Can Apple Card Really Boost iPhone Loyalty?

Announced earlier this year, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) big push into credit cards arrives this month. Some users (myself included) have started to get early invitations ahead of a broader rollout, with reviews beginning to hit the internet in recent days. The tech titan's angle is multipronged: The company wants to bolster adoption of Apple Pay by offering greater rewards for using the mobile payment service and help consumers better manage their finances, all while further entrenching iPhone users and strengthening customer loyalty.

Whether Apple can accomplish the latter remains to be seen.

Author's Apple Card More

Image source: Author.

Hang on tight to your iPhone

In no uncertain terms, the Apple Card completely relies on the iPhone. Users apply for the credit card directly on their iPhones and also make payments through the Wallet app. In fact, there's currently no other way to pay the monthly bill if you lose your iPhone, according to BuzzFeed News. Presumably, Apple will soon rectify that silly oversight.

Business Insider argues that the Apple Card is a "brilliant move by Apple to keep people shackled to the iPhone," but whether the card helps customer loyalty will depend on a variety of factors. How much money do you spend at Apple in a typical year, including subscription-based services? Do merchants you frequent accept Apple Pay? How savvy are you in navigating and maximizing credit card reward programs? Do you need the help in responsibly managing credit card payments to minimize or avoid interest expenses?

Person using Apple Card on an iPhone More

Image source: Apple.

Apple Card's rewards program isn't actually all that competitive. Apple purchases (including subscriptions and digital purchases) get 3% cash back, Apple Pay transactions earn 2% cash back, and all other purchases made with the physical titanium card receive a mere 1% cash back. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) analysts estimated earlier this year that most users would earn close to 1% cash back on average based on the expected spending mix for the typical consumer (Goldman is also the issuing bank).

Most people don't buy a dozen iPhones per year or subscribe to twice that many paid subscriptions through the App Store. The titanium card immediately conveys Apple's minimalist design aesthetic, but does anyone really care enough to sacrifice more lucrative rewards programs?