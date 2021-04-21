Apple Card: One of my favorite Apple products just got even better

Andy Meek
·3 min read

Right off the top, as Apple’s “Spring Loaded” event was getting underway on Tuesday — this being the iPhone maker’s first virtual product launch event of 2021 — Apple CEO Tim Cook hit everyone with a surprise update about … Apple Card. That’s the company’s digital credit card product, which also has a companion physical card that users can forgo if they only want the digital version to keep in their iPhone’s Wallet app — and ahead of some key updates about this Apple product that’s actually one of my favorites from the company, Cook raved that Apple Card had “the most successful credit card launch ever” following its August 2019 introduction.

He pointed to things that the Apple Card improved on, like a lack of fairness in the industry around how credit scores are calculated. And then he got down to business, unveiling an Apple Card update that certain users (families) are going to particularly love. Apple is calling the update Apple Card Family, and it includes the ability of spouses to now share Apple Card credit lines, and to add children as approved users.

Starting in May, Apple Card Family will allow people to co-own one of the iPhone maker’s credit cards, letting them share and merge their credit lines. Per Apple, Apple Card Family also “enables parents to share Apple Card with their children, while offering optional spending limits and controls to help teach smart and safe financial habits. Apple Card Family is designed to help the Family Sharing group achieve a healthier financial life by making it easy to track spending, all on iPhone and with a single monthly bill.”

“There’s been a lack of transparency and consumer understanding in the way credit scores are calculated when there are two users of the same credit card, since the primary account holder receives the benefit of building a strong credit history while the other does not,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay. “Apple Card Family lets people build their credit history together equally.”

  • What all this means, if you’re an Apple Card owner — going forward, you’ll be able to add up to five people to your Apple Card account. All users must be part of the same Family Sharing group and be at least 13 years old.

  • Co-owners and participants will all receive Daily Cash back for Apple Card purchases they make with the shared Apple Card. Also, if existing Apple Card owners merge their accounts, they’ll be able to keep the lower APR of the two accounts.

Of course, my favorite aspects of being an Apple Card owner (beyond the lack of a physical card to hand back and forth, which is great for the coronavirus era) include the lack of fees. There are no annual, late, international, or over-the-limit fees associated with Apple Card. Apple Card also offers Daily Cash, which gives back up to 3% of every purchase, which breaks down as follows: Users will get unlimited 2% Daily Cash every time they use Apple Card with Apple Pay, and unlimited 3% Daily Cash on all purchases made directly with Apple, including at Apple Store locations, on apple.com, the App Store, the iTunes Store, and for Apple services.

Today's Top Deals

  1. This $16 clip-on lens kit fits the iPhone or any Android phone, and it’s awesome

  2. Amazon deal offers a 7-inch Android tablet for under $43

  3. Save 61% on a 6-port USB rapid charger on Amazon

  4. Save 75% on a Canon black and white multifunction laser printer on Amazon

See the original version of this article on BGR.com

Recommended Stories

  • Here's everything Apple announced at its 'Spring Loaded' event today

    From tweaks to the Apple Card to all new iMacs and iPads, Apple crammed this one-hour event with news. Apple kicked things off with a quick but key mention outlining a shift in how Apple Card works. "Apple Card Family" will allow you to share your card with anyone in your family over the age of 13, with customizable spending limits for each added user.

  • Cleared of gender bias, Apple announces Apple Card Family for spouses and teens

    Apple has been slowly building a position for itself as a financial services giant, banked around its digital wallet for storing a user's payment cards and the launch of its own Apple Card in 2019. Today during Apple's spring event, the company announced the newest chapter in that story: the launch of Apple Card Family, which will let partners/spouses build joint credit and give family members over 13-years-old access to using Apple Card, too. Apple Card Family will launch first in the U.S. in May after users update to the latest version of iOS, Apple said today.

  • Apple’s newest invention for controlling your iPhone is like nothing you’ve ever seen

    One of the more bizarre Apple patents we've seen in quite some time details a method by which a user would be able to control functions on an Apple Watch or iPhone merely by blowing on it. In a patent that was fittingly published on April 1, Apple engineers detail how a device outfitted with special sensors would be able to detect when someone blows air on a device and, in turn, trigger certain actions. As to how this type of functionality would play out in practical terms, Apple outlines that using a wearable device like a smartwatch requires two hands: one hand that holds or wears the device and a second hand "to physically interact with the device for providing user input commands for controlling the functionality of the electronic device." There are instances, however, where a user might not be able to use his or her free hand to interact with the device. Imagine, for instance, someone trying to field a call on an Apple Watch or iPhone while holding bags of groceries, or a small child. One of the illustrations in Apple's patent can be seen below: In these scenarios, the user experience is lessened, which brings us to Apple's solution: blow event detection. According to Apple, a blow detection sensor would allow users to switch modes on a device or even activate actions like answering a call or checking the weather simply with a quick breath of air. Notably, Apple's patent envisions a few implementations of how a blow detector might be integrated into a device: As another example, an electronic device is provided that may include a device housing defining an interior space, a pressure sensor positioned at least partially within the interior space, a motion sensor positioned at least partially within the interior space, and a controller communicatively coupled to the pressure sensor and the motion sensor and operative to use pressure sensor data from the pressure sensor and motion sensor data from the motion sensor to detect a current of air blown on the device housing. As yet another example, a method for operating an electronic device including a housing, a blow detection assembly positioned at least partially within the housing, and a processor is provided that may include detecting a blow event on the housing with the blow detection assembly and automatically triggering a new control mode of the processor based on the detecting. While this type of feature would seemingly make more sense on a device like the Apple Watch, Apple's patent also references that it could be incorporated on an iPhone. In light of the above, it's only natural to wonder what happens if an Apple Watch with a blow detection sensor is in a windy environment. Would this cause the device to go haywire? Well, as Apple details in its patent, the blow detection mechanism would only come into play once the device detects a Raise to Wake motion. Apple routinely patents every new technology its engineers conjure up, so there's no guarantee that we'll ever see an Apple Watch or iPhone that can be controlled with one's breath. Still, there's no denying that there are some use-case scenarios where such a feature would prove to be somewhat useful.

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out against Portland on Tuesday night and longer

    The sore right foot that sidelined the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard last week will knock him out of Tuesday night's game at Portland and beyond.

  • Biden news: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • McDonald’s is testing a new chicken breakfast sandwich in Sacramento. What to know

    Chicken sandwich, but make it breakfast.

  • Church leaders call for Home Depot boycott over Georgia voting curbs

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Black religious leaders in Georgia representing more than 1,000 churches called on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot Inc, accusing the home improvement giant of failing to take a stand against the state's new Republican-backed curbs on voting. In a statement, Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees Georgia's African Methodist Episcopal churches, said Home Depot had rejected requests to discuss the new law. Other Georgia-based corporations - including Delta Air Lines Inc and Coca-Cola Co - have sat down with activists and issued statements opposing the voting restrictions.

  • Georgia Faith Leaders to Urge Boycott of Home Depot Over Voting Law

    A major coalition of Black faith leaders in Georgia, representing more than 1,000 churches in the state, will call on Tuesday for a boycott of Home Depot, arguing that the company has abdicated its responsibility as a good corporate citizen by not pushing back on the state’s new voting law. The call for a boycott, led by Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, who oversees all 534 African Methodist Episcopal churches in Georgia, represents one of the first major steps to put significant economic pressure on businesses to be more vocal in opposing Republican efforts in Georgia and around the country to enact new restrictions on voting. “We don’t believe this is simply a political matter,” Jackson said. “This is a matter that deals with securing the future of this democracy, and the greatest right in this democracy is the right to vote.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Home Depot, Jackson said, “demonstrated an indifference, a lack of response to the call, not only from clergy, but a call from other groups to speak out in opposition to this legislation.” While boycotts can be challenging to carry out in ways that put meaningful financial pressure on large corporations, the call nonetheless represents a new phase in the battle over voting rights in Georgia, where many Democrats and civil rights groups have been reluctant to support boycotts, viewing them as risking unfair collateral damage for the companies’ workers. But the coalition of faith leaders pointed to the use of boycotts in the civil rights movement, when Black voters’ rights were also threatened, and said their call to action was meant as a “warning shot” for other state legislatures. “This is not just a Georgia issue; we’re talking about democracy in America that is under threat,” said the Rev. Timothy McDonald III, pastor of the First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta. “We’ve got to use whatever leverage and power, spiritual fortitude that we have, including our dollars, to help people to understand that this is a national campaign.” Home Depot’s headquarters are in Georgia, and it is one of the largest employers in the state. But while other major Georgia corporations like Coca-Cola and Delta have spoken out against the state’s new voting law, Home Depot has not, offering only a statement this month that “the most appropriate approach for us to take is to continue to underscore our belief that all elections should be accessible, fair and secure.” While not publicly wading into the fray, one of the company’s founders, Arthur Blank, said in a call with other business executives this month that he supported voting rights. Another founder, Ken Langone, is a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. Jackson said that the faith leaders were calling for four specific actions from Home Depot: speaking out against the Georgia voting law, publicly opposing similar bills in other states, offering support for the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in Congress, and backing litigation against the Georgia law. Not all voting rights groups are on board with a boycott. “I can’t fully support a boycott within Georgia,” said Aunna Dennis, executive director of the Georgia chapter of Common Cause. “The boycott hurts the working-class person. But corporations do need to be held accountable on where they put their dollars.” Faith leaders acknowledged concerns from state leaders, both Democratic and Republican, about the impact of boycotts, but felt the stakes were high enough. “It is unfortunate for those who will be impacted by this, but how many more million will be impacted if they don’t have the right to vote?” said Jamal H. Bryant, senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia. “And so in weighing it out, we understand, tongue in cheek, that this is a necessary evil,” Bryant said. “But it has to happen in order for the good to happen.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Panthers addressing another need with NFL draft around the corner

    The Panthers have addressed almost every need on the roster in free agency.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • ‘No family in history got this far’: George Floyd’s family reacts as Chauvin led out of court in handcuffs

    Chauvin showed no emotion as he was convicted on all three murder charges

  • Stacey Abrams condemns ‘racial animus’ in GOP-backed bills to restrict ballot access

    ‘If the effect is deleterious to the ability of people of colour to participate in elections, then that is problematic and that is wrong,’ Abrams says

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • ‘Steve Urkel’ actor launches cannabis brand on 4/20

    Product lineup includes variants of popular Purple Urkle strain

  • From Breonna to Tamir to Eric: What happens to police officers who kill Black people

    String of law enforcement officers acquitted or not faced charges in high-profile killings

  • The Michael Kors 40th Anniversary Show Was a Star-Studded Ode to New York City

    The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Vogue profiled a 22 year-old Michael Kors in 1981, he told the magazine, “I want to make clothes that won’t date.” Forty years later, while celebrating his brand’s anniversary, the manifestation has come true.For his digital show—a star-studded event featuring Broadway stars, supermodels like Ashley Graham, Bella Hadid, Helena Christensen, plus a surprise appearance by Naomi Campbell—the New York designer heralded a return to slick city dressing, utilizing the Theater District as its backdrop.The show stream began with an intro filmed at Sardi’s, with Zoom boxes lighting up the restaurant’s famed portraits. Broadway legends like Alan Cumming, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Marisa Tomei, and a muted Bette Midler warmed up the crowd with both jokes about Hamilton and Laura Benanti’s famous vocal range, plus facts about Broadway’s economic impact and importance to New York City.NYFW: Barry Manilow Sang ‘Copacabana’ at Michael Kors’ Show. It Was Amazing.Marisa Tomei remembered her first Michael Kors piece—a red leather jacket—and Cynthia Nixon let us know that in the 2018/2019 season, Broadway supported over 100,000 local jobs. (Kors urged viewers to support The Actors Fund, and both Kors and his company donated to the safety net organization for performing arts workers.)And then came the runway, which was filmed on the empty city streets of the Theater District. With a backdrop filled with marquees, Kors tapped the kind of model cast one can have on standby only after working for as long as he has. Bella Hadid wore a fire engine red patent leather coat and matching mini dress and Karen Elson had on a sharply tailored checkered overcoat. Helena Christensen, Irina Shayk, and Carolyn Murphy all wore floor-length metallic dresses—Going Out Clothes, all caps. Bella Hadid walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images Some of the pieces were reissued versions of older ones first seen on the runway in the ’90s. Mika Schneider wore a zebra printed mini skirt suit that was inspired by one Helena Christensen wore while modeling Kors’ 1994 collection.So yes, the pieces were timeless in that way all well-tailored, long-lined clothing is. Kors runs a well-oiled machine. He took few risks, but he’s never been a daredevil in his designs. Naomi Campbell walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show. James Devaney/GC Images As Kors told Vogue recently, “There’s a part of me that’s very pragmatic, and then there’s a part of me that’s silly and indulgent.”For pragmatism: there was built-up power suiting, armor-like puffer coats, and cashmere sweaters. Nearly anyone could wear those pieces. And then there were the pops of fancy: mini dresses with up-to-there slits, glitter jumpsuits, Naomi Campbell strutting slow and steady in a shimmering black gown. Irina Shayk. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images It was an ode to that fabled New York woman you hear about in Odyssey songs—fitting for a man who once skipped his Long Island high school prom to party at Studio 54. That gal about town fantasy of the city—which looks nothing like the pared-down reality we’ve been living in for the past 13 months—inspires countless moves to New York. Broadway is vital to the city’s recovery and economy, sure, but so are the clothes Kors makes that reflect those hopes and dreams. Helena Christensen walks along 46th Street during the Michael Kors Fashion Show in Times Square on April 08, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images There has been a lot of talk lately about how we will dress post-pandemic; Kors is clearly Team Keep Calm and Carry On. He’ll make a deal with you: no sweatpants at the office anymore. But you can feel comfortable in his amped-up basics, which ooze that type of easy and unfussy glamour he’s so well known for. Carolyn Murphy. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Joe Biden celebrates ‘some justice’ for George Floyd as AOC calls conviction not enough

    President says it was ‘really important’ that former police officer found guilty on all counts