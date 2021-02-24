Apple buys a company every three to four weeks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Apple chief executive Tim Cook
Apple chief executive Tim Cook

Apple has acquired about 100 companies over the last six years, the company’s chief executive Tim Cook has revealed.

That works out at a company every three to four weeks, he told Apple’s annual meeting of shareholders on Tuesday.

Apple recently delivered its largest quarter by revenue of all time, bringing in $111.4bn (£78.7bn) in the first-quarter of its fiscal year 2021.

Mr Cook told the shareholders meeting that the acquisitions are mostly aimed at acquiring technology and talent.

Apple's largest acquisition in the last decade was its $3bn purchase of Beats Electronics, the headphone maker founded by rapper and producer Dr Dre.

Another high profile purchase was music recognition software company Shazam, for $400m in 2018.

Most often, Apple buys smaller technology firms and then incorporates their innovations into its own products.

One example is PrimeSense, an Israeli 3D sensing company whose technology contributed to Apple’s FaceID.

Apple has also invested in back-end technology that wouldn’t be so obvious to iPhone or Macbook users.

Self-driving, podcasts and more

Apple's list of acquisitions and investments is extremely varied.

In the past year, Apple has bought several artificial intelligence (AI) companies, a virtual reality events business, a payments startup and a podcast business, among others.

In 2019, Apple bought Drive.ai, a self-driving shuttle firm, in an effort to boost its own foray into self-driving technologies.

In 2016, the company also took a $1bn stake in Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing, although it wasn’t a controlling interest.

Deep pockets

Apple is an immensely profitable juggernaut worth more than $2trn, so it has plenty of money to make acquisitions.

But even if it has bought 100 companies in six years, Apple appears to be very selective about what it buys.

For example, Tesla founder Elon Musk recently revealed that he approached Mr Cook to buy the electric car business when it was struggling in 2013.

Mr Cook didn't take the meeting, Mr Musk said.

Measured by value, Apple’s acquisitions are actually far more restrained than those of many of its tech rivals.

Microsoft paid $26bn for LinkedIn, Amazon paid $13.7bn for Whole Foods and Facebook paid $19bn for WhatsApp.

Apple’s ten largest purchases put together would still be worth far less than any of those deals.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Faces Year of Reckoning After Showdown in Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc.’s brief but tempestuous standoff with the Australian government over a world-first pay-for-news law is only the start of a string of regulatory battles that the world’s biggest social network faces in 2021.Mark Zuckerberg started the year on the offensive, blocking news across Rupert Murdoch’s home turf of Australia to fend off demands that Facebook pay media companies for content shared on its platform.On Tuesday, Zuckerberg struck a compromise after 11th-hour talks with the government on the legislation that’s also aimed at Google and is expected to pass Australia’s parliament this week. But a regulatory domino effect is already underway, with publishers pressuring the European Union to emulate Australia’s approach.With the prospect of more assertive regulation and even Apple Inc. questioning Facebook’s longstanding model of using data to better target advertising, the social media platform’s way of doing business faces being upended.U.S. legislators are voicing the loudest concerns about Facebook, with Rhode Island Congressman and Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline tweeting that the company “is not compatible with democracy.” Congress is holding hearings this week to consider tougher antitrust measures to rein in the powers of the company and other tech giants.Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison, meanwhile, said he’s discussed Facebook with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Canadian leader Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron and the U.K.’s Boris Johnson, whose government plans to conduct antitrust probes into its operations.Facebook’s Australia Face-Off Could Backfire Across the GlobeFacebook has struggled to shake off deep-seated distrust since the Cambridge Analytica scandal exposed failings in safeguarding personal data. It courted fresh controversy this January when WhatsApp’s privacy policy was updated to help it share more information with its parent, leading to several lawsuits and a flood of users joining rival messaging services Telegram and Signal.Facebook’s abrupt move to cut off news sharing in Australia -- jeopardizing credible sources of information about the coronavirus during a crucial time in vaccine rollout -- was widely criticized. But the high stakes gambit did help it wring some concessions from the government, which announced key amendments to the planned law on Tuesday. Crucially, Facebook and Google can decide what commercial deals to cut with news publishers, and will only face forced arbitration as a last resort.The “lesson for regulators and governments around the world is, Facebook is a formidable foe that’s willing to pull out the big guns to get what it wants,” former Facebook Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Stephen Scheeler said in a phone interview Wednesday. The Silicon Valley firm has the power “to essentially undermine a government position on a topic.”Among its other battles, the company has been hit with a lawsuit by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission alleging a “multi-year course of illegal conduct” and anticompetitive behavior. An unfavorable ruling in that case could ultimately force Facebook to sell off Instagram.And Zuckerberg, along with the leaders of Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc., will be answering U.S. legislators’ questions in March about the spread of misinformation online and the responsibility of platforms to curtail it.Zuckerberg, Pichai, Dorsey Due Back for New Grilling in CongressIn response to mounting criticism, Facebook last year set up an Oversight Board of academics, lawyers, journalists and human rights advocates to review its content decisions and try to tamp down concerns about its influence. The board’s rulings are binding: it’s reversed a number of the company’s decisions and next on its agenda will be to judge the validity of former President Donald Trump’s indefinite suspension from Facebook and Instagram.Outside of elected officials, the social network is involved in another thorny dispute with a rule-setting body of sorts: Apple. The iPhone maker plans changes to privacy rules on its mobile devices that will require explicit permission before software makers can collect certain data and track user activity across apps and websites.Facebook, which relies on such information to fine-tune its ads, has been fighting the move in the public arena, taking out full-page advertisements in U.S. newspapers and presenting itself as an advocate for small businesses.Meanwhile, the Australian legislation could serve as a global benchmark for how to force tech titans to the negotiating table and pay the traditional media for their news content.Johan Lidberg, an associate professor at Melbourne’s Monash University who specializes in media and journalism, said he’s been inundated with calls from overseas publishers “who want to talk about what actually happened in Australia and how did it come about.”“The next two years are going to be fascinating to watch,” he said. Facebook will have to make some fundamental choices, because “it is not long-term sustainable to have such dominance by so few players in the marketplace.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple's rumored mixed reality headset puts spotlight on VR

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest outlook in virtual reality as first details emerge about the next-generation VR system coming to the PS5 console.

  • Stock Market Today: Selloff? What Selloff? Morning Plunge Quickly Evaporates

    The Nasdaq spewed red ink to kick off Tuesday morning but recovered most of its ground, with Fed comments helping to soothe investor concerns.

  • Apple plans to increase dividend, approves executive compensation - CNBC

    The company's shareholders also approved compensation for Apple executives for fiscal 2020, the report said. Shareholders will not vote until next year's annual meeting on Cook's September grant of 333,987 restricted stock units, his first major stock package since 2011, which took effect at the start of Apple's fiscal 2021. It grants him stock units with a possibility to earn as many as 667,974 more if he hits performance targets.

  • Clover Health Shareholder Alert

    Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Clover Health To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Clover Health Investments, Corp. ("Clover Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CLOV) and reminds investors of the April 6, 2021 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in ...

  • China court orders man to pay wife for housework in landmark case

    The landmark case has sparked debate as it shines a spotlight on housewives' unpaid labour.

  • Amazon Top Exec Jeff Blackburn Officially Exiting After Nearly 23 Years

    Jeff Blackburn, an Amazon veteran of more than two decades who previously oversaw the Prime Video, Amazon Studios and Amazon Music divisions, is leaving the ecommerce giant. Blackburn, most recently Amazon’s senior VP of business development, took a one-year sabbatical in 2020; the role he would play at the company on his return was unclear. […]

  • IonQ in Talks to Go Public Through Merger with DMY SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- IonQ is in advanced talks to merge with DMY Technology Group Inc. III, according to people with knowledge of the matter, creating one of the first public quantum-computing companies.The combined company is slated to be worth about $2 billion and a deal is set to be announced in coming weeks, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Silver Lake, MSD Partners, Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy and an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co. are in talks to participate in a so-called strategic private investment in public equity, or PIPE.The SPAC is discussing raising additional equity from institutional investors and new equity raised from strategic and institutional investors is set to total around $300 million, said one of the people. Existing IonQ investors are expected to roll their equity into the transaction, one of the people said.As with any deal that hasn’t been finalized, it’s possible terms change or talks fall apart. Representatives for IonQ and DMY declined to comment. Spokesmen for Silver Lake and MSD Partners declined to comment and representatives of Hyundai and Breakthrough Energy Ventures didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The SPAC, led by Chairman Harry You and Chief Executive Officer Niccolo De Masi, raised $300 million in November and said at the time it would pursue a target in consumer technology.College Park, Maryland-based IonQ was founded in 2015 by Chris Monroe and Jungsang Kim and is led by CEO Peter Chapman. Its investors include Amazon Web Services, Samsung Catalyst Fund, GV (formerly known as Google Ventures), NEA, Lockheed Martin Corp., Airbus Ventures and Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH. IonQ in October unveiled what it describes as the world’s most powerful quantum computer.Quantum has long been touted as the next frontier in technology. Such computers would be capable of simulating and understanding phenomena in the natural world instantly and providing the basis for systems that are unhackable. Intel Corp. and Microsoft Corp., among other companies, are also working to advance quantum computing. The technology has potential implications for producing new materials or creating new drugs, for example.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This type of piping is in high demand after winter storm

    How long will it take home improvement stores to get much-needed plumbing supplies to the Houston area? Here's what we know.

  • Daily Crunch: Facebook brings news sharing back to Australia

    The Facebook-Australia news battle seems to have reached an end, Android gets an update and Lucid Motors is going public via SPAC. Last week, Facebook responded to the Australian government's proposed law requiring internet platforms to strike revenue-sharing agreements with news publishers by blocking news sharing and viewing for users in the country. Among other things, the amendments call for a two-month mediation period before Facebook is forced into arbitration with publishers, and it also says the government will consider commercial agreements that the platforms have made with local publishers before deciding whether the law applies to them.

  • Can $14 Billion Get Walmart To e-Commerce Profitability?

    This is an excerpt from Monday's (2/22) Point of Sale retail supply chain newsletter sponsored by ArcBest. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported Q4 earnings last week that fell short of Wall Street's expectations, despite posting same-store sales growth of 8.6%. That's a huge handle for a company Walmart's size and is by far the highest growth among comparable stores in the past 10 years, more than double the next closest growth rate of 3.7% in 2019. But Walmart's stock sold off hard after earnings were posted because Walmart's costs came in well above expectations (it tallied $1.1 billion in COVID-related expenses in Q4 alone) and the company guided for sales to moderate this year. Here are the highlights: (Data: Company Filings) Walmart and other general retailers benefited greatly from pandemic spending trends. I don't need to spend much time explaining that Walmart began the year with Americans hoarding household essentials — y'all remember the toilet paper tussles. Nor do I need to explain why Walmart maintained extremely strong same-store sales growth throughout the year — y'all weren't eating out either. Furthermore, Walmart was there to fulfill many of the at-home spending habits that developed while we were stuck at home. Need a desk, TV, computer screen, air fryer, bicycle or whatever else can keep you entertained? Walmart's got that too. And investments Walmart made over the past decade to boost its online business, like curbside pickup and speedy delivery, meant customers could purchase just about anything contactlessly, should they desire. In 2020, online sales shared the continued momentum in general merchandise, while grocery pickup and delivery benefited from Walmart's scale and continued strong execution across contactless fulfillment options. But growth is decelerating markedly, which should come as no surprise. A company the size of Walmart (or Target or Home Depot), can't grow online sales at triple digits forever. The decelerating pace of the e-commerce growth rate points to some challenges it will face as tailwinds from the global health crisis trends fade. Without a doubt, American spending will revert back toward a historically normal level of services when vaccinations are widespread and the economy reopens fully. We've seen evidence of this in countries with better control over the virus, like China. In the opening weekend of Lunar New Year, China destroyed the previous opening weekend box office record. Despite theaters operating at 50% or 75% capacity, IMAX hauled in 45% sales growth this year over the record-breaking 2019 opening weekend. People are anxious to do all the things COVID has prevented them from doing, and all of those things happen outside of Walmart's doors. So what is Walmart doing? Investing. Heavily. In supply chain and logistics. After adding $40 billion to the top line in 2020, Walmart feels it is at least a year ahead of schedule. CFO Brett Briggs believes the company needs to "lean in more aggressively in key markets with increased capital and fulfillment capacity, supply chain, automation and technology." Walmart is under pressure to turn thriving parts of its business into moneymakers. Walmart's e-commerce has had dramatic gains, but it has not yet turned a profit. Online services that have gained popularity, such as curbside pickup, require additional labor as employees pick and pack orders. That translates to higher labor costs that Walmart has not been passing on to its customers, even as more take advantage of the convenience of shopping online. "Change in retail accelerated in 2020. The capabilities we've built in previous years put us ahead, and we're going to stay ahead. Our business is strong, and we're making it even stronger with targeted investments to accelerate growth. This is a time to be even more aggressive because of the opportunity we see in front of us," said CEO Doug McMillon at Walmart's virtual investor community meeting. "The strategy, team and capabilities are in place. We have momentum with customers and our financial position is strong." Walmart is stepping up its capital expenditures this year as it sows the seeds for future online profitability. Briggs pointed to new infrastructure, including fulfillment capacity, supply chain, automation and technology, that will allow WMT to expand e-commerce assortment, optimize inventory levels and product placement, enabling the company to reduce both shipping time and cost. (Video: Walmart) // Watch full video here. Walmart has embarked on dozens of next-gen technology pilots, including drones and autonomous delivery, all aimed at increasing the speed and dropping the costs of e-commerce fulfillment. But its biggest experiment has been its local fulfillment center (LFC) model debuted in Salem, New Hampshire, in 2019. Walmart announced in January it plans to scale its LFC model, powered by an impressive robotics system called Alphabot, to "dozens of locations, with many more to come." (I detailed WMT's fulfillment strategy versus Kroger's last month. Read here.) We don't have hard cost estimates on Walmart's LFC buildouts, but we can be certain much of the "fulfillment capacity, supply chain, automation and technology" investment Briggs referred to revolves around Alphabot and LFC expansion. All told, Walmart is targeting about $14 billion in capital expenditures this fiscal year, up from a rate of $10 billion to $11 billion, as it invests in supply chain, automation and improvements to the customer experience. Recently there has been a marked shift in Walmart's strategy. The company now not only wants to sell groceries, clothes and pretty much everything else, it wants to leverage its greatest asset — its reach — to chase new business opportunities, including bulking up its ad business, becoming a major health care provider and continuing to build out its financial services on the back of the recent Ribbit Capital partnership. With this strategy, Walmart is acknowledging a tough reality: retail may not be enough to power its future. But that doesn't mean Walmart isn't expecting top- and bottom-line growth for the foreseeable future. Nor does it mean Walmart has lost focus of its breadwinning business. Quite the opposite. Walmart knows it gained market share in 2020, in part by subsidizing online sales growth by not passing additional costs to consumers. Now the company is focused on tweaking and iterating upon services Americans fell in love with in 2020, while continuing to improve the in-store experience. The beauty is that Alphabot and LFCs do both. Alphabot can pick and pack orders 10x as fast as humans can, and it removes the vast majority of pickers from the floor, leading to less congested aisles and fewer depleted shelves. Walmart will continue to push the envelope with pilots, partnerships and acquisitions of technologies as it experiments with different fulfillment methods, freight networks and delivery strategies. But LFCs are no longer an experiment and its first act was highly successful. It's time for the main stage. Like what you've read and want more e-commerce and retail supply chain news and insights? Try Point of Sale: https://web.freightwaves.com/point-of-sale See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaUnited Airlines Sacrifices Cargo Capacity To Replace Grounded 777sAnother One Bites The Dust: LNG Shipping's GasLog To Delist© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 10 Best Bank Stocks for 2021

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 best bank stocks for 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the banking industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for bank stocks and go directly to 5 Best Bank Stocks for 2021. Bank stocks took a beating in […]

  • Apple’s biggest mistake was not buying Netflix: Dan Ives

    Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says that Apple should have purchased Netflix years ago to get ahead of the streaming wars.

  • 7 Dividend ETFs To Buy And Watch For 2021

    Looking for a steady income stream to provide stability in your portfolio? Here are seven of the best dividend ETFs to invest in the coming year, ranked by assets.

  • Wright scores 26 as Georgia Tech beats No. 16 Virginia Tech

    BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from No. 16 Virginia Tech for a 69-53 victory Tuesday night. Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets' third straight win. ''We were trying to make a statement out here that we belong at the top,'' Wright said.

  • Investing In Stocks: See How To Invest In 3 Simple Steps

    To invest in stocks, start with this simple three-step routine. It's a time-tested approach to help you stay profitable and protected in the stock market.

  • Sherman, Culver lead No. 10 West Virginia over TCU 74-66

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) West Virginia finished the road portion of its schedule strong. Taz Sherman scored 23 points, Derek Culver had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and the No. 10 Mountaineers beat TCU 74-66 on Tuesday night for their sixth straight road win. West Virginia's three-game Texas road trip this week was cut short when the Big 12 announced earlier Tuesday that Thursday's game between the Mountaineers and No. 2 Baylor was canceled.

  • Early Culprit Emerges In Boeing 777's Midair Engine Fire

    A regulator review showed that metal fatigue was the likely cause of the engine failure on a United Airlines Boeing 777 Saturday.

  • What Does Royal Caribbean Group's Debt Look Like?

    Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) rose by 5.24% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Royal Caribbean Group has. Royal Caribbean Group's Debt Based on Royal Caribbean Group's balance sheet as of November 4, 2020, long-term debt is at $17.63 billion and current debt is at $1.49 billion, amounting to $19.12 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $3.02 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $16.11 billion. Let's define some of the terms we used in the paragraph above. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt which is due within 1 year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than 1 year. Cash equivalents include cash and any liquid securities with maturity periods of 90 days or less. Total debt equals current debt plus long-term debt minus cash equivalents. Shareholders look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Royal Caribbean Group has $31.83 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.6. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than one means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. A debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry and normal for another. Importance Of Debt Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives. However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations. Looking for stocks with low debt-to-equity ratios? Check out Benzinga Pro, a market research platform which provides investors with near-instantaneous access to dozens of stock metrics - including debt-to-equity ratio. Click here to learn more. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRoyal Caribbean Group: Q4 Earnings InsightsEarnings Scheduled For February 22, 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why Shopify Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) fell 6% on Tuesday after the online retail platform announced a public stock offering.   So what Shopify will sell 1.18 million shares to investors at a price of $1,315 per share.