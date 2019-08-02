The Apple Card is the most highly anticipated credit card in recent memory, an exclusive collaboration between the tech giant Apple and the financial services company Goldman Sachs. Ahead of the card’s expected August launch, Goldman Sachs has posted the Apple Card customer agreement on its site.

In a move that is certain to raise eyebrows, Apple and Goldman Sachs have categorized cryptocurrency in the “Cash Advance and Cash Equivalents” category. According to the firms, this category encompasses “any cash advance and other cash-like transaction, including purchases of cash equivalents such as travelers checks, foreign currency, or cryptocurrency; money orders; peer to peer transfers, wire transfers or similar cash-like transactions.”

Apple has a somewhat contentious relationship with cryptocurrency, having banned mining apps from the App Store in early 2018.

Join Genesis now and continue reading, The Apple Card, issued by Goldman Sachs, will not allow purchase of cryptocurrencies!