5 per lantern!

  • The Morning After: Wordle’s Wordlebot will judge your poor word choices

    Today’s tech headlines: Wordle’s Wordlebot will judge your poor word choices, The FBI silently removed Russian malware to thwart global cyberattacks, Smart reveals the production version of its compact electric SUV.

  • Alexa smart plugs with 8,200 5-star ratings are $4.99 each today

    Smart home gadgets like Alexa smart plugs and smart light bulbs can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. That’s why everyone loves them so much. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in … The post Alexa smart plugs with 8,200 5-star ratings are $4.99 each today appeared first on BGR.

  • This bedside alarm clock has a radio, wireless charger and Bluetooth speaker built in — and it's on sale for $43

    Looking for the perfect nightstand companion? This bedside radio alarm clock is the one to get. It literally has everything you need.