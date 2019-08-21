Apple Card has its own Twitter account

Twitter More

Apple's high-tech, no-fee credit card, the Apple Card, launched Tuesday for everyone in the U.S., and now it has joined a fairly exclusive club: Apple products or services that have a Twitter account.

First noticed by 9to5Mac and originally created in April, the official Apple Card account has only tweeted once, to promote the card itself. The account hasn't followed anyone nor replied to anyone, and it pointed to Apple's support account @AppleSupport for questions, so we can probably expect it to merely highlight new features of the Apple Card.

